ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KHOU

State senator expects lawmakers to raise homestead exemption for Texas homeowners

TEXAS, USA — Will they or won’t they?. The Houston Independent School District remains in limbo as the Texas Education Agency decides whether to take over the district. A recent ruling by the Texas Supreme Court cleared the way for the possible move, which was initially brought up in 2019 after board dysfunction, alleged trustee misconduct and a repeatedly failing high school.
HOUSTON, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

State of Texas: ‘You’re not welcome here,’ Bill to limit TX land purchases brings backlash

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A bill filed in the Texas Senate aims to ban citizens of China, Russia, North Korea and Iran from purchasing real estate in Texas. Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, filed Senate Bill 147 amid concerns from some top Republican officials that foreign adversaries could endanger state interests by buying Texas land. Texas Agriculture […]
TEXAS STATE
newsnationnow.com

Texas sheriff asks neighboring states to help with smugglers

(NewsNation) — Despite a sharp decline in certain migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, cartels are still making moves, and human and drug smuggling are rampant in many border communities. Terrell County and Kinney County are among the Texas counties being hit hard by smugglers. Now Kinney County Sheriff Brad...
TERRELL COUNTY, TX
B93

The New Texas Firewood Law Says Burn It Where You Buy It

As the Winter season continues to settle into Texas and the Big Country starts shutting down because of snowy or icy conditions we all try to find ways to stay warm. I will admit from the very start here that, I am the world's worst gatherer of firewood as I well know from my Boy Scout days to always be prepared and gather in advance.
TEXAS STATE
B93

75% Of Texans Agree On This Legislation, But Passage Is Doubtful

When it comes to policies and different pieces of legislation that are being debated by Texas lawmakers, it is pretty rare when that a poll shows 75% of Texans support an issue. Even more surprising when the issue is something that some Republican leaders have been hostile or completely opposed to in the past.
TEXAS STATE
B93

These Are The 5 Best Ways To Piss Off a Native Texan

Want to piss a Texan off? Here are 5 ways to do just that. This is probably the most egregious act of all. Pee-Cans are what we would call a porta-potty at the fair. The proper Texas pronunciation of pecan is [puh-KAHN]. Giving us a glass of unsweet tea. Another...
TEXAS STATE
KXII.com

Texas DPS stops enforcing handgun age limits

Texas (KXII) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is no longer enforcing a state law that bars adults under 21 from carrying handguns in public. The change was announced in a memo sent to DPS officers on Jan. 10. It comes after a federal judge declared the age...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Growing number of SNAP theft, fraud in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Officials throughout the U.S are warning residents on how thieves are stealing benefits from low-income Americans, including Texas, making it harder for parents to feed their families. Criminals are installing card skimming devices onto payment systems at grocery stores and locations that accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance...
TEXAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

Utility Payment Help For Texans

The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs is channeling $48 million into the Texas Utility Help program. Recipients can pay off total past due bills, plus get $2,400 to cover future payments. A household must have at least one U.S. citizen or qualified alien and be at or below 150 percent of federal poverty income guidelines. You can find applications on the Texas Utility Help website.
Classic Rock Q107

5 Surprising Items That Are Illegal To Throw Away In Texas

There are two different kinds of illegal dumping in the state of Texas. Here is the “what” and the “where” to consider when you are trying to get rid of stuff. First off we will deal with the where. You can't dump solid waste in Texas if you aren't doing it at a site registered by the Texas Natural Resource Conservation Commission.
TEXAS STATE
KTEN.com

Record arrests of Texas Most Wanted fugitives

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety said 2022 was one for the record books when it comes to the success of its 10 Most Wanted program, and Grayson County had a hand in it. There were five Grayson County cases on the list that were...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
B93

B93

Midland, TX
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://b93.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy