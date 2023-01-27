Read full article on original website
Related
The Longmont Leader
Colorado adults who never finished high school could get more help toward a diploma
Colorado would boost adult high school diploma programs and also ensure students learn digital literacy skills under two bipartisan bills in the state legislature. Both bills would meet critical needs for Coloradans and also for the state — to produce more educated workers and to train more people for jobs that have been stubbornly hard to fill. Historically, Colorado has ranked at the bottom among states in funding adult education.
Colorado school finance committee backs special ed increase, won’t vote on new formula
Colorado would fund special education at the levels lawmakers promised back in 2006 under legislation recommended unanimously Friday by a special committee on school finance. The special education bill was the only one recommended this year by the school finance committee, which originally convened six years ago with the goal of rewriting Colorado’s decades-old school funding formula. House Speaker Julie McCluskie said she’s still hoping to present a new formula to lawmakers outside the committee process.
The Longmont Leader
Colorado would expand financial aid, loan forgiveness for student teachers
Colorado on Thursday moved toward expanding financial aid for university students studying to become teachers. A bill to broaden a $52 million program received unanimous support Thursday in the House Education Committee. The legislation is a top priority for Democratic lawmakers seeking to attract more Coloradans to the teaching field...
The Longmont Leader
Colorado Secretary of State’s Office releases annual charitable solicitation report
A total of 8,577 Colorado charities with fiscal years ending in 2021 reported revenue totaling over $34.5 billion and assets totaling over $76.8 billion, according to an annual charitable solicitation report created by the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office. The annual report on charitable solicitations in Colorado is a...
The Longmont Leader
In the West, pressure to count water lost to evaporation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Exposed to the beating sun and hot dry air, more than 10% of the water carried by the Colorado River evaporates, leaks or spills as the 1,450-mile (2,334-kilometer) powerhouse of the West flows through the region’s dams, reservoirs and open-air canals. For decades, key stewards...
The Longmont Leader
Outdoor Recreation Industry Office announces new grant program
Governor Polis and the Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office (OREC) of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) announced a new grant program to support continued pandemic recovery among outdoor recreation industry businesses and nonprofits. The Outdoor Recreation Industry Impact Fund (ORIIF) will provide funding to help outdoor recreation industry employers hire and retain staff across the state.
Identity Theft Awareness week kicks off in Colorado
Today kicks off Identity Theft Awareness Week 2023, and treasurer Dave Young wants to make sure you know what identity theft is, how to prevent it and what to do if it happens to you. “Coloradans must remain vigilant in keeping their personal information secure,” treasurer Dave Young stated. “This...
Colorado’s school transportation system lacks transparency, report says
Colorado’s school transportation systems lack adequate oversight, according to a new report released Monday by the Common Sense Institute. Operating expenses have increased over the past decade in many districts, but fewer students are eligible to use the systems, the non-partisan organization’s study shows. “At the same time,...
State renews partnership with Greater Colorado Venture Fund to support rural businesses
COLORADO GOVERNOR JARED POLIS, COLORADO OFFICE OF ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND INTERNATIONAL TRADE. The Colorado Venture Capital Authority (VCA) and the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) announced that the VCA has renewed its partnership with Greater Colorado Venture Fund (GCVF) to expand access to venture capital for Colorado entrepreneurs and startup businesses. The VCA has committed $11,175,000 to GCVF, which has a proven track record of funding Colorado companies and creating jobs in the state’s rural communities.
State of Colorado expands the Property Tax Deferral Program
The Colorado Department of the Treasury expands the Property Tax Deferral Program to provide relief to homeowners affected by increased property taxes in 2020, 2021, and 2022. Colorado’s Property Tax Deferral Program has traditionally helped seniors and active military personnel continue to afford to live in their homes by deferring the payment of their property taxes.
The Longmont Leader
Winter weather leads to scrubbed flights in Texas, beyond
DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines and American Airlines canceled dozens of flights Monday in north Texas, which is expected to get cold, wet weather most of the week, including a chance of freezing rain. About 30% of all flights at Dallas Love Field Airport, home to Southwest, were canceled...
The Longmont Leader
Colorado lawmakers look to AI to detect wildfires early
DENVER (AP) — A year after the most destructive wildfire in the state's history scorched nearly 1,100 homes, Colorado lawmakers are considering joining other Western states by adopting artificial intelligence in hopes of detecting blazes before they burn out of control. A proposal that legislators will discuss in a...
The Longmont Leader
AI wildfire detection bill gets initial approval in Colorado
DENVER (AP) — A year after the most destructive wildfire in the state's history scorched nearly 1,100 homes, Colorado lawmakers are considering joining other Western states by adopting artificial intelligence in the hopes of detecting blazes before they burn out of control. A Colorado Senate committee on Thursday unanimously...
The Longmont Leader
EPA encourages residents to test their radon levels
January is National Radon Action Month and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is working with our partners to spread the word about radon health risks in homes, the importance of testing, and steps homeowners can take to reduce risk in the Rocky Mountain and Great Plains states of Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming.
The Longmont Leader
2023 Colorado Water Plan will inspire action to build stronger water future
COLORADO DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES, COLORADO GOVERNOR JARED POLIS. Today, to meet Colorado’s most critical water challenges, the Colorado Water Conservation Board (CWCB) unanimously approved the finalized 2023 Colorado Water Plan. First released in 2015, the Water Plan provides a comprehensive framework to guide collaborative action from water partners, agencies, and Coloradans. From securing supplies that provide safe drinking water to improving farm irrigation to rehabilitating streams—the 2023 Water Plan targets specific, key actions to contribute to a stronger, more water-resilient Colorado.
State sees highest number of traffic deaths in decades
Last year saw the most traffic deaths in Colorado since 1981 — and traffic death numbers did not improve in Longmont or Boulder County. According to recently released numbers from the Colorado Department of Transportation, 745 people died in the state due to car crashes last year. In 2022, there were seven vehicle-related deaths in Longmont and 34 in Boulder County.
The Longmont Leader
Colorado baker loses appeal over transgender birthday cake
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado baker who won a partial U.S. Supreme Court victory after refusing to make a gay couple’s wedding cake because of his Christian faith lost an appeal Thursday in his latest legal fight, involving his rejection of a request for a birthday cake celebrating a gender transition.
The Longmont Leader
No Labels party now a minor party in Colorado
The Elections Division of the Secretary of State’s Office announced today that the proponents of the proposed No Labels Colorado political party have submitted a sufficient number of valid signatures to qualify as a minor political party in Colorado. Therefore, as of this date, the No Labels Colorado Party is recognized as a minor political party in Colorado.
Colorado doesn’t brake for kids or work zones
School zones and constructions zones have lower speed limits, traffic calming devices and a number of high-visibility warning devices for drivers for good reason. Kids and roadside workers lives are at-risk. Yet when looking at data from the Colorado State Patrol over a three-year period (2019- 2021), troopers cited 9,643 people for speeding in construction or school zones.
Tips from Xcel Engery to help customers save on energy bills
Temperatures are expected to plummet across Colorado starting Sunday and stretching into next week, prompting Xcel Energy to remind customers it offers tips and programs to help them manage their energy use and save on their energy bills. We also encourage customers to reach out if they’re having trouble paying their energy bills, so we can help with payment plans or connect them to energy assistance programs that can help.
Comments / 0