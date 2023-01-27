Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
Home Invasion Suspect Critically Shot By 80-Year Old Homeowner In ChicagoWestmont Community NewsChicago, IL
Major discount grocery store chain opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersNorth Riverside, IL
Related
iheart.com
Coldplay Add More Dates To North American Tour
Coldplay recently unveiled a list of West Coast tour dates as part of their 2023 Music of the Spheres world tour, and demand in a few cities was so high that the band decided to add extra shows. They shared the news on social media over the weekend, writing: "UPDATE:...
Gwen Stefani Fans Are Losing It Over Her Huge Career Announcement: 'It’s Finally Happening!
Gwen Stefani is hitting the road again! The “Hollaback Girl” hitmaker, 53, announced on Instagram that she will be playing 5 shows in the U.K. this summer, and her fans continue to express their excitement after hearing the news. Gwen Stefani Announces Summer 2023 U.K. Concert Tour. Stefani...
Mary McDonough of ‘The Waltons’ Felt ‘Unsafe’ Doing Circus Act With Scott Baio
During a 1980 appearance on Circus of the Stars, The Waltons actor Mary McDonough traded her conservative 1930s-style dresses for a leotard as she performed an aerial act with Happy Days star Scott Baio. But the high-flying stunt wasn’t an entirely pleasant experience for McDonough, she revealed in her 2011 memoir.
Jeopardy! fans are all saying new champ Troy Meyer looks like A-list actor after contestant’s ‘unstoppable’ 2nd win
JEOPARDY! contestant Troy Meyer won his second game on Friday amassing a cool combined total of $62.6K. Fans admitted in various online forums that the exciting newcomer looks "unstoppable" so far and also a bit like actor Bill Hader. The returning champ faced Mark Fabros, a strategy consultant from New...
The richest rappers in the U.S.
It's surprising to learn about the net worth of celebrities. This Tik To video went viral revealing the richest rappers in the United States. It amassed over 650,000 views, more than 12,000 likes, 1,100+ comments, 1,300+ favorites, and more than 1,800 social shares.
A 91-year-old drummer meets John Densmore of the Doors, and the music soars
Steve Hideg was never rich, or particularly famous, but music always carried him. He refuses to let go of his drumsticks.
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
Watch Twisted Sister Reunite For First Time Since Farewell Tour
They were inducted into the Heavy Metal Hall of Fame.
‘That ’70s Show’ Alum Danny Masterson and Bijou Phillips: A Timeline of Their Relationship
For better or worse. Danny Masterson and wife Bijou Phillips have stuck together in good times and bad. The That ‘70s Show alum and Phillips initially connected at a 2004 celebrity poker tournament in Las Vegas. “Every guy at the table was flirting with me but Danny,” the Almost Famous actress recalled to Paper magazine in 2009. “He wasn’t laughing at […]
Kelly Clarkson Reunites With Randy Jackson for 'Name That Tune' Challenge
A Jan. 2023 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show reunited the original American Idol winner with one of the series' initial judges, Randy Jackson. To promote Jackson's current gig on the Fox game show Celebrity Name That Tune, he and Clarkson watched as a second guest, Emily in Paris star Kate Walsh, correctly guessed The Bee-Gees' "Stayin' Alive," as interpreted in three notes by the show's house band.
Watch Ben Stiller and Bob Odenkirk dress up as Metallica in 1992
Metallica's Enter Sandman gets a loving but cheeky spoof from Ben Stiller and future Better Call Saul/Breaking Bad star Bob Odenkirk
iheart.com
The Original Wednesday Addams, Lisa Loring, Dies At Age 64
The original Wednesday Addams actress Lisa Loring has passed away at age 64 after suffering a massive stroke. Lisa Loring starred in The Addams Family from 1964-1966 for 64 episodes. Loring’s work as Wednesday Addams had recently resurged following Jenna Ortega’s portrayal of the iconic character in the Netflix series. [ET Canada]
guitar.com
Gretsch G5232T Electromatic Double Jet FT with Bigsby review – that great Gretsch sound
With sparkling Filter’Tron tones and looks that feel more edgy than the traditional Gretsch fare, this is a fantastic guitar that’s waiting for someone to make it a star. Sometimes you look at Gretsch and wonder if one of the world’s most iconic guitar brands is trapped in a gilded cage created by its unimpeachable Golden Era artist roster. From country kinds and rock ‘n’ roll trailblazers, to Beatles and Stones, via windmilling rock royalty and Crazy Horse, there are so many iconic moments in the history of guitar music soundtracked by a 6120, Chet, Falcon or Duo Jet.
MotorTrend Magazine
Lost and Found: 1969 Mercury Cougar “Super Cat” 428 Cobra Jet Project!
In a technical sense this 1969 Mercury Cougar wasn't lost, but it was lost to us. You see, it was built at Car Craft magazine—one of HOT ROD's longtime sister publications—in partnership with Dyno Don Nicholson, back in 1969 for a Coca-Cola promotion, and once it was out of sight it was quickly out of mind as the editorial team got busy on new projects. But the story of the "Super Cat Streep Scene Eliminator Cougar" is a pretty cool one that we think you'll enjoy.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson celebrates a reunion that didn’t end in box office disaster on his next bulletproof blockbuster
Like many Hollywood superstars before him, Dwayne Johnson has crafted an inner circle of regular collaborators that he works with on multiple projects, and Jake Kasdan has proven to be one of the most fruitful creative partnerships the A-lister has struck up. The filmmaker directed Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle...
Johnny Cash Praised Heavy Metal Bands and Called Out Would-Be Music Censors for Attacking Them
Johnny Cash praised heavy metal bands and included them on the list of music he appreciated.
geekwire.com
Band says it’s ‘not welcome back’ at Seattle arena; NHL team insists song lampooning Bezos isn’t why
A Seattle punk-pop group that played this week as the “house band” between periods at a Seattle Kraken game at Climate Pledge Arena won’t be playing again this weekend as previously planned, the band tweeted Friday — along with a clip of a song from its first performance criticizing Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
Lemmy told us that Girlschool rocked and Lemmy was right
This five-disc collection of Girlschool recordings is a fascinating evisceration of a trailblazing rock band
iheart.com
Scotty Huss encourages newcomers to never give up on their dream
Scotty Huss is a composer, hip-hop/pop artist, songwriter, and entrepreneur. He is also well-known for being the Chairman of Apex Marketing INC and CEO of its subsidiaries Scotty Huss & Dreams To Reality. Born to a humble family in Port Charlotte, Florida in 1997, Scotty has always been passionate about music since his childhood. Fast forward to today Scotty has peaked at number 13 on the iTunes charts and accumulated over 800 thousand views on his music video “I’m On Go.”
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson shares new video from his next blockbuster, which won’t end in an embarrassing franchise exile
Now that the dust may finally be starting to settle on the Black Adam debacle, questions are being asked over Dwayne Johnson‘s status as a certifiable box office draw, and with good reason. After all, if the highest-paid and most popular star on the planet can’t even drive a...
Comments / 0