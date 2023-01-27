ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MSNBC

Rev. Al: We will stand and fight in the name of Tyre Nichols

Vice President Harris is set to attend the funeral for Tyre Harris Wednesday in Memphis, Tennessee, and the Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy. On Tuesday evening, Nichols' family along with Sharpton gathered at the historic Mason Temple and called for reform.Feb. 1, 2023.
MEMPHIS, TN
MSNBC

TN State Sen.: Police unit behind Tyre Nichols' death lacked oversight

MSNBC's Ali Velshi is joined by former NYPD Detective Marq Claxton, Tennessee State Senator London Lamar and Wendi C. Thomas, the editor and publisher of "MLK-50: Justice Through Journalism," to discuss the continuing fallout following the alleged murder of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers, as lawmakers and activists alike call for policy changes to restore trust in police.Jan. 31, 2023.
MEMPHIS, TN
MSNBC

Two more Memphis officers 'relieved of duty'

Seven Memphis police officers, two EMTs and one lieutenant have now been either fired or “relieved of duty” after the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols. His death has revived calls for police reform in Congress. Memphis Councilman J.B. Smiley and David Henderson talk about what’s next.Jan. 31, 2023.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy