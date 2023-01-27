Read full article on original website
New visitor information center opens on Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Tourism is booming on the Space Coast, and now there's a one-stop shop in Cocoa Beach for things to do. The Space Coast Office of Tourism just opened it's new visitor information center at the corner of State Road A1A and West Cocoa Beach Causeway, where 20,000 vehicles pass by daily.
Central Florida's first 'barber spa' opens in Windermere
WINDERMERE, Fla. — The luxury of self-care and pampering isn’t just for women. It's the message behind, Hammer & Nails, Central Florida’s first and only barber spa that just opened in Windermere. What You Need To Know. Hammer & Nails, a new 'barber spa' in Windermere caters...
UCF professor develops safer batteries for electric vehicles
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Electric vehicle fires were a big problem in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, but now a University of Central Florida associate professor is hoping to make electric vehicles safer. Dr. Yang Yang has spent more than a dozen years studying batteries. It all started when...
Disney reveals lineup for EPCOT's Gardens Rocks concerts
With just a month to go before the International Flower & Garden Festival returns to EPCOT, Disney World has released the music lineup for the event’s Garden Rocks concert series. What You Need To Know. The International Flower & Garden Festival is coming to EPCOT starting March 1 through...
Tavares resident urging Lake County to clean impaired canals
TAVARES, Fla. — Many people move out to Lake County to take part in the nature scene, especially with the multitude of lakes in the area. But some of these bodies of water are impaired. Now a Tavares resident is speaking up, hoping the county does something about it.
State to audit Winter Springs over water concerns
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla — Water quality in Winter Springs is being put under a microscope. Last week, the Joint Legislative Auditing Committee called for an operational audit of the drinking and wastewater systems for the City of Winter Springs. What You Need To Know. Last week the Joint Legislative...
Police: 10 wounded in drive-by shooting in central Florida
LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Ten people were injured during a drive-by shooting in a central Florida neighborhood, police said. Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said during a news conference that two of the victims were critically injured Monday afternoon, while the wounds of the other eight victims weren't considered life-threatening. The victims were males between the ages of 20 and 35.
Family suing local rowing club following their 12-year-old's death in lightning incident
ORLANDO, Fla. — The mother of a 12-year-old boy who died after his boat was struck by lightning is suing the boy’s boating club. The North Orlando Rowing Club, USRowing, and The College Park Lions Club are all listed as defendants in the suit. What You Need To...
Sanford director of utilities resigns amid tensions at city hall
SANFORD, Fla. — The City of Sanford's utilities director is resigning from his position effective February 9. This comes during a massive overhaul of their wastewater vacuum system downtown, and as some commissioners are alluding to tensions inside city hall. What You Need To Know. On January 30, commission...
Clermont restaurant brings community together with a free meal
CLERMONT, Fla. — According to Save the Children Action Network, 77% of parents in rural areas are worried they might not be able to afford enough food to feed their family. But an Everyday Hero is tackling that fear, one meal at a time. What You Need To Know.
Newborn baby found in Polk County woods
MULBERRY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Polk County found a newborn girl wrapped in a blanket and still attached to a placenta on a hill outside a trailer park early Saturday morning. Polk County deputies responding to a call about a baby crying outside near Mulberry, found the girl...
Lakeland police say suspect vehicle found after 11 people shot Monday afternoon
LAKELAND, Fla. — 11:10 a.m. update: Lakeland police Tuesday morning said an 11th shooting victim came forward and was treated at a hospital after more than 40 shots were fired in a city neighborhood Monday afternoon. What You Need To Know. Police Chief Sam Taylor says suspected vehicle believed...
