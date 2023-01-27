Empowering the Next Generation: San Diego Entrepreneur Offers Free Online Plumbing Course to Address Job Shortage

Read full article on original website
Escape to Paradise in San Diego's Most Expensive ResidenceDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
Experience the thrill of an indoor ski jump.MoonSan Diego, CA
Lloyd Hanes: The Beloved Star of TV's "Room 222" Died Too YoungHerbie J PilatoCoronado, CA
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in CaliforniaTravel MavenSan Diego, CA
San Diego ranked as Ethiopian food capital of US, study shows
The study—which was put together by Preply—found America's Finest City as the Ethiopian food capital of the entire country with a 4.8 rating.
San Diego restaurant pivoting to happy hour buffet to cut down on inflation costs
A San Diego business is thinking outside the box in order to save some money from all the increased costs associated with a new minimum wage, new tax and an increased utility bill.
KPBS
Change in towing policy coming to San Diego
The city of San Diego plans to change it's policy around vehicle towing. Specifically, car owners in San Diego will not be towed for late registrations fees, or for having more than five unpaid parking tickets. Councilmember Stephen Whitburn is spearheading the policy change. He said towing the cars of...
milestomemories.com
Alaska Airlines Launches Three New Routes from San Diego
Alaska Airlines Launches Three New Routes from San Diego. Alaska Airlines announced today the launch of three new routes out of San Diego, including two coast-to-coast nonstops. Alaska will start flying daily nonstop flights between San Diego and both Washington, D.C. (IAD) and Tampa (TPA). Service to Washington, D.C. starts...
California Reparations Task Force Zeroes In On Who’d Be Eligible For Compensation
California’s first-in-the-nation task force on reparations agreed residents should qualify for compensation. But should certain “vulnerable” former residents, such as foster kids or ex-prisoners, be eligible?
sandiegoville.com
Texas-Based Mooyah Burgers Opens First San Diego Location
Texas-based Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes, which currently has over 100 locations around the globe, is ready to unveil its first of 15 restaurants planned for San Diego. Founded in Plano, TX, in 2007 by Rich Hicks & Todd Istre, Mooya Burgers Fries & Shakes is now a franchise with over 100 locations in 20 U.S. states and nine countries in North America and the Middle East. Mooyah offers a menu centered around made-to-order, 100% Angus beef burgers, all natural turkey burgers, and Dr. Praeger’s black bean vegan burgers, all served on non-GMO potato and multi-grain buns that are baked in-house daily. Other offerings include Hebrew National hot dogs, real ice cream shakes, and hand-cut French fries that undergo a 24-hour, six-part cooking process.
Escape to Paradise in San Diego's Most Expensive Residence
Before we get to the almost $100 Million property a.k.a the most expensive San Diego estate listed for sale on Zillow, let's discuss the second most expensive one: the Fox Hill Estate.
kusi.com
Elon Musk tells Supervisor Jim Desmond he will help with San Diego’s new Transportation Plan
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County District 5 Supervisor, Jim Desmond, has been leading the opposition against SANDAG’s extremely unpopular mileage tax proposal. The mileage tax is part of the passed $163 Billion Regional Transportation Plan, but SANDAG Board Members who voted to pass it, originally promised the mileage tax would be removed. But the mileage tax is the main funding mechanism of the plan, and SANDAG’s Executive Director, Hasan Ikhrata, is demanding Board members implement it.
northcountydailystar.com
Is Commuting to Work Taxing? San Diego says, “Hold Our Beer!”
Years ago, as the rest of California spiraled off into progressive lunacy, San Diego was the bright spot. Still uber California, slightly off-kilter, but – at its heart – an American town. West Coast Republican (think Pete Wilson, once mayor there) leaning and proud of its strong Navy presence. The local NFL football team would sometimes wear Marine Corps camouflage uniforms, and the stands would have sections of Marines and sailors who were getting an extra-special afternoon break from boot camp.
Gnarly pink waves crash near San Diego
Pink waves at Torrey Pines State Beach on January 20, 2023. Erik Jepsen/UC San DiegoBut don’t panic. It’s for a study on how freshwater and the surfzone interact.
National City taco man earns viral attention in TikTok
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Teodoro Jimenez is a 'taquero' and father living in National City; he expressed his appreciation for the dozens of customers recently supporting his taco stand from a now-viral post. “It’s been my dream,” said Jimenez. This week business has been booming for Jimenez;...
UCSD Guardian
My Experience Going to Tết San Diego
“Chúc mừng năm mới!” Or, wish happy year new (as my friend translated to me). This past week Mira Mesa hosted its annual Tết festival, a huge festival originating in Vietnam for The Lunar New Year. My friend participated in the Miss Vietnam pageant, and because my last article was about New Year’s, I wanted to follow the same vein and talk about my experience at the festival and the pageant itself.
Will Millennials Ever Be Able to Afford a House in San Diego CA?
Admittedly, there is an element of truth to millennials complaining about their current financial situation as a generation. They have arguably accrued more student debt than any other generation, besides the ones that came after them. Inflation has also been outpacing wage increases over the past few years. Making “one hundred thousand dollars” as your yearly income doesn’t carry nearly as much weight as it used to, especially in California. Even if you make 6-figures, you’re maybe considered middle class in parts of San Diego.
invisiblepeople.tv
Where Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?
A Conspicuously Absent Amenity Used to Be Ubiquitous. If you’re spending a pleasant day in almost any American city, you may notice many signs bearing the same message:. It’s a common experience to find yourself frantically buying a stick of gum cross-legged at the checkout counter in exchange for the code to that promised land. Most of us never question this setup. But don’t you think it’s a little weird?
The Consulate General of Mexico gives rare interview; urges Mexican nationals not to cross the border illegally
SAN DIEGO — Due to growing concern over the number of Mexican nationals injured and even killed while trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border, the Consulate General of Mexico in San Diego is speaking out. Monday morning, Carlos Gonzalez Gutierrez sat with CBS 8 for a rare interview addressing...
wdayradionow.com
Chicken of the Sea offers $1 million to find Mermaid
(San Diego, CA) -- One seafood company is offering a big reward for anyone who can go under the sea and find a mythical creature. Chicken of the Sea will give someone a million dollars if they submit video evidence and set up an interview with a mermaid. The contest's...
eastcountymagazine.org
GO WILD: SENIORS ADMITTED FREE IN FEB. TO SAN DIEGO ZOO SAFARI PARK
January 29, 2023 (Escondido) – Throughout February, admission is free to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido for seniors age 65 and up. Enjoy the sights on an Africa Tram, see the platypuses and other Aussie species at Walkabout Australia, wander through Tiger Trail, take a stroll around Mombasa Lagoon, ride on the African tram, and relax with refreshments on the patio at Kijamii Overlook. There's a world of sights to see at the Safari Park.
UCSD study links physical activity to decreased dementia risk among women
Researchers say moderate to vigorous exercise and daily walks can cut the risk among women 65 or older by 21-33 percent.
kusi.com
Girl Scout cookie season returns to San Diego, Jan. 29
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Girl Scout cookie season will kick off on Jan. 29 across the nation. Girl Scouts sell cookies to raise funds for their troop camping trips, etc. KUSI’s Logan Byrnes was joined by Chief Mission Delivery Officer Michelle Mullen of the United States Girl Scouts to discus new cookies.
Service activities in parks are next to face regulations under San Diego vending law
Though the city of San Diego will begin enforcement of its sidewalk vending ordinance in coastal parks on Wednesday, Feb. 1, it is already looking ahead to its next challenge — regulating vendors who provide services rather than goods in public parks.
