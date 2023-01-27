Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
Southeast Missouri Wakes Up To Icy Roads
(Farmington) Southeast Missouri residents woke up this morning to sleet covered roads. Alan Wells is the 911 director for St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve Counties. He says they are addressing the situation. Wells says it’s best to avoid driving if possible with weather like this. The entire area was...
mymoinfo.com
Dr. McCaffrey named co-chair of GSL Investor Council
(Jefferson County) Jefferson College President Dr. Dena McCaffrey was recently named co-chair of the Greater St. Louis, Inc. (GSL) Investor Council. College spokesman Roger Barrentine says Dr. McCaffrey becoming co-chair of the GSL is really a big deal. My MO Info · KJ012723C.WAV. GSL was formed through the combination...
mymoinfo.com
Part 4 History of Southeast Missouri Mining Tuesday in Ironton
(Ironton) Ozark Regional Library in Ironton will host an interesting discussion Tuesday night on the history of mining in southeast Missouri. Part 4 of this series will be hosted by Jim Palmer, who is retired from the Missouri Geological Survey and currently a specialist for the current Doe Run Lead Mining Company.
mymoinfo.com
Narvel Eugene “Gene” Cooper — Service 2/4/23 Noon
Narvel Eugene “Gene” Cooper of Crystal City passed away Friday, January 27th, he was 94 years old. The visitation for Gene Cooper will be Saturday (2/4) morning from 10 until the time of the funeral service at Noon at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Interment in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City.
mymoinfo.com
William Joseph Joe Brewen III – Service 1/31/23 10 a.m.
William Joseph Joe Brewen the Third of Farmington died Thursday at the age of 75. His funeral service will be Tuesday morning at ten o’clock at Follis & Sons Funeral Home in Fredericktown with burial in the Knob Lick Cemetery. Visitation is tonight at 5 o’clock at Follis &...
mymoinfo.com
Work on Horine Road train trestle pushed back to February
(Festus) The scheduled work to renovate and improve the train trestle on Horine Road in Festus has been pushed back to next month. Festus City Administrator Greg Camp says with so many pieces and entities involved it was difficult for the railroad to schedule all of them at once. Camp...
mymoinfo.com
Most of Area Back In Winter Storm Warning or Winter Weather Advisory For Second Round
(Farmington) Unfortunately, the winter weather is not quite done just yet. Iron, Madison, Reynolds and Shannon counties have a new Winter Storm Warning in effect. Also, all other counties in the listening area are under a Winter Weather Advisory, except for Jefferson County. Alex Elmore is a meteorologist with the...
mymoinfo.com
Merlin Orville Kasten – Service 2/3/23 10:30 a.m.
Merlin Orville Kasten of Perryville died Friday at the age of 89. His funeral service will be Friday at 10:30 at Ford & Young Funeral Home in Perryville with burial in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Perrvyille. Visitation is Friday morning at 9 o’clock at Ford & Young Funeral Home....
mymoinfo.com
Five Injured In Two Jefferson County Accidents
(Jefferson County) Five people were injured in two separate accidents Sunday in Jefferson County. The highway patrol says the first one happened on Route A at Pioneer Road when a Ford F-350 turned into the path of another truck. Zachary O’neal of Cadet was seriously injured in that accident, while Amy Morgan of Cadet and Charles Voigt of Hillsboro sustained moderate injuries.
mymoinfo.com
Thelma Mae Rawlins – Service – 02/01/23 at 11 a.m.
Thelma Mae Rawlins of Park Hills died Saturday at the age of 80. The funeral service will be Wednesday morning at 11 at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Caldwell Chapel in Park Hills. Burial will be at the Woodlawn Cemtery in Leadington. Visitation for Thelma Rawlins is Tuesday evening from...
mymoinfo.com
Patsy Parsley – Service – 02/01/23 at 2:30 p.m.
Patsy Parsley of Fredericktown died Thursday at the age of 73. The funeral service will be Wednesday afternoon at 2:30 at the Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown. Burial will be at the Simmons Cemetery. Visitation for Patsy Parsley is Wednesday from noon until 2:30 at the Wilson Funeral Home in...
mymoinfo.com
Dougherty appointed to fill Cardona’s spot in 23rd Judicial Circuit
On Friday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson stated the Honorable Shannon R. Dougherty, of Dittmer, was appointed as Circuit Judge for the 23rd Judicial Circuit. Judge Dougherty currently serves as an Associate Circuit Judge in the 23rd Judicial Circuit. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from the University of Missouri and a Juris Doctor from Saint Louis University. She will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Troy Cardona. A replacement for Associate Circuit Judge to replace Dougherty will be likely happen in the coming months.
mymoinfo.com
Larry James LaRose Sr. — Service 1/31/23 10 A.M.
Larry James LaRose, Sr. of Festus passed away Wednesday, January 25th, he was 82 years old. The funeral services for Lary LaRose Sr. will be Tuesday (1/31) morning at 10 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Interment in Hematite Methodist Cemetery. The visitation will be Monday (1/30) evening from...
mymoinfo.com
Taytros planning their largest Mardi Gras party this year
(Festus) Get your beads and bring your appetite as Taytros Bar and Bistro in Festus is planning what will likely be their largest Mardi Gras celebration this year. Owner Luke Tetrault says they plan to use their entire property for their indoor and outdoor Mardi Gras bash coming next month.
mymoinfo.com
Sheriff’s office detective bureau investigating stealing cases in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a stealing case that occurred in the 8100 block of South Industrial Drive in the Cedar Hill area. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell say the incident happened on January 17th at the Cedar Hill Game Room. My...
mymoinfo.com
Crawford County Man Arrested for Stealing Tiny Home
(Cherryville) A Crawford County man, who allegedly stole a house, was arrested Saturday after deputies with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department received a search warrant to search a property in Cherryville. A news release from the sheriff’s department says the “tiny home” was found on that property on White...
