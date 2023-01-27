ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cw39.com

Teen wounded in shooting of car that was hit 11 times, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A teenager is recovering Monday morning after the car he was travelling in was shot 11 times. Police say the 17-year-old was taken to Houston Fire Station 35 around 3 a.m. Monday morning with a gunshot wound. It was reported the juvenile was in the car...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HPD: Active search for homeowner, truck after man found dead at Timbergrove house

HOUSTON — Investigators said they were searching for a man and his truck that was either taken or stolen after a deadly shooting in northwest Houston last week. Authorities said a 35-year-old man was found dead at a house on West T C Jester Boulevard near West 18th Street on Friday around 8:30 a.m., but, according to police, investigators believe the shooting actually happened Thursday around 3:30 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Bomb threat forces West End Church to evacuate, police say

HOUSTON — A bomb threat forced a church near Memorial Park to be evacuated Sunday morning, according to Houston police. West End Church, which is at the intersection of Shepherd Dr. and Lillian St. was evacuated just before its 11 a.m. service after someone called in a bomb threat.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HPD: Trail of blood leads police to scene where man shot to death in SW Houston

HOUSTON — A trail of blood led police to the discovery of a body inside an apartment complex in southwest Houston overnight. Officers were called to the West Bellfort Apartments just before 3 a.m. Sunday and found a man acting suspiciously leaving one of the units. After a brief search for the man, officers went into the unit and discovered another man shot to death.
HOUSTON, TX
Outsider.com

Postal Worker, Teen Brave Tornado While Sitting in Their Cars

The recent tornadoes in Houston have left people reeling after the intense storm system plowed through the area, causing damage to homes and businesses in its path. Beyond structural damage, the twisters also caught motorists off guard, as many had to wait out the storms from their cars. For instance, a teen from La Porte, Texas, had to wait it out in his pickup truck. However, before the twister touched down, he waited for his parents while they were at a doctor’s appointment.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Heavy rain leaves parts of Southeast Texas with high water

HOUSTON — Rain and storms moved through the Houston area Sunday, leading to high water in some parts of Harris and Montgomery counties. Just off Cypresswood Drive near Jones Road, some minor flooding was seen next to a skate park. And earlier on Sunday, in Montgomery County, dashcam video showed a post office vehicle stuck in high water.
HOUSTON, TX
