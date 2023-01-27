Read full article on original website
astaga.com
Aged Supply Flows Into Binance
On-chain knowledge exhibits a major quantity of outdated Bitcoin provide has flowed into Binance right now, one thing that could possibly be bearish for the crypto’s value. Bitcoin Provide 1-6 Months Previous Has Been Deposited To Binance. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, this aged provide...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Surges To $23,000 As Miners Sales Sees Multi-Year Low
Bitcoin has continued with its bullishness because it surged its value above the USD$23,000 stage, a constructive sign amid miners lowered the gross sales of their mined cash. On-chain flows flagged by Bitifinex analysts point out that the quantity of Bitcoin moved from Bitcoin mining addresses to wallets owned by cryptocurrency exchanges has declined to multi-year lows.
Motley Fool
Why Bitcoin Is One of This Billionaire Investor's Top Holdings in 2023
Value investor Bill Miller had a ridiculous investing streak, beating the S&P 500 in 15 consecutive years. In a recent interview, Miller said Bitcoin is one of his top holdings. Miller thinks it's a no-brainer for everyone to put 1% of their assets into Bitcoin. You’re reading a free article...
astaga.com
Crypto stocks outlook ahead of FOMC meeting
Bitcoin miners Core Scientific rose 33% as shares of Bitfarms, Stronghold Digital, CleanSpark all ended the previous week greater. Coinbase and Robinhood shares additionally rose as Bitcoin broke above $23,000. FOMC assembly is that this week and the market response can be key to what subsequent for Bitcoin and crypto...
Wall Street sends stocks to their highest levels since summer
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Friday, establishing the market's third winning week of the last four and sending the S&P 500 index to its highest levels since summer.The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Friday to 4,070, while the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.9% and the Dow ended up about 0.1%. The gain in the S&P 500 puts the index back at its level in late August. Investors were cheered by a Friday report showing that inflation is continuing to cool, raising hopes for a smaller interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve next week. Meanwhile, earnings reporting season is in full swing,...
msn.com
If You Invested $1,000 When Elon Musk Said Tesla's Stock Price Was Too High, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk bought social media platform Twitter in 2022, a place where he likes to share his thoughts and opinions. On May 1, 2020, Musk tweeted that he thought the share price of Tesla was too high. The tweet came as a surprise, as many...
msn.com
1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023
The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you. Here's why WM...
msn.com
The Fed delivered a message to the stock market: Big rallies will prolong pain
It was a “don’t make me come back there” moment from the Federal Reserve. A line from the minutes of the central bank’s December policy meeting released Wednesday afternoon was taken by analysts and economists as a warning to financial market participants that bets on a policy pivot in 2023 aren’t welcome. And, to the extent that equity rallies and other financial market developments loosen overall financial conditions, those wagers will only force the Fed’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee to prolong the pain necessary to bring down inflation.
msn.com
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
This Is Who Ends Up Rich When the Stock Market Crashes
It takes a cool head to prosper during a market crash.
3 Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow
While inflation eased considerably for two consecutive months, the Fed signaled to keep raising interest rates through this year. The potential continuation of rate hikes has fueled recessionary concerns. Amid...
Elon Musk Says the Storm Is Coming and to Stash Cash: The Top Low-Risk Cash Ideas for 2023
Here is how worried and conservative investors can hunker down, move their money to the highest-yielding short-term investments in almost 20 years, and wait for an opening in the equity markets for a good entry point.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
2 Stocks That Could Hit All-Time Highs in 2023
One of these stocks would have to rise 86% to do it -- but I wouldn't be surprised if it did.
Investors say they're bracing for the stock market to hit new lows this year amid weak corporate earnings
Roughly 70% of investors say the stock market has yet to bottom, per the latest MLIV Pulse survey. Around 35% says the lows won't be in until the second half of this year. Despite the rally in January, investors are concerned that 2023 will be marked by weak earnings. Investors...
Russia is selling record amounts of crude oil to India to plug the gap in its energy exports after the EU ban
Indian imports of Russian oil hit a record 1.2 million barrels a day in December, and 1.3 million barrels a day in the first two weeks of January.
Why gas prices are surging this month
Normally, prices at the gas pump drift lower during the dead of winter as lousy weather keeps Americans off the roads. But something unusual is happening this year: Gas prices are rocketing higher.
A Tesla buyer says he got a $12,000 discount after asking for a reduction on his order following big price cuts
One customer told Insider that Tesla rejected his request for an adjustment, but he later learned of a cut reflecting big reductions for new orders.
