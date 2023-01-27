CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - The DePaul track and field team concluded their first road meet of the 2023 calendar year. Kindle Miles started off the second day of the Illini CHallenge with a first place finish in the women's shot put with a final distance of 13.08m. Noelle Malkamaki followed closely behind with a third place finish and a final mark of 12.81m.

