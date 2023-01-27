ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

NFL fans fume over Chiefs getting bizarre mulligan

The fourth quarter of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs included a bizarre sequence that controversially and clearly benefited Kansas City. The Bengals appeared to stop the Chiefs on a third down. But after some conferencing, it seemed like Kansas City would go for a fourth-and-long in a tie Read more... The post NFL fans fume over Chiefs getting bizarre mulligan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Frank Clark Calls Out Bengals Wide Receivers: 'I Don't Know What The Hell' They Did

Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark had receipts ready during his postgame interviews following the Chiefs' 23-20 win in the AFC Championship Game. "They said they run the damn AFC, they lied," Clark declared. "They said we wasn't gonna whip they ass, they lied. Cincinnati Bengals who? Who Dat? Send they ass home. Sent they ass home. Where they at? In the locker room crying. One (Ja'Marr Chase), I don't know what the hell he did. 85 (Tee Higgins), I don't know what the hell he did but cry all day."
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

NFL needs to consider one rule change after 49ers debacle

The NFL needs to consider making one rule change after what happened with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Niners quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury on the team’s opening drive in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Backup quarterback Josh Johnson entered the game and replaced him.
Yardbarker

Steelers Connections Could Help Land A Possible QB Guru For The Coaching Staff In 2023

The Pittsburgh Steelers have preached so far this off-season that most of what it is doing while trying to be a competitive team for the 2023 NFL season is making sure that rookie Kenny Pickett is comfortable. The decision to keep much-maligned offensive coordinator, Matt Canada, for a third season came largely down to his strong working relationship with the first-round pick from the University of Pittsburgh according to Steelers team president , Art Rooney II.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Chiefs edge Bengals, 23-20, return to Super Bowl

Harrison Butker kicked the Kansas City Chiefs back to the Super Bowl. Butker made a 45-yard field goal and the Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, to win the AFC Championship for the third time in the past four seasons on Sunday in Kansas City. Patrick Mahomes had 326 passing...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

NFL insider blasts missed penalty on key Bengals-Chiefs play

The final seconds of Sunday's AFC Championship Game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs will largely be remembered for a correctly-called penalty but also for one that was ignored. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio pointed out that Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown "clearly held" Bengals defensive end Trey...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Broncos turned down by another top head-coaching candidate?

The Denver Broncos have been aggressive this offseason in pursuing a big name for their head-coach vacancy, but yet another top candidate has reportedly turned them down. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is now free to negotiate with other teams after the Niners lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. There have been reports that Ryans is the top choice for both the Broncos and Houston Texans, but it sounds like he is leaning toward joining the latter.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

49ers QB Brock Purdy believed to have UCL injury

San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy exited Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles early in the first quarter with an elbow injury. The injury came after a hit by Eagles Pro Bowl edge rusher Haason Reddick. While Purdy ended up returning late in the second half,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

NFL hopeful Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas

Stetson Bennett has had plenty to celebrate this month, but it sounds like the Georgia quarterback partied a bit too hard over the weekend. Bennett was arrested early Sunday morning in Dallas, Texas, and charged with public intoxication. Police confirmed to WFAA’s Rebecca Lopez that the 25-year-old was taken into custody at around 6 a.m.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Raiders reportedly taking unusual stance on Derek Carr trade

The Las Vegas Raiders have made it abundantly clear that they are moving on from quarterback Derek Carr, but they are not taking one key step that would arguably make the process easier. The Raiders have not given Carr’s agent permission to speak to other teams about a trade, according...
Yardbarker

Chiefs Announce Five Roster Moves

The team is also elevating wide receivers Marcus Kemp and Ihmir Smith-Marsette, and signing RB La’Mical Perine to the practice squad while cutting WR Jerrion Ealy in a corresponding move. Fortson, 26, went undrafted out of Valdosta State back in 2019 before signing on with the Chiefs and making...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy