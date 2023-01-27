Read full article on original website
A Greensboro-based coffee shop is expanding to High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Roughly 80 percent of adults with disabilities are not employed. A coffee shop here in Greensboro is trying to change that, one shop at a time. A Special Blend is a non-profit business that hires people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their mission is to improve the quality of their lives and to broaden the public’s perception of people with disabilities.
Multiple stores, movie theater to fill vacant spaces along Battleground Avenue
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Over the years, we've seen things come and go along northern Battleground Avenue. Shoppers that once filled stores at the Brassfield Shopping Center vanished. Along with the businesses that once filled the space like PharMor Drugs, Michaels, and SteinMart. However, with every lose comes growth. Biscuitville,...
New movie theater, Habit Burger among businesses coming to Brassfield Shopping Center in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Big businesses are coming to a centrally located Greensboro shopping center soon. Brassfield Shopping Center, at the corner of Battleground Avenue and New Garden Road in Greensboro, will soon have multiple new businesses calling it home. The old Brassfield movie theater, once operated by Cinemark, will be filled by North Carolina-based […]
WBTV
Rowan Chamber’s Young Professionals announce February events
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The 2023 season of the Rowan Chamber’s Young Professionals program is off to a strong start with three events scheduled in the month of February. Professionals who live or work in Rowan County and are between the ages of 18-45 are invited to attend.
wschronicle.com
The Chronicle’s Business of the Month: Local pastor opens conference center in memory of her father
In 2021, SEG Jr. Conference Center opened in Winston-Salem. The reason for opening the conference center is an inspiring and heartwarming story. “Before my father passed away, he said you better learn how to create residual income. I was always a daddy’s girl, he gave me everything I asked for. So, I had no clue what he meant by residual income, and he passed before he could explain it to me,” said Cherry Teal.
A historic Winston-Salem home is now an in-demand dining spot
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One of the oldest homes in Winston-Salem is now offering a new dining option for people in the city. Founders Restaurant has quickly become a hot spot since opening in late 2022. It sits inside the historic Shaffner Inn. The home was built right outside Old Salem in 1907. Over the years, […]
alamancenews.com
Long-empty Sagebrush restaurant site in Graham has been bought, will be renovated
A long-time eyesore in Graham will be getting a makeover, thanks to a local developer. David Morton, who owns Holly Hill Mall and several strip shopping centers in Burlington and Graham, has bought the former Sagebrush restaurant site off South Main Street in Graham, just past I-85/40. The restaurant closed...
Livingstone College dean weighs in on critical race theory in school teachings
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Lawmakers in the Carolinas are weighing what to discuss in this session, including critical race theory.
10 of the best restaurants in the Piedmont Triad
(WGHP) — North Carolinians love to eat! The new year provides a new opportunity to try new things and explore. Without further ado, these are 10 of the highest-rated restaurants on Yelp in the Piedmont Triad in no particular order. *** Blue Denim 217 South Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401 DINNER & DRINKS MENU | […]
iheart.com
1 Dead, 6 Wounded in Greensboro, APD Chief: Memphis Cops Actions Horrific
One Dead, Six Wounded In Greensboro Nightclub Shooting. (Greensboro, NC) -- Greensboro Police are confirming seven people were shot at a nightclub early Sunday morning. Police responded to Southside Johnny's on West Market Street just before 3 a.m. yesterday. At last check, one of the victims had died and six others suffered various injuries. There is currently no suspect information.
Winston-Salem announces new police chief effective immediately
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The new chief of Winston-Salem’s police department has been announced. The Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity announced the appointment of Assistant Chief William Penn Jr. to the role on Monday. This is effective immediately. Penn, 48, was selected from among four finalists for the position. Garrity said that he was looking […]
country1037fm.com
Two North Carolina Restaurants Featured In Yelp’s Top 100 Places To Eat
We are always looking for new restaurants to try. Our friends often have great recommendations but another resource we use is the review site Yelp. The site recently released its annual list of the Top 100 Places To Eat in the US for 2023. There were two North Carolina restaurants that were named to the top places to eat list. One of them is even local to Charlotte! The other you will find in Greensboro. To determine this list Yelp reached out to the user community first, requesting individuals to submit their favorite U.S. restaurants. From there the data science team at Yelp looked at the top community submissions to determine the top restaurants by ratings, number of reviews, and volume of submissions. They also made sure to include an equal geographic representation. Yelp community managers helped finalize the rankings.
Juvenile dies at King rodeo event: Stokes County EMS
KING, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile died during a rodeo event in King on Saturday, according to Stokes County EMS. At around 8:24 p.m. on Saturday, EMS got a call about a cardiac arrest at a Rafter K Rodeo Company, LLC bull riding event on 446 South Main Street. Two EMTs, who were contracted by […]
4 dead, several injured after spate of shootings in Greensboro, Winston-Salem
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people are dead after police reported multiple shootings across the Triad this weekend. These shootings all happened between early Saturday and early Sunday morning, with three in Greensboro and two in Winston-Salem. Greensboro Winston-Salem This weekend makes a total of eight homicides in Winston-Salem and five homicides in Greensboro since […]
East Greensboro is seeing a wave of economic growth
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — East Greensboro is a part of the city people often say doesn’t get much attention. New development in the area will hopefully change their mind. Housing, higher education and job opportunities are coming to the neighborhood. The Publix distribution center on US 70 in McLeansville is putting smiles on people’s faces. […]
alamancenews.com
Seeing double: Two Maple Avenue 7-Eleven’s seem to be getting close
Slurpee aficionados in Burlington may feel like they’re in 7-Eleventh Heaven right now as the convenience store chain presses ahead with the construction of two new locations along a relatively short stretch of Maple Avenue. Right now, work seems to have more or less wrapped up on one of...
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro family loses everything in Buff Street fire
Faulty wiring caused the Washingtons home to catch fire. All they saved were the clothes on their back.
1 dead, several shot at Greensboro gentleman’s club on West Market Street: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead and several others were shot at a gentleman’s club on Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 2:55 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to Southside Johnny’s on 6400 West Market Street after getting a report of a shooting. At the scene, police found several […]
WXII 12
Sunday shower chances arriving by morning & a rainy pattern developing for next week
Sunday is a Weather Impact Day for the Sparta, Galax, Boone, Mount, Airy, Wilkesboro, Yadkinville for rain chances at 50% that begin in the morning. Light scattered showers are also possible in Winston-Salem, Greensboro, Lexington, and Burlington continuing north into the Northern Piedmont through the afternoon. Rainfall totals are forecast to be light and under 1/4" totals through Sunday afternoon. Additional rainfall is possible into early Monday morning for parts of the Triad and Southern Piedmont with showers lingering through the morning commute.
Inflation hits North Carolina ‘worse than expected.’ Here’s what that means for gas prices
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Despite data showing that inflation is dropping, more than half of North Carolina residents say rising prices are worse than they expected them to be this month. Post-pandemic inflation through December was 6.5%, which is about a half-percentage-point lower than it was in December 2022, but 53% of respondents to a […]
