Chicago, IL

depaulbluedemons.com

#16 Marquette Wins Against DePaul

CHICAGO – In its third ranked opponent across the last four games, the DePaul men's basketball team couldn't hold off No. 16 Marquette, 89-69, Saturday afternoon inside Wintrust Arena. Umoja Gibson scored a team-high 25 points, including 18 that came in the second half. Gibson shot 5-of-7 from three-point...
CHICAGO, IL
depaulbluedemons.com

DePaul Men’s Tennis Defeats Dayton 5-2

CHICAGO – DePaul men's tennis increased their record to 4-2 after defeating Dayton 5-2 on Sunday afternoon. Senior captain Leon Huck nabbed the team win after defeating his opponent for the Blue Demon's fourth point of the competition. "This was a good win today," said head coach Matt Brothers....
CHICAGO, IL
depaulbluedemons.com

Track and Field Completes Illini Challenge

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - The DePaul track and field team concluded their first road meet of the 2023 calendar year. Kindle Miles started off the second day of the Illini CHallenge with a first place finish in the women's shot put with a final distance of 13.08m. Noelle Malkamaki followed closely behind with a third place finish and a final mark of 12.81m.
CHICAGO, IL
depaulbluedemons.com

Blue Demons Conquer Davidson at Home Opener

CHICAGO – DePaul Men's tennis (3-2) conquered Davidson 6-1 Friday night at their 2023 home opener. Sven Moser won the fourth point for the Blue Demons, securing the team's third win of the season. "Great 6-1 win for us against a team that beat us 4-3 last year," said...
CHICAGO, IL

