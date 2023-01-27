Read full article on original website
Athlete of the Week
Our KSEN/ K96—Bozeman Trophy Male Athlete of the Week had the highest scoring number we’ve seen all year and rebound totals were also out of sight. Our Female Athlete of the Week didn’t have an especially big weekend but here consistency and stats have led the Browning girls to, at this point, an undefeated season.
They Were Surrounded By FIRE
Back in '61, the U.S. Forest Service over in Missoula, dropped 20 of their most elite smokejumpers near a wildfire burning in the Idaho wilderness. Next Tuesday, night, the 7th, the documentary, "Higgins Ridge," will be presented down at Conrad's beautiful Orpheum Theatre. It's going to be a FREE screening in an ongoing series which brings Montana based documentaries to Conrad, & our Golden Triangle. Tomorrow (Tues) afternoon at 2:30, on the Puff Man Show, Pondera Arts Council President, Bob Hjelm, along with Montana PBS producer, Gus Chambers, will be my special guests to share more on this outstanding presentation. Bob submits, "It's a dramatic story that will have you on the edge of your Orpheum Theatre seat!" "ME?" Being the "stage-door Johnny," I am, I'm always on the edge of my "Air Chair" when Hjelm & Chambers are in the studio...
Flathead Lake Brewing Company working to reopen after 'unforeseen disaster'
One of the Flathead’s most iconic breweries has been closed for close to two months after a suppression pipe burst over the main kitchen.
Students Need To Jump On The Bus Earlier
Shelby High School reports that our Montana winter weather has dictated they all leave earlier for State Speech & Drama. The school send-off gets underway this morning (Thurs) at 11, in the auditorium where the students will do a showcase before the fire trucks leads them on out of town. Expect a departure FROM Shelby, between 12:15, & 12:30, this afternoon...
montanarightnow.com
Poor road conditions, multiple crashes reported in Glacier County Friday
BROWNING, Mont. - Poor road conditions in Glacier County Friday are making travel difficult. Glacier Country Disaster and Emergency Preparedness is reporting multiple crashes on US-2. Both lanes are being impacted by crashes as of Friday afternoon, the Montana Department of Transportation reports. Snow covered roads are being reported on...
Blackfeet Family Services removes children from shelter overseen by Heart Butte superintendent
HEART BUTTE — Blackfeet Child and Family Services removed 11 children from a shelter Thursday on Heart Butte School District property overseen by Mike Tatsey, who is under scrutiny as superintendent for the district. The Feather Woman Healing Lodge is a short-term group shelter for K-12 students. Tribal officials appeared to be shuttering operations at […] The post Blackfeet Family Services removes children from shelter overseen by Heart Butte superintendent appeared first on Daily Montanan.
It’s For Our Community
There's a Community Blood Drive coming up this Thursday, the 2nd, here in Shelby. The "Drive" will be up & running Thursday afternoon from noon until 6, over at the Shelby Civic Center. You can now make/schedule your appointments ahead of time by calling the American Red Cross at 868 0911.
Meet Valier’s Miss Linda
Story Hour's tomorrow, Wednesday morning down at the Valier Library. Miss Linda, will be your host, & the story reading fun will begin at 9:30. The "Teddy Bear Parade," is already scheduled at the library for Wednesday, April 19th. I'll be blogging more on the Teddy Bears & the "Parade," as we get closer to April 19th. In the meantime, why not stop in for Story Hour with Miss Linda, tomorrow morning at 9:30, at the Valier Library...
1 More Night For Conrad Auditions!
Tonight (Tuesday) is the final night for auditions for the Pondera Players production of "The Pajama Game: The Musical." If you can sing, dance or act, why not try out tonight. Don't worry about a thing if you're on the shy side, they'll find a spot for you. In fact, if nothing else, the Pondera Players production staff needs some backstage help too. Last night's auditions went well, & I submit, The Pajama Game: The Musical, will be another outstanding presentation from the Pondera Players. Wendy has more information at 788 3819.
montanarightnow.com
Heart Butte man indicted on murder charge in death of woman on Blackfeet Indian Reservation
News release from U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana. GREAT FALLS—A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging a Heart Butte man with second degree murder in the death of a woman on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. The indictment, filed on Jan. 25...
K96 FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k96fm.com
