Heart Butte, MT

K96 FM

Athlete of the Week

Our KSEN/ K96—Bozeman Trophy Male Athlete of the Week had the highest scoring number we’ve seen all year and rebound totals were also out of sight. Our Female Athlete of the Week didn’t have an especially big weekend but here consistency and stats have led the Browning girls to, at this point, an undefeated season.
BROWNING, MT
K96 FM

They Were Surrounded By FIRE

Back in '61, the U.S. Forest Service over in Missoula, dropped 20 of their most elite smokejumpers near a wildfire burning in the Idaho wilderness. Next Tuesday, night, the 7th, the documentary, "Higgins Ridge," will be presented down at Conrad's beautiful Orpheum Theatre. It's going to be a FREE screening in an ongoing series which brings Montana based documentaries to Conrad, & our Golden Triangle. Tomorrow (Tues) afternoon at 2:30, on the Puff Man Show, Pondera Arts Council President, Bob Hjelm, along with Montana PBS producer, Gus Chambers, will be my special guests to share more on this outstanding presentation. Bob submits, "It's a dramatic story that will have you on the edge of your Orpheum Theatre seat!" "ME?" Being the "stage-door Johnny," I am, I'm always on the edge of my "Air Chair" when Hjelm & Chambers are in the studio...
CONRAD, MT
K96 FM

Students Need To Jump On The Bus Earlier

Shelby High School reports that our Montana winter weather has dictated they all leave earlier for State Speech & Drama. The school send-off gets underway this morning (Thurs) at 11, in the auditorium where the students will do a showcase before the fire trucks leads them on out of town. Expect a departure FROM Shelby, between 12:15, & 12:30, this afternoon...
SHELBY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Poor road conditions, multiple crashes reported in Glacier County Friday

BROWNING, Mont. - Poor road conditions in Glacier County Friday are making travel difficult. Glacier Country Disaster and Emergency Preparedness is reporting multiple crashes on US-2. Both lanes are being impacted by crashes as of Friday afternoon, the Montana Department of Transportation reports. Snow covered roads are being reported on...
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
Daily Montanan

Blackfeet Family Services removes children from shelter overseen by Heart Butte superintendent

HEART BUTTE — Blackfeet Child and Family Services removed 11 children from a shelter Thursday on Heart Butte School District property overseen by Mike Tatsey, who is under scrutiny as superintendent for the district. The Feather Woman Healing Lodge is a short-term group shelter for K-12 students. Tribal officials appeared to be shuttering operations at […] The post Blackfeet Family Services removes children from shelter overseen by Heart Butte superintendent appeared first on Daily Montanan.
HEART BUTTE, MT
K96 FM

It’s For Our Community

There's a Community Blood Drive coming up this Thursday, the 2nd, here in Shelby. The "Drive" will be up & running Thursday afternoon from noon until 6, over at the Shelby Civic Center. You can now make/schedule your appointments ahead of time by calling the American Red Cross at 868 0911.
SHELBY, MT
K96 FM

Meet Valier’s Miss Linda

Story Hour's tomorrow, Wednesday morning down at the Valier Library. Miss Linda, will be your host, & the story reading fun will begin at 9:30. The "Teddy Bear Parade," is already scheduled at the library for Wednesday, April 19th. I'll be blogging more on the Teddy Bears & the "Parade," as we get closer to April 19th. In the meantime, why not stop in for Story Hour with Miss Linda, tomorrow morning at 9:30, at the Valier Library...
VALIER, MT
K96 FM

1 More Night For Conrad Auditions!

Tonight (Tuesday) is the final night for auditions for the Pondera Players production of "The Pajama Game: The Musical." If you can sing, dance or act, why not try out tonight. Don't worry about a thing if you're on the shy side, they'll find a spot for you. In fact, if nothing else, the Pondera Players production staff needs some backstage help too. Last night's auditions went well, & I submit, The Pajama Game: The Musical, will be another outstanding presentation from the Pondera Players. Wendy has more information at 788 3819.
CONRAD, MT
K96 FM

K96 FM

