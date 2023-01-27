Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Deadspin
The Eagles must be a tool of the devil
You don’t need me to tell you that the Philadelphia Eagles, and really anything from the city of Philadelphia as a whole, are evil. The loudest guy in your office? Almost certainly from Philly, or Delaware at best. That girl you know who has a habit of puking on your shoes? Grew up on the SEPTA, where she honed her vomiting skills. You haven’t known true misery until you’ve smelled a Flyers fan in the sun.
Deadspin
Did the Bengals really get screwed by the refs in the AFC Championship game?
There was no way Sunday’s duo of conference championship games was going to end without a smattering of controversy. It’s just how the NFL works. In high-pressure situations, flaws in the system of rules the league have procured come to the surface with every action having dream-realizing consequences. The NFL got off easy in the afternoon NFC clash thanks to the San Francisco 49ers not having a quarterback capable of throwing the ball consistently more than 10 yards. It wasn’t so lucky in the nightcap.
Deadspin
The best games on the NBA schedule this week — only one back-to-back
Don’t let anyone tell you the NBA schedule during the regular season is a poor entertainment product. Of course, a single game does not impact a team’s overall record the same way that it does an NFL team. In the NBA teams play multiple games per week. That is not changing anytime soon, especially with the Golden State Warriors needing to host as many events as possible in their palatial $1.4 billion estate.
Deadspin
Mahomes and Hurts’ Black quarterback Super Bowl showdown has been decades in the making
With all due respect to the Salt Lake City NBA All-Star Weekend, Glendale, Arizona is 2023’s “Black Super Bowl.” A week before NBA superstars and celebs descend on Utah, Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes will take the field as the first pair of black quarterbacks to start against one another in a Super Bowl.
Deadspin
The Joseph Ossais are partially why we watch the NFL
Patrick Mahomes is a thief. On Sunday night, he slipped up in the pocket, darted for the first down, stepped out of bounds, and stole a win from the Cincinnati Bengals. He also put defensive end Joseph Ossai in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. As the protagonist of...
Deadspin
Why there are roughing-the-passer penalties and why there are no answers
It’s a belabored point by now. We’ve spent enough time covering it. But every time an NFL game turns into a farce when someone has to turn to a backup QB, or wonder in vain why they didn’t dress a third, we get back to it. We rant and yell when we watch our team on the ass end of a game-changing roughing the passer call — or in my case or any other Chicago Bears fan’s case when we can’t get any call on Justin Fields. But deep down we know the answer.
Deadspin
How long until Tom Brady unretires again?
No team with a shot to win the Super Bowl next season wanted a quarterback who’ll be 46 when he plays his next NFL game. That’s gotta be why Tom Brady is retiring. After a prolific 20-year career with the Patriots and a three-year run with the Buccaneers, Brady said in a video on social media Wednesday morning that he’s retiring “for good” because last year’s hanging up of the cleats lasted less than six weeks.
Deadspin
Adam Schefter is a toad, chapter 1 billion
The NFL coaching roulette wheel started to spin pretty violently yesterday, with DeMeco Ryans heading to the Texans now that San Francisco’s season is over, which left Sean Payton’s path to Denver open. Though that path was a two-way street, given the draft picks the Broncos had to send back to New Orleans for the pleasure of Payton’s company and their desire to go for now/burn their present and future into ash.
Deadspin
Chad Johnson gives pro athletes a crash course in frugality
“Frugal” would be one word to describe Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson during his playing career in the NFL. During a recent sit-down interview with Shannon Sharpe on his “Club Shay Shay” podcast, Johnson revealed his secret to holding onto most of his earnings from football. So,...
Deadspin
NFL salary cap is going up, but remember who gets most of the profits in sports
For 93.75 percent of NFL teams their season is over. Those 80,000-seat stadiums will be largely empty until Taylor Swift’s tour makes its visit. The team facility, however, that’s a different story. It will be buzzing with activity between now and September, as NFL franchises look to improve.
Deadspin
ICYMI: The Super Bowl is set, a fire broke out at Arrowhead, and Joe Burrow's fashion choices
The Super Bowl is set. The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, on Feb. 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Patrick Mahomes vs. Jalen Hurts will be the first time in NFL history that two Black quarterbacks will face off in the Super Bowl, which is significant. And get ready for two weeks of hearing this thing called “The Andy Reid Bowl,” which is not.
Deadspin
For once, the NFL being America’s most popular sport worked to the NBA’s advantage
The officiating crew from that Saturday night Los Angeles Lakers-Boston Celtics matchup was let off the hook by the NFL playoffs. Chris Jones disrupted the Cincinnati Bengals far more than any mistakes from the officials on Sunday night, but any added difficulty is always burdensome when dealing with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Deadspin
When it comes to load management, Steph Curry says it's not the players who want it
The gentrifiers of Brooklyn caught a raw deal on Monday night. The Los Angeles Lakers are in New York on a back-to-back, meaning that LeBron James and Anthony Davis were only going to play one game. People who purchased tickets for the Brooklyn Nets game received the short end of the load management stick. It’s the same end of the stick attendees of the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers’ most recent matchup were stuck with on Jan. 20, when Stephen Curry and several other Warriors’ starters did not play.
Deadspin
Should any coach want the Houston Texans' HC job? DeMeco Ryans becomes 3rd hire in as many seasons [Updated]
On Tuesday, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans visited with his former team, the Houston Texans, to discuss their vacant head coaching position. According to NFL insiders, Ryans is expected to be hired by the Texans, making him their third coach in three years. Ryans isn’t only their third...
Deadspin
Deranged Damar Hamlin conspiracy theorists are still moving the goalposts
Do you really believe there are two Damar Hamlins? Conspiracy theorists continue to move the goalposts in typical conspiracy theorist fashion. I’m apprehensive to even talk about this stuff because I don’t want to further spread any disinformation, but this is a great example of their way of thinking — any information that contradicts what these people believe becomes evidence that they’re somehow right — and why it’s so dangerous. And as you’ll see, the people claiming this stuff — as well as anything related to QAnon and the COVID-19 vaccine — have a much bigger platform than me, anyway.
Deadspin
Checking in on the top high school recruits ahead of National Signing Day
Only four unsigned top 100 college football recruits remain on the approach to National Signing Day — Early Signing Day. From that select group, Nyckoles Harbor, the No. 1 athlete in the Class of 2023 out of Washington D.C.’s Archbishop Carroll, is the highest-rated uncommitted recruit left roaming for a future address.
