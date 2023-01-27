Read full article on original website
Related
KHOU
State senator expects lawmakers to raise homestead exemption for Texas homeowners
TEXAS, USA — Will they or won’t they?. The Houston Independent School District remains in limbo as the Texas Education Agency decides whether to take over the district. A recent ruling by the Texas Supreme Court cleared the way for the possible move, which was initially brought up in 2019 after board dysfunction, alleged trustee misconduct and a repeatedly failing high school.
fox7austin.com
Bill filed in Texas House to withhold state funds from universities that teach critical race theory
AUSTIN, Texas - A bill has been filed in the Texas state legislature seeks to withhold state funds from universities that teach critical race theory. This comes after critical race theory was banned in grades K-12 in 2021. Opponents say it was never taught at those grade levels to begin with.
State of Texas: ‘You’re not welcome here,’ Bill to limit TX land purchases brings backlash
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A bill filed in the Texas Senate aims to ban citizens of China, Russia, North Korea and Iran from purchasing real estate in Texas. Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, filed Senate Bill 147 amid concerns from some top Republican officials that foreign adversaries could endanger state interests by buying Texas land. Texas Agriculture […]
KHOU
State senator says Texans might have to pay more for reliable electricity
TEXAS, USA — How much should Texans pay to keep the power grid in top working order?. While appearing on Inside Texas Politics, state Senator Nathan Johnson put a possible price on it. “We’ve been paying too little for electricity for too long. And people don’t like to hear...
newsnationnow.com
Texas sheriff asks neighboring states to help with smugglers
(NewsNation) — Despite a sharp decline in certain migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, cartels are still making moves, and human and drug smuggling are rampant in many border communities. Terrell County and Kinney County are among the Texas counties being hit hard by smugglers. Now Kinney County Sheriff Brad...
The New Texas Firewood Law Says Burn It Where You Buy It
As the Winter season continues to settle into Texas and the Big Country starts shutting down because of snowy or icy conditions we all try to find ways to stay warm. I will admit from the very start here that, I am the world's worst gatherer of firewood as I well know from my Boy Scout days to always be prepared and gather in advance.
Texas just made it easier for young people to carry guns
The policy change is based on a federal judge's August decision.
75% Of Texans Agree On This Legislation, But Passage Is Doubtful
When it comes to policies and different pieces of legislation that are being debated by Texas lawmakers, it is pretty rare when that a poll shows 75% of Texans support an issue. Even more surprising when the issue is something that some Republican leaders have been hostile or completely opposed to in the past.
These Are The 5 Best Ways To Piss Off a Native Texan
Want to piss a Texan off? Here are 5 ways to do just that. This is probably the most egregious act of all. Pee-Cans are what we would call a porta-potty at the fair. The proper Texas pronunciation of pecan is [puh-KAHN]. Giving us a glass of unsweet tea. Another...
KXII.com
Texas DPS stops enforcing handgun age limits
Texas (KXII) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is no longer enforcing a state law that bars adults under 21 from carrying handguns in public. The change was announced in a memo sent to DPS officers on Jan. 10. It comes after a federal judge declared the age...
Texas lawmakers hope their effort could stop catalytic converter thefts
Texas falls only behind California for the highest number of catalytic convertor theft claims, according to the insurance company.
tpr.org
Texas DPS won't enforce a handgun restriction for young adults, memo says
State public safety agents are no longer enforcing a Texas law restricting the possession of handguns for young adults aged 18 to 20, according to an internal memo sent out earlier this month. The memo, obtained by the Dallas Morning News, was sent out Jan. 10 to DPS officers and...
Why Does (Almost) Every Town in Texas Have A Water Tower?
They are the stuff of legend. How many movies about life in America have a scene either near or on top of the town's water tower? No matter how small a city it is, it seems they have at least one water tower. San Angelo has five, but only three of them are elevated.
Growing number of SNAP theft, fraud in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Officials throughout the U.S are warning residents on how thieves are stealing benefits from low-income Americans, including Texas, making it harder for parents to feed their families. Criminals are installing card skimming devices onto payment systems at grocery stores and locations that accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance...
Texas raises salaries and starting pay for state hospital workers
Employees will receive $148 million in salary increases at nine state hospitals, one residential youth center, and 13 state-supported living centers by March 1.
Texas One Step Closer To Easier Access To Its Only BLM Land
Not too long ago, I learned about the Cross Bar SRMA. If you're unaware, the only BLM public land in the entire state of Texas, is just north of Amarillo. While it is, somewhat, accessible it feels like something incredibly special that many don't have access to. And they should.
Texas awarded $363M in grants to increase affordable internet access
More than $350 million in grants was awarded to the Texas Comptroller's Office to increase access to affordable, high-speed internet to more than 150,000 homes and businesses in the state.
easttexasradio.com
Utility Payment Help For Texans
The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs is channeling $48 million into the Texas Utility Help program. Recipients can pay off total past due bills, plus get $2,400 to cover future payments. A household must have at least one U.S. citizen or qualified alien and be at or below 150 percent of federal poverty income guidelines. You can find applications on the Texas Utility Help website.
5 Surprising Items That Are Illegal To Throw Away In Texas
There are two different kinds of illegal dumping in the state of Texas. Here is the “what” and the “where” to consider when you are trying to get rid of stuff. First off we will deal with the where. You can't dump solid waste in Texas if you aren't doing it at a site registered by the Texas Natural Resource Conservation Commission.
KTEN.com
Record arrests of Texas Most Wanted fugitives
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety said 2022 was one for the record books when it comes to the success of its 10 Most Wanted program, and Grayson County had a hand in it. There were five Grayson County cases on the list that were...
B93
Midland, TX
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://b93.net
Comments / 0