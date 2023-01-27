STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – The University of Delaware track & field team headed to Pennsylvania with the goal of taking the state by storm. The Blue Hens split their squad and competed at the two-day meet of Penn State National Open, hosted by Penn State inside PSU Multi-Sport Facility in State College, Pa. this past weekend (Jan. 27-28). A weekend filled with setting nine personal best times and improving on two season-best times, Aja Davis stole the show by setting a personal-best and new program record in the 60m dash.

NEWARK, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO