ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corona, CA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocsportszone.com

OC boys basketball teams earn high rankings in this week’s CIF polls

Orange County high school boys basketball teams earned high rankings in this week’s CIF polls released on Monday. Mater Dei is ninth and JSerra 12th in Division 1. Tesoro is third and Orange Lutheran fifth in Division 2AA, Pacifica Christian is third in 2A, Orangewood Academy is second in 3AA, La Habra is second and Newport Harbor sixth in 3A, Troy is fifth, St. Margaret’s sixth and El Toro sixth in 4AA, Sage Hill is fourth, El Modena fifth and Santa Ana eighth in 4AA and Irvine is fifth and Estancia sixth in 5AA.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
cuestaathletics.com

Baseball Debuts with a Strong Showing at #1 Riverside, Hosts OCC This Weekend

Baseball opened the 2023 season last weekend in Riverside with a three-game series against the Tigers. The Cougars, ranked #10 in the pre-season poll, began their season against the poll's #1 team in the State, Riverside. Cuesta went right after Tigers and scored three runs in their first at-bat of the season. Riverside countered with a pair of runs in their first at-bat but went silent until they posted a futile six runs in their bottom of the 9th of a 12-8 Cuesta win. Freshman Righthander Jackson Cloud earned the season-opening nod and collected five strikeouts in his five innings of work for the win. On Saturday, Sophomore Southpaw Justin Vose took the hill for Game 2 and allowed only one hit, while fanning five Tigers over five innings for the win, 12-2. Riverside rallied in the series finale as the Cougars opened up their bullpen in a 10-innning loss, 7-6. The final game of the series was a free-for-all that saw four lead changes. The two teams used 28 players including 10 pitchers, and also combined five errors, six doubles, seven stolen bases and six sacrifice hits in an action-packed final act. Six Cougars took the mound in the game, however Sophomore Robert Mansour, who began the game at Shortstop, was saddled with the loss. The Cougars are 2-1 on the year.
RIVERSIDE, CA
orangejuiceblog.com

Big Bad Serrano targets more young Santa Ana Ladies.

When Santa Ana Police Union chief Gerry Serrano doesn’t get his way, he morphs into a Chupacabra. “If I don’t get everything I want, I will burn this city down,” he has famously snarled, and then he sets forth on a path of destruction, SANTA ANA BE DAMNED. His eyes turn a blazing blue and fangs sprout from his cavernous maw, as you can clearly see in the illustration above. And lately, he has been getting his way LESS AND LESS.
SANTA ANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Teen shot while walking in LA area

LOS ANGELES – An 18-year-old man was in the hospital with stable vital signs after he was shot in the North Hills area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 10:15 p.m. Sunday at Roscoe and Sepulveda boulevards, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
livability.com

Coming Soon to the Victor Valley: Trains, Parks and Fans

Future developments in Victorville and the region include high-speed rail service, new and improved parks, and a college stadium/convention center. The Victor Valley is experiencing a wave of growth and investment driven by new businesses, new developments and new residents. Not surprising, since the region offers lower land costs and an abundance of space for development. Major new developments are taking shape in the region’s four main communities – Adelanto, Apple Valley, Hesperia and Victorville.
VICTORVILLE, CA
mynewsla.com

3 Women Shot, Killed in Car at Gathering Near Beverly Hills

The three victims killed in a shooting that wounded four others at a gathering in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles were women from Illinois and Arizona, authorities said Sunday. Iyana Hutton was a 33-year-old resident of Chicago and 29-year-old Nenah Davis was from Boiling Brook Illinois, according to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA Philharmonic announces initial lineup for 2023 Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival

Co-curated by Herbie Hancock and Kamasi Washington the Beloved two-day festival celebrates 43rd year June 17-18 at the Hollywood Bowl. Hosted by Arsenio Hall, with artists slated to appear including Kamasi Washington, Leon Bridges, West Coast Get Down, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, Digable Planets, Poncho Sanchez, Aziza, Soul Rebels with Big Freedia, Samara Joy, Lionel Loueke and Gretchen Parlato, Boukman Eksperyans, Butcher Brown, Andrew Gouché and Prayze Connection and more. Single tickets go on sale March 14 at 10 a.m. PT.
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

Circle K. Offering One Day Only Gas Discount

If your gas light is on and you can wait until tomorrow, select Circle K locations will be offering gas at $0.40 off per gallon as a part of their “Fuel Day” promotion. Go to circlek.com and using the store locator feature, drivers can find out which stores are participating in their areas.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

3 winning lottery scratchers purchased in Southern California

SAN PEDRO, Calif. - A big congratulations to three people in Southern California who are new millionaires after purchasing some lucky scratchers, according to California Lottery officials. The biggest winner was Louis Farillas, who won the top $10 million prize in the 10 Million Dollar Scratchers game. Farillas chose the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Two teens charged with fatal shooting in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. – Two 18-year-olds were charged Friday with fatally shooting a 36-year-old man in Santa Ana in December in what police said was a confrontation over graffiti vandalism in a 7-Eleven store parking lot. Adan Constantino Reyes and Jesus Daniel Reyes both of Santa Ana, were charged...
SANTA ANA, CA
CBS LA

Moreno Valley man arrested for alleged kidnap attempt of 12-year-old

Police have arrested a 40-year-old man who allegedly attempted to kidnap a 12-year-old girl as she walked home from school in Moreno Valley Jan. 18.Arturo Ramirez Cisneros allegedly stopped his green Toyota Tacoma near the young girl as she was walking home from Sunnymead Middle School, pointed a handgun at her and told her in Spanish, "Get in the truck, I won't hurt you," according to police.The girl ran away and got help from two people nearby. She was not injured during the incident.Deputies spotted the suspect's vehicle in the 24000 block of Webster Avenue on Friday and arrested Cisneros.Anyone with additional information regarding the incident should call: (951) 486-6700.
MORENO VALLEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy