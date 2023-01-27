Elementary basketball photos

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel told a transfer player what Tennessee needs in order to win a national championship
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel told one of the program’s recent transfer additions what UT is missing in order to compete for a national championship. The Vols recently added former Vanderbilt/BYU cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally to their roster. Jeudy-Lally announced that he was transferring to Tennessee earlier this month.
rockytopinsider.com
Former Tennessee Quarterback Transferring To Play For Butch Jones
Former Tennessee and Colorado quarterback J.T. Shrout is transferring to Arkansas State to play his final two college seasons for former Vols’ head coach Butch Jones, On3 first reported Monday morning. Jones and Shrout were like passing ships in the night at Tennessee, never overlapping. In fact, Tennessee’s termination...
atozsports.com
How Tennessee Vols HC Josh Heupel officially became a UT legend on Saturday
There’s something different about Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel compared to the last few UT football coaches. And it’s not just the on-field results. The three head coaches at Tennessee prior to Heupel — Derek Dooley, Butch Jones, and Jeremy Pruitt — never seemed “all in” in Knoxville.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville Powerball player wins $50K
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Winner, winner! One Knoxville Powerball player won thousands on a ticket Saturday night, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The individual matched four of five balls plus the Powerball on Jan. 28 to get the base prize of $50,000. The ticket was purchased at Kroger, 4918 Kingston Pike in Knoxville.
Family holds vigil and hangs flyers for missing teen
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) –Family and friends gather in Hardin Park to hold a vigil for missing 16-year-old, Danielle Owens. The Greeneville Police Department says the original report for Danielle was filed November 17, 2022. This is when they considered her missing and entered her into their records. Family and friends say she was last seen […]
WATE
Family faces rental issues in Knoxville
News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. In Knoxville, several people have reached out to WATE regarding issues with a certain rental company. In Knoxville, several people have reached out to WATE regarding issues with a certain rental company. 10 a.m. Newscast – January...
WATE
UGC Louisville bank robbery aftermath
News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning...
thesmokies.com
Why Puckett’s in Pigeon Forge Is One of the Best BBQ Spots in Town
The inside of Puckett’s in Pigeon Forge has a rustic-modern design. It’s soft, dim and woodsy and has a wall full of records, including some from Dolly Parton. It’s the kind of place where you’ll find guitars and cowboy hats on the wall, live music on select nights, and of course, delicious Southern BBQ.
Johnson City Press
Sky is the limit: West Ridge Junior heads to Air Force Flight Academy this summer
BLOUNTVILLE — Some high schoolers look forward to earning their drivers license before graduation, but a local student plans on earning her airplane pilot's license before starting her senior year. Lindsay Chapman, a 17-year-old junior at West Ridge High School from the Rock Springs community of the Sullivan County,...
wvlt.tv
Endangered Child Alert issued for missing 8-year-old boy from Maryville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing boy out of Maryville early Monday morning. According to a Tweet, 8-year-old Jcyon Rogerson was last seen on Sunday in Maryville wearing grey shorts, green jacket, and black tennis shoes. He is 4-feet tall and weighs 72 pounds.
WATE
Pedestrian dead after crash on I-75 North
News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. A pedestrian was hit and killed on I-75 in Knoxville Thursday evening. A pedestrian was hit and killed on I-75 in Knoxville Thursday evening. News at 4 on 1/27. News at Midday. WATE 6 On Your Side...
wcyb.com
DIVING DEEPER: Johnny Shane Brown breakdown
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — At the beginning of 2022, 51-year-old Johnny Shane Brown of Rogersville, Tennessee was held in the Sullivan County Correctional Facility on charges of domestic assault, aggravated stalking, and harassment. Other charges include, failure to appear, driving on suspended or revoked license, harassment, and violation of...
Knoxville woman battles realty company in eviction dispute
One particular rental company is in hot water after several Knoxville residents say the company has failed to comply with federal regulations.
Morristown woman recovering after losing unborn child in car crash
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown woman is learning how to walk again after a car accident took the life of her unborn child and almost her own life as well. The accident happened back in December but Brianna Campbell’s life has been forever changed. Campbell grew up in Morristown. “My mamaw and papa raised […]
q95fm.net
Virginia Jail Escapees Apprehended In Tennessee
An update form the Sheriff’s Office in Washington County, Virginia:. Johnny Shane Brown and Albert Lee Ricketson, two inmates who escaped from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon, Virginia, on January 26, 2023, have been apprehended in Hawkins County, Tennessee. Federal, State, and local law enforcement personnel...
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In Tennessee
24/7 Wall St. looked at NOAA data to gather a list of the biggest snowfall in each state.
Kingsport Times-News
MyRide TN expanding to Johnson City
MyRide TN, a senior-friendly volunteer transportation service, has launched a branch in Johnson City. The program officially began on Jan. 10, providing older Tennesseans with rides to a variety of destinations, including medical appointments and grocery stores. Rides are provided Monday through Friday and priority is given to doctor appointments, according to their website.
wvlt.tv
Brushfires break out in Sevier County
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County crews fought several brushfires on Saturday afternoon, according to Sevier County Emergency Management Agency officials. Several Sevier Co. personnel responded to help fight the flames. Sevier County Fire/Rescue Chief David Puckett and Fire Marshall Josh Tucker are on the scene to help coordinate,...
Kingsport Times-News
Parents of Summer Wells say DCS has 'kidnapped our boys'
ROGERSVILLE — The parents of Summer Wells have raised concerns online about being kept from contact with their sons, who are in the custody of the Department of Children’s Services. Summer, who was 5 at the time, was reported missing on June 15, 2021. Her three older brothers...
Limestone, TN man charged after crash kills 5 in Wyoming
CARBON COUNTY, Wyo. (WJHL) – A Tennessee man is facing five aggravated homicide charges after police say he caused a fiery multi-car crash in Wyoming. According to a press release from the Carbon County, Wyoming prosecutor’s office, a man identified as Arthur Andrew Nelson of Limestone, Tennessee was traveling in the wrong direction on Interstate […]
