FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be TradedOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Lose CoachOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Vikings Sign Defender to ‘Futures’ Contract
The Minnesota Vikings defense ranked 27th in the NFL per defensive DVOA, 30th in points allowed, and 31st in yards allowed in 2022. Those marks are terrible, so expect defense, defense, and more defense to be on the menu this offseason. Vikings Sign Defender to ‘Futures’ Contract. On...
Green Bay Packers would ‘prefer to move on’ from Aaron Rodgers
Despite several rumors linking Aaron Rodgers to other teams last offseason, the Green Bay Packers ultimately decided to retain their
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Yardbarker
Bills GM has one criticism for QB Josh Allen
There are not a lot of holes in Josh Allen's game, but Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has one criticism that he would like to see his quarterback work on in the future. Try not to get hit as much. Along with being sacked 33 times and taking hits...
Green Bay Packers reportedly want to trade Aaron Rodgers
According to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Green Bay Packers have decided that their preference would be to trade QB Aaron Rodgers during the upcoming offseason. Schefter noted that Rodgers is aware that the Packers want to trade him, according to the sources. Schefter also added that if the Packers officially put Rodgers on the trade block, there will be substantial interest from teams around the league.
Sean Payton lands head coach job
The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Creating The Most Possible Vikings Cap Space in 3 Moves
The upcoming moves to create Vikings cap space are going to be fascinating. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is venturing into his second year on the job. So far, he has shown that he isn’t shy when it comes to pulling off trades. He will lean on void years and will also move on from productive veterans (one thinks of Michael Pierce).
Yardbarker
Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey has message for Bengals after AFC Championship loss
It was lighthearted but it felt like there was some intent for a dig at the team that ended his season. Baltimore was 1-2 vs. Cincinnati this year, losing to them in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. But Humphrey attempted to even the score as both teams are now out of the running for the Super Bowl.
The Vikings Must Be Waiting on the Cardinals
About a week and a half ago, the Minnesota Vikings parted ways with 2022 defensive coordinator Ed Donatell after the team could not stop the New York Giants in the Wildcard Round of the playoffs. Minnesota had an otherwise excellent season, tabulating a 13-4 record and an NFC North title...
Yardbarker
NFL legend Kurt Warner says current players have no idea who he is
Kurt Warner is one of the greatest to have ever thrown an NFL football, and he has a legendary story and career. No, he'll never have the rings of Tom Brady or get the hype of a prime Aaron Rodgers or Patrick Mahomes, but Warner is a Hall of Famer in his own right.
Yardbarker
Former Super Bowl champion to Lamar Jackson: ‘The Ravens played you’
While the Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson continue their game of “who will blink first,” Jackson won’t be getting any sympathy from one of his former teammates. Ex-Ravens defensive back Bernard Pollard, who won a Super Bowl with the team in 2012, recently told NFL writer...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Linked to Free Agent Pro Bowl Bills LB
The Dallas Cowboys fan, to even think of what's about to follow, might best look at this as a "continuation of a series'' ... stories CowboysSI.com has recently written about spring of 2023 talent acquisition that would require a change in salary-cap philosophy. It asks, in short, for the Cowboys...
Yardbarker
Steelers Connections Could Help Land A Possible QB Guru For The Coaching Staff In 2023
The Pittsburgh Steelers have preached so far this off-season that most of what it is doing while trying to be a competitive team for the 2023 NFL season is making sure that rookie Kenny Pickett is comfortable. The decision to keep much-maligned offensive coordinator, Matt Canada, for a third season came largely down to his strong working relationship with the first-round pick from the University of Pittsburgh according to Steelers team president , Art Rooney II.
CBS Sports
Packers' Aaron Rodgers planning to make play-or-retire decision after Super Bowl 'at the earliest'
There wasn't any earth-shattering news during Aaron Rodgers' latest appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," but a potential decision timeline has emerged for when the four-time NFL MVP could decide on whether on not he is playing football in the 2023 season. "I haven't been thinking about much of anything...
Yardbarker
DeMeco Ryans agrees to six-year deal to become Texans HC
Ryans’ deal with the Texans comes fewer than 48 hours after his San Francisco 49ers lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. Ryans was the Niners’ defensive coordinator and could not become Houston’s new head coach until after San Francisco’s season ended.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Coach Search: 'McCarthy Guy' Out
JAN 31 PANTHERS TIES Kellen Moore is gone. Head coach Mike McCarthy surely has names from his own coaching tree like Brian Schottenheimer and Ben McAdoo as top candidates to replace the Chargers-bound Moore as the Dallas offensive coordinator. But two Carolina names are also in the news. McCarthy, who...
Yardbarker
Cowboys decide to mutually part ways with OC Kellen Moore
The Dallas Cowboys are making a surprising decision regarding the future of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. The Cowboys and Moore have mutually agreed to part ways, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Dallas decided to move on and seek a new voice at offensive coordinator after the team’s disappointing...
HC Andy Reid comments on Cincinnati mayor trolling Chiefs
Last week's video of Pureval, declaring that officials recently asked Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to "take a paternity test to confirm whether or not he's his father" of Mahomes went viral. Despite being the road team during Sunday's AFC Championship Game, Cincinnati had to be feeling confident, due in large...
