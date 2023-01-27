ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay News 9

New visitor information center opens on Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Tourism is booming on the Space Coast, and now there's a one-stop shop in Cocoa Beach for things to do. The Space Coast Office of Tourism just opened it's new visitor information center at the corner of State Road A1A and West Cocoa Beach Causeway, where 20,000 vehicles pass by daily.
COCOA BEACH, FL
Bay News 9

Central Florida's first 'barber spa' opens in Windermere

WINDERMERE, Fla. — The luxury of self-care and pampering isn’t just for women. It's the message behind, Hammer & Nails, Central Florida’s first and only barber spa that just opened in Windermere. What You Need To Know. Hammer & Nails, a new 'barber spa' in Windermere caters...
WINDERMERE, FL
Bay News 9

UCF professor develops safer batteries for electric vehicles

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Electric vehicle fires were a big problem in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, but now a University of Central Florida associate professor is hoping to make electric vehicles safer. Dr. Yang Yang has spent more than a dozen years studying batteries. It all started when...
Bay News 9

Disney reveals lineup for EPCOT's Gardens Rocks concerts

With just a month to go before the International Flower & Garden Festival returns to EPCOT, Disney World has released the music lineup for the event’s Garden Rocks concert series. What You Need To Know. The International Flower & Garden Festival is coming to EPCOT starting March 1 through...
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

State to audit Winter Springs over water concerns

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla — Water quality in Winter Springs is being put under a microscope. Last week, the Joint Legislative Auditing Committee called for an operational audit of the drinking and wastewater systems for the City of Winter Springs. What You Need To Know. Last week the Joint Legislative...
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
Bay News 9

Police: 10 wounded in drive-by shooting in central Florida

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Ten people were injured during a drive-by shooting in a central Florida neighborhood, police said. Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said during a news conference that two of the victims were critically injured Monday afternoon, while the wounds of the other eight victims weren't considered life-threatening. The victims were males between the ages of 20 and 35.
LAKELAND, FL
Bay News 9

Sanford director of utilities resigns amid tensions at city hall

SANFORD, Fla. — The City of Sanford's utilities director is resigning from his position effective February 9. This comes during a massive overhaul of their wastewater vacuum system downtown, and as some commissioners are alluding to tensions inside city hall. What You Need To Know. On January 30, commission...
SANFORD, FL
Bay News 9

Clermont restaurant brings community together with a free meal

CLERMONT, Fla. — According to Save the Children Action Network, 77% of parents in rural areas are worried they might not be able to afford enough food to feed their family. But an Everyday Hero is tackling that fear, one meal at a time. What You Need To Know.
CLERMONT, FL
Bay News 9

Newborn baby found in Polk County woods

MULBERRY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Polk County found a newborn girl wrapped in a blanket and still attached to a placenta on a hill outside a trailer park early Saturday morning. Polk County deputies responding to a call about a baby crying outside near Mulberry, found the girl...
POLK COUNTY, FL

