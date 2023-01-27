ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ben Rothwell hopes Francis Ngannou lands big fights after UFC exit: 'It's going to help all the fighters'

By Matthew Wells, MMA Junkie Radio
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qaA2z_0kThuuzL00

Former UFC heavyweight turned BKFC fighter Ben Rothwell hopes Francis Ngannou gets everything he’s aiming for after walking away from the promotion.

Ngannou, now-former UFC heavyweight champion, could not come to terms with the promotion on a new contract. He had a few requests at the negotiation table beyond monetary compensation, which included health insurance, sponsorship, and a fighter advocate, which were not accepted, resulting in the two parties going their separate ways.

“I don’t think anybody’s seen UFC losing its heavyweight champion,” Rothwell told MMA Junkie Radio. “Never happened before, right? Francis got to come out and say, ‘Hey, I was asking for these things.’ Francis a little bit started a fighter union here, man.”

Since his departure, Ngannou said there have been a number of MMA promotions reaching out to secure his services, while hoping to land a massive boxing match against Tyson Fury.

BKFC president David Feldman has also made a play to get a piece of the Ngannou action. If a deal were to come together for Ngannou to fight in bareknuckle boxing, Rothwell said he would be eager to take that fight, even if he knows the public and the sportsbooks would have him as a sizable underdog.

“I’m probably the only one crazy enough to fight Francis bareknuckle,” Rothwell said. “As long as we get paid and have fun, I know the fans would love it. I know I can give a good fight. It’s exciting times.”

On the heels of his 19-second knockout debut win with the promotion in October, Rothwell teased that BKFC has something big on the horizon for him in the coming months, including a matchup against a “big name” opponent. While may be unlikely that Ngannou will be a part of the equation, Rothwell is happy to see one of his fighting peers stand up for what he believes is right.

“What was cool to see is Francis said, ‘I don’t care. I ain’t going to just sign my life away, and you’re not going to continue to tell me what to do,'” Rothwell said. “I think it’s pretty cool that outside there are some opportunities that obviously lured him to do what he’s doing.

“God bless him and I hope he lands it, because it’s only going to help the entire community. That’s what I see. Everything that’s happening, it’s going to help me, all the other organizations, it’s going to help all the fighters.”

Comments / 0

Related
sportszion.com

“Only God can judge me” shocking reasons revealed on why Floyd Mayweather still box after women beating incident

Floyd Mayweather has been a figure of controversy throughout the entirety of his professional boxing career; nonetheless, he has consistently been successful inside the ring. Floyd Mayweather has consistently refuted all of the claims that have been made against him in the past regarding his alleged history of physically abusing women. The 45-year-old boxer explained how he continued to win fights while being accused of domestic violence.
MMA Fighting

Stipe Miocic gets why Francis Ngannou left UFC, but ‘it’s going to be a long time’ before anything changes

Stipe Miocic respects the point Francis Ngannou was trying to prove with his years-long battle with the UFC. He just isn’t surprised things played out the way they did. “I get it,” Miocic said recently on The MMA Hour. “I mean, it’s going to be a long time before any of that happens — [Ngannou was] trying to move [the sport] in the right direction, which is great, but it’s going to be a long time before any of that happens.”
Yardbarker

McGregor posts his x-rated image online to show off his injuries

The former two time UFC Champion Conor McGregor was out for a cycle yesterday in his native city, when some motorist came very close to wiping out the 34 year Dubliner. The Irish man posted it all on his social media yesterday to give the updates to all his fans. Thankful the Irish man is alright and not badly injured.
sportszion.com

Randy Orton’s wife reportedly texted Nia Jax after her domination in Royal Rumble match got RKO’d

As WWE Royal Rumble is closing in, the anticipation regarding the event is mounting way higher as the 30-men Battle Royal comes with among the most talked about. Nia Jax has been long absent from the WWE ever since she got fired back on November 4th, 2021 at the age of 37. Of course, as is common practice for retired WWE stars, she has been appearing in different shows here and there. On such a similar appearance for the Wives of Wrestling podcast, the former wrestler talked about the time she got RKO’d by none other than the legend Randy Orton in a Royal Rumble Match.
tjrwrestling.net

Roman Reigns Responds To The Rock’s Claims He Won’t Be Ready For WrestleMania

Roman Reigns has addressed the rumours of him facing The Rock at WrestleMania 39 as the dream match appears to be looking less and less likely. For months – if not years – rumours have run rampant that The Rock would be the one to finally take down Roman Reigns in a WrestleMania clash for the ages, especially since Reigns began referring to himself as The Tribal Chief.
wrestlinginc.com

Rhea Ripley Confirms Injury During WWE Royal Rumble Match

After the 2023 Royal Rumble event, WWE held a press conference where Rhea Ripley spoke about how she dislocated her knee during the women's Royal Rumble match. As noted, Ripley won the women's Royal Rumble match, lasting 61 minutes in the ring. She was the first entrant in the match and won after tossing Liv Morgan over the top rope.
wrestlinginc.com

Becky Lynch Hugged WOW Star After WWE Match

"Big Time Bex" offered up some support to a WWE hopeful following their company debut last summer. On July 11, current WOW Superhero Jazmin Allure received a huge opportunity to perform on the grand stage of WWE. Initially expecting simple extra work, Allure soon learned that she'd not only be wrestling in front of the San Antonio crowd but she'd also compete on "Main Event" against veteran Tamina.
MMA Fighting

Oscar De La Hoya: Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury would be ‘mega event’ on par with Mike Tyson fights

If a fight between former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and boxing’s heavyweight king Tyson Fury materializes, you can bet Oscar De La Hoya will tune in. During an appearance on The MMA Hour, De La Hoya was asked for his thoughts on Ngannou potentially booking a fight against “The Gypsy King,” a possibility that has been in play since the two met face-to-face in the ring in London following Fury’s win over Dillian Whyte. It’s a possibility that has become more distinct with Ngannou now an unrestricted free agent after recently parting ways with the UFC.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Gilbert Burns calls for Jorge Masvidal to put 'BMF' title on line at UFC 287; gets response

In addition to a win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 287, Gilbert Burns wants to go home with the “BMF” title. Burns (21-5 MMA, 14-5 UFC) and Masvidal (35-16 MMA, 12-9 UFC) are set to clash in a key welterweight co-main event on April 8. It will be Burns’ second fight of the year after defeating Neil Magny at UFC 283 this month, while Masvidal will return from a 13-month layoff in hopes of snapping a three-fight losing skid.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former UFC champ Charles Oliveira reveals massive lion tattoo covering his entire back

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is no stranger to having ink on his body, but his latest addition is by far his largest yet. If you take a close look at Oliveira’s chest and arms, you will find many tattoos of family members and animals such as horses, gorillas, and elephants, among others. On his back, you will find a nod to Chute Boxe gym and his family name stretches from shoulder to shoulder, one of his most easily recognizable tattoos.
wrestletalk.com

Released WWE Star Returns & Sets Embarrassing Royal Rumble Record

Not only did one WWE star finally return ‘home’ at the 2023 Royal Rumble, she also set a Women’s Royal Rumble record!. After music hit and graphic were displayed, WWE fans finally caught a glimpse of a long to be rumored star returning to the women’s division.
OnlyHomers

MMA Legend Struck By Car

Major news in the Mixed Martial Arts world today where Irish superstar fighter, Conor McGregor, was almost killed by getting hit by a passing car. 34-year-old Conor McGregor posted on his Instagram page early Friday morning that he was struck by a passing car while riding his bicycle.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

210K+
Followers
261K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy