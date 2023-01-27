Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball Come Away With A Close One At William & Mary, 74-72
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - The University of Delaware women's basketball team set their sights on putting one in the win column in Williamsburg, Va. In their lone regular-season meeting, the Blue Hens (11-8, 4-4 CAA) captured the 74-72 road victory in dramatic fashion over William & Mary (10-10, 5-4 CAA) Sunday afternoon to snap its two-game skid while stopping the Tribe's winning streak at four games inside Kaplan Arena.
Covino Named to Perfect Game Preseason All-CAA Team
NEWARK, Del. – Infielder Dan Covino was named to the Perfect Game/Rawlings Preseason All-CAA team at the second base position, Perfect Game announced Monday morning. Covino, who comes over from Central Connecticut State, was named to the All-NEC First Team after a season where he slashed .328/.441/.571 with nine home runs and 59 RBI, finishing the year with a monster 1.020 OPS.
Women’s Basketball Battles Elon
NEWARK, Del. - The University of Delaware women's basketball team played host to Elon (5-15, 1-8 CAA) in a CAA battle Friday evening inside Bob Carpenter Center. The Blue Hens (10-8, 3-4 CAA) dropped a heartbreaking 63-60 decision as the Phoenix snapped their 13-game losing streak. After Elon opened the...
Davis Shines as Track & Field Competes At Penn State National Open
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – The University of Delaware track & field team headed to Pennsylvania with the goal of taking the state by storm. The Blue Hens split their squad and competed at the two-day meet of Penn State National Open, hosted by Penn State inside PSU Multi-Sport Facility in State College, Pa. this past weekend (Jan. 27-28). A weekend filled with setting nine personal best times and improving on two season-best times, Aja Davis stole the show by setting a personal-best and new program record in the 60m dash.
Rocco DiMeco Joins Football Coaching Staff
NEWARK, Del. – University of Delaware Football Head Coach Ryan Carty has announced the addition of Rocco DiMeco to the coaching staff. DiMeco will join the Blue Hens as an assistant coach and will work directly with the team's linebackers as well as assist with the special teams units.
Track & Field Competes At Bison Open & Multi
LEWISBURG, Pa. – The University of Delaware track & field team headed to Pennsylvania with the goal of taking the state by storm. The Blue Hens split their squad and competed at the two-day meet of Bison Open & Multi, hosted by Bucknell University inside Gerhard Fieldhouse in Lewisburg, Pa. this past weekend (Jan. 27-28). A weekend filled with setting eight personal best times and improving on three season-best times, Aja Davis stole the show by setting a personal-best and new program record in the 60m dash.
Shorthanded Men’s Basketball Rallies for Win Over Northeastern
NEWARK, Del. – Delaware men's basketball (12-11, 4-6 CAA) scored a season-high 81 points to charge to victory over Northeastern (8-13, 4-6), 81-78, on Saturday afternoon from a season best crowd inside the Bob Carpenter Center. Delaware danced out to a 7-2 lead before the Huskies rallied to knot...
