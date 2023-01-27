ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldplay Add More Dates To North American Tour

Coldplay recently unveiled a list of West Coast tour dates as part of their 2023 Music of the Spheres world tour, and demand in a few cities was so high that the band decided to add extra shows. They shared the news on social media over the weekend, writing: "UPDATE:...
The richest rappers in the U.S.

It's surprising to learn about the net worth of celebrities. This Tik To video went viral revealing the richest rappers in the United States. It amassed over 650,000 views, more than 12,000 likes, 1,100+ comments, 1,300+ favorites, and more than 1,800 social shares.
Kelly Clarkson Reunites With Randy Jackson for 'Name That Tune' Challenge

A Jan. 2023 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show reunited the original American Idol winner with one of the series' initial judges, Randy Jackson. To promote Jackson's current gig on the Fox game show Celebrity Name That Tune, he and Clarkson watched as a second guest, Emily in Paris star Kate Walsh, correctly guessed The Bee-Gees' "Stayin' Alive," as interpreted in three notes by the show's house band.
The Original Wednesday Addams, Lisa Loring, Dies At Age 64

The original Wednesday Addams actress Lisa Loring has passed away at age 64 after suffering a massive stroke. Lisa Loring starred in The Addams Family from 1964-1966 for 64 episodes. Loring’s work as Wednesday Addams had recently resurged following Jenna Ortega’s portrayal of the iconic character in the Netflix series. [ET Canada]
Gretsch G5232T Electromatic Double Jet FT with Bigsby review – that great Gretsch sound

With sparkling Filter’Tron tones and looks that feel more edgy than the traditional Gretsch fare, this is a fantastic guitar that’s waiting for someone to make it a star. Sometimes you look at Gretsch and wonder if one of the world’s most iconic guitar brands is trapped in a gilded cage created by its unimpeachable Golden Era artist roster. From country kinds and rock ‘n’ roll trailblazers, to Beatles and Stones, via windmilling rock royalty and Crazy Horse, there are so many iconic moments in the history of guitar music soundtracked by a 6120, Chet, Falcon or Duo Jet.
Lost and Found: 1969 Mercury Cougar “Super Cat” 428 Cobra Jet Project!

In a technical sense this 1969 Mercury Cougar wasn't lost, but it was lost to us. You see, it was built at Car Craft magazine—one of HOT ROD's longtime sister publications—in partnership with Dyno Don Nicholson, back in 1969 for a Coca-Cola promotion, and once it was out of sight it was quickly out of mind as the editorial team got busy on new projects. But the story of the "Super Cat Streep Scene Eliminator Cougar" is a pretty cool one that we think you'll enjoy.
Scotty Huss encourages newcomers to never give up on their dream

Scotty Huss is a composer, hip-hop/pop artist, songwriter, and entrepreneur. He is also well-known for being the Chairman of Apex Marketing INC and CEO of its subsidiaries Scotty Huss & Dreams To Reality. Born to a humble family in Port Charlotte, Florida in 1997, Scotty has always been passionate about music since his childhood. Fast forward to today Scotty has peaked at number 13 on the iTunes charts and accumulated over 800 thousand views on his music video “I’m On Go.”
