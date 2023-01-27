ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

astaga.com

Aged Supply Flows Into Binance

On-chain knowledge exhibits a major quantity of outdated Bitcoin provide has flowed into Binance right now, one thing that could possibly be bearish for the crypto’s value. Bitcoin Provide 1-6 Months Previous Has Been Deposited To Binance. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, this aged provide...
astaga.com

Bitcoin Surges To $23,000 As Miners Sales Sees Multi-Year Low

Bitcoin has continued with its bullishness because it surged its value above the USD$23,000 stage, a constructive sign amid miners lowered the gross sales of their mined cash. On-chain flows flagged by Bitifinex analysts point out that the quantity of Bitcoin moved from Bitcoin mining addresses to wallets owned by cryptocurrency exchanges has declined to multi-year lows.
Motley Fool

Why Bitcoin Is One of This Billionaire Investor's Top Holdings in 2023

Value investor Bill Miller had a ridiculous investing streak, beating the S&P 500 in 15 consecutive years. In a recent interview, Miller said Bitcoin is one of his top holdings. Miller thinks it's a no-brainer for everyone to put 1% of their assets into Bitcoin. You’re reading a free article...
astaga.com

Crypto stocks outlook ahead of FOMC meeting

Bitcoin miners Core Scientific rose 33% as shares of Bitfarms, Stronghold Digital, CleanSpark all ended the previous week greater. Coinbase and Robinhood shares additionally rose as Bitcoin broke above $23,000. FOMC assembly is that this week and the market response can be key to what subsequent for Bitcoin and crypto...
CBS News

Wall Street sends stocks to their highest levels since summer

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Friday, establishing the market's third winning week of the last four and sending the S&P 500 index to its highest levels since summer.The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Friday to 4,070, while the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.9% and the Dow ended up about 0.1%. The gain in the S&P 500 puts the index back at its level in late August. Investors were cheered by a Friday report showing that inflation is continuing to cool, raising hopes for a smaller interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve next week. Meanwhile, earnings reporting season is in full swing,...
msn.com

1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023

The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you. Here's why WM...
msn.com

The Fed delivered a message to the stock market: Big rallies will prolong pain

It was a “don’t make me come back there” moment from the Federal Reserve. A line from the minutes of the central bank’s December policy meeting released Wednesday afternoon was taken by analysts and economists as a warning to financial market participants that bets on a policy pivot in 2023 aren’t welcome. And, to the extent that equity rallies and other financial market developments loosen overall financial conditions, those wagers will only force the Fed’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee to prolong the pain necessary to bring down inflation.
msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Entrepreneur

3 Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow

While inflation eased considerably for two consecutive months, the Fed signaled to keep raising interest rates through this year. The potential continuation of rate hikes has fueled recessionary concerns. Amid...
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Money

One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
CNN

Why gas prices are surging this month

Normally, prices at the gas pump drift lower during the dead of winter as lousy weather keeps Americans off the roads. But something unusual is happening this year: Gas prices are rocketing higher.
COLORADO STATE

