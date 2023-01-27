Do you really believe there are two Damar Hamlins? Conspiracy theorists continue to move the goalposts in typical conspiracy theorist fashion. I’m apprehensive to even talk about this stuff because I don’t want to further spread any disinformation, but this is a great example of their way of thinking — any information that contradicts what these people believe becomes evidence that they’re somehow right — and why it’s so dangerous. And as you’ll see, the people claiming this stuff — as well as anything related to QAnon and the COVID-19 vaccine — have a much bigger platform than me, anyway.

8 HOURS AGO