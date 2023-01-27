ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Here’s The Top 10 Weirdest Town Names You’ll Find In Montana.

Each state has a town or two with a strange name. Something that kind of makes you scratch your head a little and think "who came up with that?" Case in point, I grew up in the south not too far from a little town named "Tightwad". Tightwad. The little village has a small population and there isn't a whole lot going on there, but it's a popular place to stop a get a picture or two. In fact, people come from all over just to get a selfie in front of the Bank of Tightwad.
This Unique Place is the Best For Seeing Bald Eagles in Montana

If you want to see a lot of bald eagles in Montana, there's one place you can go during the winter that will blow your mind. When most people think of bald eagles, they think of a magnificent creature soaring through the air. After all, the bald eagle is the symbol of freedom. Seeing a bald eagle in Montana isn't a big deal for most people that live here. Don't get me wrong, it's still cool to see one, but it's fairly common.
Mountain Lion hunting closes in LMU 391, 210

MISSOULA, Mont. — Hunting for all mountain lions will close in Lion Management Unit 391 one-half hour after sunset on Tuesday. The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission has also closed mountain lion hunting in LMU 210 one-half hour after sunset this Wednesday. These closures are for all hunters except...
This Amazing Montana Brewery Is Forced To Temporarily Close

If there is one thing you don't want to happen to a business in the winter, it's this problem. If there is one industry the people of Montana love more than others, it has to be the craft brewery scene. Montana has incredible breweries that can be found in large cities or small towns. The Gallatin Valley alone has over ten breweries you can check out daily, and each one offers a variety of beers to enjoy.
This Missoula Business is a Semifinalist for a James Beard Award

Missoula business Grist Milling & Bakery has been named a semifinalist for a 2023 James Beard Award for “Outstanding Bakery.”. The annual James Beard Awards, from the nonprofit of the same name, are an opportunity to recognize the finest chefs, restaurants, and food establishments across the country, and as they say in their mission, to “celebrate and support the people behind America’s food culture.”
Serial Killers and Ties with Montana

Montana, known for its scenic beauty and friendly communities, has also been home to some notorious serial killers. Here are a few of the most well-known that have some ties with the state:. Wayne Nance, AKA the “Missoula Mauler,” is responsible for six or more murders in Missoula, Montana between...
4.1 magnitude earthquake rattles portions of Montana

BOZEMAN, MT – a 4.1 magnitude earthquake took place about 25 miles east of Bozeman, Montana, just north of interstate 90 around 12:28 PM Monday. The depth is estimated to be about 5 kilometers beneath the surface (3.1 Miles). No damage has been reported, but light shaking was observed...
People in Western Montana Rattled By Unusually Big Earthquake

Earthquakes in Montana are fairly common. The Intermountain Seismic Belt extends throughout much of the western part of the state. Montana ranks 4th in the country for most seismically active states. On Monday, residents of Livingston, Montana, and the surrounding area reported feeling an earthquake. According to USGS, the quake...
The 2023 Calendar Is Jam-Packed With Events in Montana

Montana Folk Festival is one of the largest free music festivals in the northwest USA. Held in Butte, it features spectacular views of the Northern Rocky Mountains and multiple stages with continual shows by top traditional performers, along with ethnic and festival foods, art markets and folklife demonstrations. July 14-16.
Groups say plan isn’t helping fish species in Montana

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — Environmentalists are suing U.S. wildlife officials in a bid to force federal protections for a rare, freshwater fish in Montana’s upper Missouri River Basin that’s suffered due to climate change and other pressures. The lawsuit over Arctic grayling was filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Montana. The legal challenge comes […]
One of the Best Female Singers of All Time Coming to Montana

This summer, you can see one of our generation's most iconic female vocalists at one of the best outdoor venues in Montana. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Bonnie Raitt will bring her Just Like That… Tour to Montana for a concert at KettleHouse Amphitheater on September 8, 2023. Raitt is performing in support of her critically acclaimed 21st album Just Like That. She earned four Grammy nominations for the album and she also received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.
KSEN AM 1150 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana.

