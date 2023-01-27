ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

103.7 THE LOON

This Blue Eyed Beauty Needs A Home, Meet Samantha

Meet Samantha! (Nicknamed Samooph).This beautiful girl came to TCHS due to feeling a bit jealous of the new baby in the home. She was described as a sweet, loyal, and high-energy girl who loves her people. She has displayed separation anxiety in the past and would likely do best with a family that often has someone home. She is fully house trained and will howl to let her people know she needs to go.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul homeowners getting slapped with big fines for snow-covered sidewalks

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Homeowners in St. Paul are responsible for clearing their own sidewalks. But for some people, that's impossible."I thought I was keeping up enough with it, that it wasn't a problem," said Timothy Banks, who lives in the Frogtown neighborhood.He was able to clear a path along his sidewalk, but the ground is still frozen and snow packed."I actually left a little bit of the snow, this last minimal snow we had, on top of the ice just because it provides some grip," said Banks.Banks is limited on how much he can shovel because of chronic back...
SAINT PAUL, MN
103.7 THE LOON

MN Veteran’s Homes Pick Up Big Donation

UNDATED (WJON News) - Minnesota’s Veterans Homes will get some help thanks to a new donation. The VFW – Charles McLaughlin Post 906 in Hutchinson has donated $80,000 to the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs. The donation was specifically directed to each of the state’s eight Veterans Homes,...
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

St. Cloud City Council Meeting To Feature Discussion on Lincoln Center

(KNSI) – Two St. Cloud City Council members have asked for time at Monday night’s meeting to discuss a controversial homeless shelter. Lincoln Center is a no-barrier facility, meaning anyone can stay there regardless of intoxication or other issues that may prevent them from getting into a traditional shelter. Since the facility opened in 2021, it’s been the source of disturbances and criminal activity for east side residents and businesses. The complaints include assaults, theft, public intoxication, sexual misconduct, and trespassing.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Is this Restriction Enforced in St. Cloud?

This winter has been particularly snowy. We already have as much snow, actually even more than we normally get during a whole winter. And we still have at least 2 more months of it. We have all seen those cars that have become snow mounds. Cars that haven't been moved...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota nonprofits make pitches to legislators for funding

At the crowded Columbia Heights food shelf, visitors dodged employees pushing carts of supplies down a hallway that doubled as a waiting room. "Watch your toes!" warned Elaine Walker, co-director of the food shelf. The workers at Southern Anoka Community Assistance (SACA) share desks and must store food at two...
MINNESOTA STATE
KOOL 101.7

Funeral Home Scam Reported In Minnesota

This shouldn't be too much of a shock but there's another way scammers are targeting people and this one involves one of the most personal matters in life, which makes it even scarier than your average scam. You'd think scammers would have run out of ways to trick people out...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

10 Best Burgers in St. Cloud According to Yelp Reviews

Who doesn't love a great burger? There are so many variations as well. Plus, do you like the fast food type or the sit down restaurant type? Recently, I have found that the fast food places have been trying to step up their game. Moving to better buns, thicker burgers and trying to market them as more of an "artisan" type of meal instead of your boring burger patty on a plain ol' bun.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Longest Wait at a Traffic Signal in the State is in Central Minnesota

No one likes to wait at stop lights but the wait often times is less than you think it is. The longest wait in the state for a stop light is actually in Central Minnesota at the stop light in Royalton. Blake Redfield is the Traffic Systems Manager for both St. Cloud and Stearns County. He says the stop light in Royalton on Highway 10 and East Centre Street is the longest wait in the state at 5 minutes for those on the cross street, East Centre Street. This doesn't mean you'll always wait 5 minutes but during the busiest times of year during the spring, summer and fall, that could be the case.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

How Cold It Needs to Be for St. Cloud Schools to Close

Monday has been a cold day in Central Minnesota. How cold must it be for St. Cloud, Sartell-St. Stephen and Sauk Rapids-Rice Schools to close based on cold weather? St. Cloud School Superintendent Laurie Putnam indicated that 35-degrees below zero is the threshold that will cause them to close school. Putnam indicates area Superintendents gathered and based on information from experts they determined that either -35 air temperature or -35 wind chill would be where they would close school based on cold weather.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Minnesota’s Weather Outlook for February

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Climate Prediction Center is out with its long-range forecast for the month of February. As far as the temperatures are concerned, they say Minnesota and the central part of the country should be pretty close to normal overall for the month. It is looking warmer than normal in the eastern part of the country and warmer than normal out west.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Downtown St. Cloud Street Project Fails to Move Forward

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A downtown St. Cloud street improvement project has failed to move forward. During Monday night's city council meeting, they heard a plan from city staff on a more than $2.9 million project for West St. Germain Street from 10th to 12th Avenue, along with 11th Avenue North from West St. Germain Street to 1st Street North.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

