Powerball ticket worth nearly four million soldUSA DiarioFontana, CA
The Heart of Texas Opens A Home in Moreno ValleyDebra BlackwellMoreno Valley, CA
4 Amazing Pizza Spots in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Disneyland Resort celebrates 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company2UrbanGirlsAnaheim, CA
ocsportszone.com
OC boys basketball teams earn high rankings in this week’s CIF polls
Orange County high school boys basketball teams earned high rankings in this week’s CIF polls released on Monday. Mater Dei is ninth and JSerra 12th in Division 1. Tesoro is third and Orange Lutheran fifth in Division 2AA, Pacifica Christian is third in 2A, Orangewood Academy is second in 3AA, La Habra is second and Newport Harbor sixth in 3A, Troy is fifth, St. Margaret’s sixth and El Toro sixth in 4AA, Sage Hill is fourth, El Modena fifth and Santa Ana eighth in 4AA and Irvine is fifth and Estancia sixth in 5AA.
cuestaathletics.com
Baseball Debuts with a Strong Showing at #1 Riverside, Hosts OCC This Weekend
Baseball opened the 2023 season last weekend in Riverside with a three-game series against the Tigers. The Cougars, ranked #10 in the pre-season poll, began their season against the poll's #1 team in the State, Riverside. Cuesta went right after Tigers and scored three runs in their first at-bat of the season. Riverside countered with a pair of runs in their first at-bat but went silent until they posted a futile six runs in their bottom of the 9th of a 12-8 Cuesta win. Freshman Righthander Jackson Cloud earned the season-opening nod and collected five strikeouts in his five innings of work for the win. On Saturday, Sophomore Southpaw Justin Vose took the hill for Game 2 and allowed only one hit, while fanning five Tigers over five innings for the win, 12-2. Riverside rallied in the series finale as the Cougars opened up their bullpen in a 10-innning loss, 7-6. The final game of the series was a free-for-all that saw four lead changes. The two teams used 28 players including 10 pitchers, and also combined five errors, six doubles, seven stolen bases and six sacrifice hits in an action-packed final act. Six Cougars took the mound in the game, however Sophomore Robert Mansour, who began the game at Shortstop, was saddled with the loss. The Cougars are 2-1 on the year.
Class of 2023 LB/WR Wyatt Mosier Commits to UCLA Football as PWO
The Bruins' latest walk-on commit could be moving to running back when he gets to Westwood ahead of the 2023 season.
USC football: Which 2023 recruits could the Trojans land on National Signing Day?
The second signing window opens on Wednesday and USC is hoping to add to its 2023 class
orangejuiceblog.com
Big Bad Serrano targets more young Santa Ana Ladies.
When Santa Ana Police Union chief Gerry Serrano doesn’t get his way, he morphs into a Chupacabra. “If I don’t get everything I want, I will burn this city down,” he has famously snarled, and then he sets forth on a path of destruction, SANTA ANA BE DAMNED. His eyes turn a blazing blue and fangs sprout from his cavernous maw, as you can clearly see in the illustration above. And lately, he has been getting his way LESS AND LESS.
2urbangirls.com
Teen shot while walking in LA area
LOS ANGELES – An 18-year-old man was in the hospital with stable vital signs after he was shot in the North Hills area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 10:15 p.m. Sunday at Roscoe and Sepulveda boulevards, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
Fontana Herald News
Monterey Park woman is arrested after allegedly assaulting high school student in Rancho Cucamonga
A Monterey Park woman was arrested after allegedly assaulting a high school student in Rancho Cucamonga and sending a threatening text message, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Jan. 24 at about 10:02 a.m., deputies and detectives from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to Alta Loma...
livability.com
Coming Soon to the Victor Valley: Trains, Parks and Fans
Future developments in Victorville and the region include high-speed rail service, new and improved parks, and a college stadium/convention center. The Victor Valley is experiencing a wave of growth and investment driven by new businesses, new developments and new residents. Not surprising, since the region offers lower land costs and an abundance of space for development. Major new developments are taking shape in the region’s four main communities – Adelanto, Apple Valley, Hesperia and Victorville.
mynewsla.com
3 Women Shot, Killed in Car at Gathering Near Beverly Hills
The three victims killed in a shooting that wounded four others at a gathering in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles were women from Illinois and Arizona, authorities said Sunday. Iyana Hutton was a 33-year-old resident of Chicago and 29-year-old Nenah Davis was from Boiling Brook Illinois, according to...
