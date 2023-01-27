Read full article on original website
Related
fox42kptm.com
Health care leaders look to improve services in rural areas through policy change
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - Health care leaders in Nebraska are looking for ways to improve care in rural areas of the state. To make this happen, the Nebraska Hospital Association (NHA) partnered with the Nebraska Rural Health Association (NeRHA). Tomorrow the two associations will present their concerns, and possible solutions...
fox42kptm.com
CDC awarded grants to three nursing schools to help with nursing shortage at state schools
OMAHA, Neb. — There is an urgent nursing shortage in Nebraska schools. The University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) College of Nursing has been awarded a $915,163 grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) subcontract through the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services for its new School Nurse Scholars (SNS) program, which addresses the shortage in the state.
fox42kptm.com
Creighton Prep hosts robotics tournament, winners advance to regional tournament
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - Kids from across Iowa and Nebraska battled it out Saturday at Creighton Preparatory School (Creighton Prep) to see who could create the best robot- and move onto the regional tournament. "[It's] a way to engage students, not just academically but outside of the classroom in a...
Comments / 0