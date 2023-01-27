Read full article on original website
alleghenymountainradio.org
Community Navigator Program Supports Small Businesses
Many resources are available now to help entrepreneurs with starting or growing a business. I spoke with Martin Short and Anika Horn about a program to assist businesses in the Shenandoah Valley, including Bath and Highland Counties. Martin Short is the Lead Economic Development Specialist and Public Information Officer for...
alleghenymountainradio.org
Pocahontas County BOE Creates two School Resource Officers Positions
At the January 24th Pocahontas County BOE Meeting, which was held at the Green Bank Elementary/Middle School, Superintendent Beam discussed the possible creation of up to two School Resource Officer positions to ensure safety at the schools. Beam said there remains a number of questions about the authorities to be...