2urbangirls.com
LA Philharmonic announces initial lineup for 2023 Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival
Co-curated by Herbie Hancock and Kamasi Washington the Beloved two-day festival celebrates 43rd year June 17-18 at the Hollywood Bowl. Hosted by Arsenio Hall, with artists slated to appear including Kamasi Washington, Leon Bridges, West Coast Get Down, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, Digable Planets, Poncho Sanchez, Aziza, Soul Rebels with Big Freedia, Samara Joy, Lionel Loueke and Gretchen Parlato, Boukman Eksperyans, Butcher Brown, Andrew Gouché and Prayze Connection and more. Single tickets go on sale March 14 at 10 a.m. PT.
iheart.com
Circle K. Offering One Day Only Gas Discount
If your gas light is on and you can wait until tomorrow, select Circle K locations will be offering gas at $0.40 off per gallon as a part of their “Fuel Day” promotion. Go to circlek.com and using the store locator feature, drivers can find out which stores are participating in their areas.
foxla.com
3 winning lottery scratchers purchased in Southern California
SAN PEDRO, Calif. - A big congratulations to three people in Southern California who are new millionaires after purchasing some lucky scratchers, according to California Lottery officials. The biggest winner was Louis Farillas, who won the top $10 million prize in the 10 Million Dollar Scratchers game. Farillas chose the...
Activists clash with LAPD after release of Tyre Nichols beating video
Activists took to the streets of Los Angeles to protest police brutality after the release of video showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of former Memphis police officers.
2 security guards shot, 1 fatally, at San Bernardino County party
Two security guards at a party in Muscoy were shot early Saturday, and one of them died from his injuries. Hemet resident Howard Gabrelle Anderson Jr., 28, was declared dead at a local hospital after the 1:30 a.m. shooting in the 3500 block of Gray Street, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The […]
Caught on video: Group wrangles large shark back into ocean in Hermosa Beach
One of the ocean's top predators - a shark - was spotted on shore in Hermosa Beach and it was caught on camera.
2urbangirls.com
Two teens charged with fatal shooting in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – Two 18-year-olds were charged Friday with fatally shooting a 36-year-old man in Santa Ana in December in what police said was a confrontation over graffiti vandalism in a 7-Eleven store parking lot. Adan Constantino Reyes and Jesus Daniel Reyes both of Santa Ana, were charged...
What makes Mount Baldy so dangerous?
After two fatalities and the disappearance of a British actor, we ask what makes Mount Baldy so dangerous, and look into why there are so many rescues on the mountain
Man Shot to Death in Montebello
A man was shot to death early Sunday morning in Montebello.
Moreno Valley man arrested for alleged kidnap attempt of 12-year-old
Police have arrested a 40-year-old man who allegedly attempted to kidnap a 12-year-old girl as she walked home from school in Moreno Valley Jan. 18.Arturo Ramirez Cisneros allegedly stopped his green Toyota Tacoma near the young girl as she was walking home from Sunnymead Middle School, pointed a handgun at her and told her in Spanish, "Get in the truck, I won't hurt you," according to police.The girl ran away and got help from two people nearby. She was not injured during the incident.Deputies spotted the suspect's vehicle in the 24000 block of Webster Avenue on Friday and arrested Cisneros.Anyone with additional information regarding the incident should call: (951) 486-6700.
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in California
CALIFORNIA - Regarding hot dogs, California has several great options. These spots include Pink's Hot Dog Stand in Los Angeles, Cupid's in Canoga Park, Top Dog in Berkeley, and Carney's in Hollywood. Each has its own unique menu and style.
