Suffolk County, NY

Dealer Sold Deadly 'Fetty Mix' To Long Island Woman Who Overdosed, DA Says

By Michael Mashburn
 4 days ago

An accused drug dealer is facing multiple charges in connection to a Long Island woman’s overdose death.

Jaquan Casserly, age 34, of Holbrook, was arraigned in Suffolk County Court Friday, Jan. 27, months after allegedly selling fentanyl to a Lake Grove woman who later died, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Police were called to the woman’s home on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 with reports of an apparent overdose. The woman’s mother found her unresponsive in a bathroom, according to investigators.

Officers administered Narcan, which is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, and the woman regained a pulse. She was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital where she died several days later.

The woman’s parents handed her cell phone over to an undercover detective, who arranged to buy more drugs from Casserly. Unaware of her condition, Casserly allegedly told the detective to meet him at the same location where he had sold fentanyl to the victim.

When the undercover detective showed up to the Holbrook Commons on Aug. 25, 2022, Casserly sold him a combination of heroin and fentanyl in a red envelope, according to prosecutors.

Days later, police executed a search warrant at Casserly’s Holbrook home, where they reportedly found a combination of heroin and fentanyl, along with a digital scale, envelopes, metal knuckles, and Casserly’s cell phone.

A search of the phone showed he had arranged to meet the victim the day before she died to sell her a “fetty mix,” a street term for a mixture of fentanyl and heroin, prosecutors said.

“Sadly, this is yet another example of an alleged drug dealer pushing poison onto our streets without any regard for the inevitably destructive and deadly consequences of such sales,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.

“Our office is steadfast in its mission to investigate every overdose in Suffolk County and hold drug dealers accountable for selling illegal and deadly substances, especially fentanyl.”

Casserly is charged with the following crimes:

  • Two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance - 3rd degree (felony)
  • Three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance - 3rd degree (felony)
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance - 4th degree (felony)
  • Criminal possession of a weapon - 3rd degree (felony)
  • Two counts of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

In court Friday, Casserly was ordered held on $500,000 cash bail or $1 million bond. He is due back in court in March.

