KOMO News
Light lowland snow falls in parts of western Washington Tuesday morning
SEATTLE — Lowland snow fell in parts of the Puget Sound region Tuesday morning, creating the possibility of slick roads for drivers as temperatures remained below freezing. The National Weather Service first reported “some very light snow showers” in the north interior around 6 a.m. Tuesday. Around the same time, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported “light snow accumulation” in Skagit and Whatcom counties.
Chance of snow or ‘wintry mix’ for Bellingham, lowland Whatcom. Here’s when to expect it
Here’s what’s in store as the weekend cold snap eases.
Whatcom wakes up to snow on the last day of January
We’d love to see your snow photos at newsroom@bellinghamherald.com.
theorcasonian.com
Weather advisory for cold, high winds tonight
San Juan County-Western Whatcom County-Western Skagit County-Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Bellingham, Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington. …WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PST SUNDAY…. * WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. *...
whatcom-news.com
Windstorm is expected to precede a cold snap lasting into next week
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — National Weather Service forecasters in the Seattle office expect temperatures to drop across several days and a windstorm will start it off. [A] Cool air mass moving into Western Washington behind the trough with Fraser [Valley] outflow winds over the Northwest Interior. Dry and cool Sunday and Monday with upper level ridge offshore. Warming trend by mid week as ridge weakens.
whatcom-news.com
I-5 crashes keep troopers busy on sunny Sunday afternoon
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers responded to multiple crashes on I-5 during an exceptionally cold but sunny afternoon on Sunday, January 29th. According to WSP Trooper Kelsey Harding, troopers were dispatched about 1:50pm to the median south of the Grandview Road interchange due to a report of a rollover crash. This was a 2-vehicle crash with a pickup that rolled ending up in the median. Harding said this was logged as a non-injury crash and both vehicles were able to be driven from the scene.
kafe.com
Catalytic converter thefts fall in first month of 2023
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A new law aimed at cutting down on catalytic converter thefts appears to be having the desired effect. Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy says thefts are down sharply so far in 2023. They received just 12 reports of thefts from January 1st to January 29th, while...
Margarita doughnuts? Yep. This Bellingham shop tickles tastebuds, supports community
With flavors like cosmic brownie, lemon drop, caramel toasted coconut, KitKat and strawberry lemonade, this doughnut shop has crazy taste.
KGMI
Car Plows Through Window Of Lynden Restaurant
LYNDEN, Wash.- No one was injured after a car drove through the front of a Lynden business. Witnesses said on social media that the car drove through a window at Rustler’s Front Street Grill Sunday afternoon. Rustler’s staff were able to board up the window and remained open following...
anacortestoday.com
Skagit Herald announces major changes
Dramatic evidence of a changing culture and the impact of “news” via the Internet was introduced Sunday to readers of the Skagit Valley Herald newspaper. In a front page column Herald President and Publisher Michael Distelhorst announced a series of changes effective March 1, including:. * No more...
kafe.com
Mount Vernon Pastor Arrested After Investigation Uncovers Drug-Dealing Business
MOUNT VERNON, Wash.- A pastor who admits to leading a “double life” faces charges for dealing drugs in Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish Counties. KIRO reports officers arrested 57-year-old Steve Parker in Mount Vernon January 19th and found nearly three pounds of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine. Court documents state...
Western Front
Why your eggs cost more than usual
In recent years, food prices have been creeping upward, and Bellingham residents are noticing this change. Local and chain grocers are growing accustomed to seeing a limited supply of stock. Much of the root cause of supply chain issues can be traced to the COVID-19 pandemic. These pre-existing issues were...
whatcom-news.com
Head-on crash in Lynden sends 1 to the hospital
LYNDEN, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 5:55pm on Sunday, January 29th, to Bender Road near Bender Place due to a report of a head-on crash between a pickup truck and a car. Lynden Police Chief Steve Taylor told Whatcom News that their investigation determined a 2021 Honda...
Union: Alcoa to demolish shuttered Ferndale smelter
FERNDALE, Wash. — The rollercoaster ride takes another turn for supporters of an embattled aluminum smelter in Whatcom County. Ferndale's Alcoa Intalco smelter closed in 2020, taking hundreds of jobs with it. Since then there have been reports of new investors - only to bring dashed hopes of reopening the plant.
q13fox.com
Woman found dead after RV fire in Marysville
MARYSVILLE, Wash. - A woman was found dead and a man was taken to the hospital after an RV fire Sunday night in Marysville. Crews responded to a report of an RV fire off 41st Avenue Northeast after 8:30 p.m. When crews arrived, there was an RV fully engulfed. Fire...
Murder mystery weekend, new business to serve drinks and concerts coming near Bellingham
Your guide to Whatcom County’s latest retail news, such as a theater to serve alcohol, Sounders watch party and popular artists’ concerts.
‘The breakfast food of my childhood dreams.’ Poll finds the best brunch in Whatcom County
The local cafe you voted as the best brunch is known for its breakfast platters, French toast, pancakes and French-baked omelettes.
yaktrinews.com
Whatcom Co. man killed in crash in Benton Co.
BENTON CO., Wash. - A Whatcom County man has been identified as the person killed in a crash in Benton County. The crash happened Thursday morning around 3:30. Jeffrey Ebey, 34, of Sumas, was driving westbound on State Route 24 about 20 miles west of West Richland city limits. The...
kafe.com
Cell Phone Surveillance Leads To Voyeurism Charge Against Bellingham Man
BELLINGHAM, Wash.- A Bellingham man is in custody after a neighbor reported he had used a cellphone to record their home. Police say the neighbor reported finding the phone propped on the property fence in the 2800 block of Walnut Street. The neighbor determined the phone belonged to 42-year-old Andrew...
New primary care clinic in Bellingham promises low appointment waits and personal care
The new clinic has two care providers who are now accepting appointments.
