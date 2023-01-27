ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Walmart’s ‘buggy’ text-to-shop feature as shoppers slam store for confusing chatbot answers

By M.A. Loreto
 3 days ago
WALMART customers can now shop via text - but the feature's launch has reportedly been filled with bugs.

Walmart’s Text to Shop experience is similar to a chatbot but has not been a hit with shoppers so far.

The feature has had a buggy launch Credit: walmart

The store explains the feature is available for free in iPhone and Android devices, allowing customers to text the store and ask for the items they want.

While the chatbot is meant to make shopping easier, it appears that the feature needs plenty of issues to resolve.

Techcrunch reports that Text to Shop often made the experience more complicated than purchasing items via the Walmart website or app.

To use it, the Walmart app requires users to log in and accept its terms.

The bot then introduces users to the system and how it works.

Per a screenshot of the bot, it says: “Start a search by texting me something specific, like ‘Great Value oatmeal’ or ‘2 roma tomatoes’”

By entering an item, the bot replies with various options.

The bot’s quirks and kinks are fast to appear.

For starters, the bot is said to have shared fewer options than the website did.

And in order to get what you want, you must type in the item and the brand, being as specific as possible.

The chat also had some difficult rules to navigate.

For example, the chatbot asks users to use quotes to indicate a command, according to Techcrunch.

To reorder and checkout, users must type the words in quotations, which is confusing.

The bot also has bugs such as sending messages twice and asking whether you want to pick up the item in the store or for delivery after you’ve selected the item, which can considerably extend the chat.

The bot also doesn’t display the shopping cart, forcing users to navigate between the bot and the Walmart app in order to see the items that have been selected.

Walmart launched Text to Shop late last year, claiming that the experience was meant to make people’s lives easier, facilitating shopping while on the go.

“Text to Shop is seamlessly connected to your Walmart account,”

a statement about the launch of the feature.

“Simply text the items you need, and they get added to your cart.

“Choose from the full selection of Walmart’s products, including items from your local store and from Walmart.com.

“Text 'reorder' to quickly review and add your frequently ordered items to your cart.”

Walmart has been reached out for comment.

