Fresh Off a $1m Fine, Trump, His Family, and Organization may be Sanctioned in the NY Lawsuit also.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
22 Year-Old Instagram Model Killed Her Father After a Rage Over LaptopAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
President Biden Made a $292 Million Contribution to New York and it's Not For MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
New York Yankees Make Major SigningOnlyHomers
Extra and unexpected freebies for New York City migrants include free haircuts, ferry tickets, games, and snacksAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
bravotv.com
Gia Giudice Just Shared a Major Update on Her Post-College Job Plans
It looks like Gia Giudice is one step closer to her dream of adding an esquire title to the end of her name. The college senior, who is the eldest daughter of The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, has confirmed her immediate post-graduation career plans.
bravotv.com
Cheers! It's Not Just About Katie & Tom Drama in Vanderpump Rules Season 10 (PHOTOS EXCLUSIVE )
Get an exclusive first look at what the Vanderpump Rules cast will be up to in Season 10 and we promise it's wild. The countdown is on! Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules premieres on Wednesday, February 8 at 9/8c. And we're giving you an early look at what the crew will be up to in the new season.
bravotv.com
Kate Chastain Drapes Her Baby Bump in a Flowing Scarlet Dress
The pregnant Below Deck alum was fashionably glowing during a recent appearance on WWHL. During a January 30 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Kate Chastain dished about about her recently-announced pregnancy, explaining how her journey has been thus far. "I wasn't sure [having a child] was...
bravotv.com
Lala Warns That Some Might See Her as a "Hypocrite" on Vanderpump Rules Season 10
The Vanderpump Rules cast member said she "ha[s] to be okay with those people who call me out." Lala Kent is teasing some of what's to come on Vanderpump Rules Season 10 — both the good and the bad. She was asked how the cast's relationships have changed on...
bravotv.com
The Astrological Signs of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Cast, Revealed
The jaw-dropping trailer for The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 left fans with more questions than answers, but those won’t be revealed until the February 7 premiere rolls around and all the drama begins to play out. Luckily, in the meantime, there a few things we do know — such as the cast’s zodiac signs. And anyone who lives by their horoscope will be quick to tell you that you can almost always let the stars speak for themselves.
Teen Mom’s Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra pay off $321K tax lien after she’s slammed for accepting money from fans
TEEN Mom stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have paid off their $321,789.06 tax lien after she was slammed for accepting money from fans on TikTok. Catelynn, 30, and Tyler, 31, were hit with the federal tax lien in January 2019 for the 2018 year. The U.S. Sun can exclusively...
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
msn.com
Julie and Todd Chrisley's daily prison lives revealed
Slide 1 of 22: Savannah Chrisley has spoken on her podcast about her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, and their recent incarceration on January 17th. She said: "Last week was an extremely difficult week for my family as a whole," as her parents have now spent almost two weeks in prison.
bravotv.com
Here’s Why Camille Popped Up on Below Deck Again After Being Fired
Camille Lamb may have been fired from the St. David crew, but her exit from Below Deck Season 10 didn’t last long. On the January 30 episode, just a few days after Captain Sandy Yawn let her go, Camille returned to hang out with the St. David crew on their post-charter night out. In addition to meeting her deck-stew replacement, Tyler Walker, Camille got to reunite with her on-deck love, Ben Willoughby (who invited her).
bravotv.com
Shannon Storms Beador’s Twins Are “So Grown Up” in Their Gorgeous Winter Formal Dresses
The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member’s daughters Stella and Adeline stunned in stylish mini frocks. Shannon Storms Beador’s daughters put their dazzling style on display for a recent high school dance. The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member’s twin girls, Stella and Adeline, looked so gorgeous and “so grown up” while attending their last winter formal during their senior year of high school.
bravotv.com
We Have a Major Update on Albie Manzo’s Relationship
The son of RHONJ alum Caroline Manzo opened up about his current relationship status. In case you were wondering, Albie Manzo and his girlfriend, Chelsea DeMonaco, are still going strong, and we have the Instagrams to prove it. The eldest son of The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Caroline Manzo recently posted an emotional tribute to his GF of several years as she marks another trip around the sun.
bravotv.com
Katie Maloney Looks Adorable in a Slip Dress and Ruffled Cardigan for a Baby Shower
The Vanderpump Rules cast member celebrated Kristina Kelly’s baby shower in style. Vanderpump Rules friend Kristina Kelly just had the most idyllic baby shower, and “auntie” Katie Maloney was sure to attend in serious style. While Kristina chose a breezy cream-colored aesthetic for the shower, Katie opted...
bravotv.com
Get Activated for Season 7 of Summer House by Taking the ULTIMATE Super Fan Quiz
Test your knowledge about all things Summer House by taking this quiz before Season 7 premieres. Quizzes should be fun and so we're here to provide you with the Ultimate Summer House Super Fan Quiz. And with Season 7 of the Bravo series activated for a new season of drama and parties, consider this the perfect way to celebrate the good news.
bravotv.com
Tammy Knickerbocker Addresses Connecting with Her Daughter After Reporting Her Missing
The RHOC alum spoke about talking to her daughter, Lindsey Knickerbocker, after she allegedly went missing. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Tammy Knickerbocker has confirmed that she spoke with her daughter, Lindsey Knickerbocker, after she allegedly went missing earlier in January. Tammy confirmed to People that she has since spoken with Lindsey when she “finally heard” from her daughter, who she noted was in Las Vegas and doesn’t “want anyone to worry.”
bravotv.com
We Have a Major Update on Gabriella Giudice’s College Plans
Joe Giudice said he’s “speechless” about his second eldest’s latest college acceptance news. Could Gabriella Giudice be headed to Ann Arbor, Michigan, in the fall?. The 18-year-old, who is the second eldest daughter of The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, marked a major college acceptance achievement on Friday, January 27.
bravotv.com
What Are the Astrological Signs of the Vanderpump Rules Cast?
There’s no telling what’s written in the stars for the cast of Vanderpump Rules Season 10 quite yet, but we can turn to astrology for a different reason: to learn the zodiac signs of Lisa Vanderpump, Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Raquel Leviss, and James Kennedy.
bravotv.com
Kate Chastain Shares an Update on Her Pregnancy: “I Feel So Lucky”
After making a surprise appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen back in December to dish on her just-announced pregnancy, Kate Chastain returned to the Bravo Clubhouse on Monday, January 30, to share what her journey has been like so far. “I feel so lucky. It’s been the...
