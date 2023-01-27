The Denver Broncos have been aggressive this offseason in pursuing a big name for their head-coach vacancy, but yet another top candidate has reportedly turned them down. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is now free to negotiate with other teams after the Niners lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. There have been reports that Ryans is the top choice for both the Broncos and Houston Texans, but it sounds like he is leaning toward joining the latter.

DENVER, CO ・ 9 HOURS AGO