How Wild is Your Montana? Photo Contest Could Make You a Winner
There you are in the great Montana outdoors. Something. The landscape, the lighting, a rare glimpse of wildlife up close, takes your breath away. You never know when you might stumble upon just the right photo op. So good, that you intend to hang onto it as a personal keepsake, anyway. So, you might as well submit it, too.
Here’s The Top 10 Weirdest Town Names You’ll Find In Montana.
Each state has a town or two with a strange name. Something that kind of makes you scratch your head a little and think "who came up with that?" Case in point, I grew up in the south not too far from a little town named "Tightwad". Tightwad. The little village has a small population and there isn't a whole lot going on there, but it's a popular place to stop a get a picture or two. In fact, people come from all over just to get a selfie in front of the Bank of Tightwad.
This Unique Place is the Best For Seeing Bald Eagles in Montana
If you want to see a lot of bald eagles in Montana, there's one place you can go during the winter that will blow your mind. When most people think of bald eagles, they think of a magnificent creature soaring through the air. After all, the bald eagle is the symbol of freedom. Seeing a bald eagle in Montana isn't a big deal for most people that live here. Don't get me wrong, it's still cool to see one, but it's fairly common.
Mountain Lion hunting closes in LMU 391, 210
MISSOULA, Mont. — Hunting for all mountain lions will close in Lion Management Unit 391 one-half hour after sunset on Tuesday. The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission has also closed mountain lion hunting in LMU 210 one-half hour after sunset this Wednesday. These closures are for all hunters except...
This Amazing Montana Brewery Is Forced To Temporarily Close
If there is one thing you don't want to happen to a business in the winter, it's this problem. If there is one industry the people of Montana love more than others, it has to be the craft brewery scene. Montana has incredible breweries that can be found in large cities or small towns. The Gallatin Valley alone has over ten breweries you can check out daily, and each one offers a variety of beers to enjoy.
“Meth is Still King,” Montana Meth Project Targets New Generation
While fentanyl and fentanyl overdose deaths are dominating headlines, "meth is still king." Meth is still king when it comes to the threats facing Montanans. That's how Amy Rue with the Montana Meth Project summed up the words shared by Montana's Attorney General Austin Knudsen (R-MT) at an event inside Montana's capitol Monday morning.
This Missoula Business is a Semifinalist for a James Beard Award
Missoula business Grist Milling & Bakery has been named a semifinalist for a 2023 James Beard Award for “Outstanding Bakery.”. The annual James Beard Awards, from the nonprofit of the same name, are an opportunity to recognize the finest chefs, restaurants, and food establishments across the country, and as they say in their mission, to “celebrate and support the people behind America’s food culture.”
Concerned citizens pushing Montana to lift red-light traffic camera ban
In Billings, police issued 268 red light citations in 2022 and 169 warnings, and they say there are far more people breaking the red-light law.
Montana: Legit, Some Of The Coldest Places In America Today
We all knew the arctic blast was coming, with wind chill factors of -35 possible. And reality they became. Early Monday morning, Montana was packed full of wickedly cold air temps with significant wind gusts in many locations. The wind chill factors have been brutal for the last 24 hours....
Urgent: New Scam In Montana, Don’t Be A Victim
We recently have had warnings about a bank scam in Missoula. As we are coming off of the coldest stretch of weather we have seen since the beginning of the year there is a new warning about a scam that is making it's way through Montana and other states. The...
What You Need To Know: Farmer’s Almanac Montana Spring Forecast
Yes, we do have spring in Montana. Some people believe it only lasts a couple days, but it will be coming. Currently we are gaining a few minutes of daylight every day as we move towards the "Spring Equinox". The Old Farmer's Almanac is predicting two different weather patterns for the upcoming spring in Montana, no matter how long the season lasts.
Serial Killers and Ties with Montana
Montana, known for its scenic beauty and friendly communities, has also been home to some notorious serial killers. Here are a few of the most well-known that have some ties with the state:. Wayne Nance, AKA the “Missoula Mauler,” is responsible for six or more murders in Missoula, Montana between...
Some Spud from Idaho Says They’re Better than Montana
Look. I'm all about talkin' trash. I grew up playing basketball in the 90s south of Chicago. So when someone tagged me in a LinkedIn post where some spud from Idaho was saying how Idaho was better than Montana- I was more than willing to jump in. Instead of trash...
4.1 magnitude earthquake rattles portions of Montana
BOZEMAN, MT – a 4.1 magnitude earthquake took place about 25 miles east of Bozeman, Montana, just north of interstate 90 around 12:28 PM Monday. The depth is estimated to be about 5 kilometers beneath the surface (3.1 Miles). No damage has been reported, but light shaking was observed...
People in Western Montana Rattled By Unusually Big Earthquake
Earthquakes in Montana are fairly common. The Intermountain Seismic Belt extends throughout much of the western part of the state. Montana ranks 4th in the country for most seismically active states. On Monday, residents of Livingston, Montana, and the surrounding area reported feeling an earthquake. According to USGS, the quake...
The 2023 Calendar Is Jam-Packed With Events in Montana
Montana Folk Festival is one of the largest free music festivals in the northwest USA. Held in Butte, it features spectacular views of the Northern Rocky Mountains and multiple stages with continual shows by top traditional performers, along with ethnic and festival foods, art markets and folklife demonstrations. July 14-16.
Popular Montana Stretch Of Interstate Closed Because Of Weather.
UPDATE: I-90 is closed from Livingston to Big Timber due to severe conditions. The road will be closed overnight. MDT and law enforcement personnel will evaluate road and weather conditions in the morning of Wednesday, February 1st, and determine when the highway will reopen to travel. The last few days...
MT National Guard team set for flight to training exercise in Florida
A Montana National Guard unit is getting a lift ahead of a big exercise this week. On Monday, two huge C-17 aircraft arrived in Helena to carry the 83rd Civil Support Team to a training.
Groups say plan isn’t helping fish species in Montana
BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — Environmentalists are suing U.S. wildlife officials in a bid to force federal protections for a rare, freshwater fish in Montana’s upper Missouri River Basin that’s suffered due to climate change and other pressures. The lawsuit over Arctic grayling was filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Montana. The legal challenge comes […]
One of the Best Female Singers of All Time Coming to Montana
This summer, you can see one of our generation's most iconic female vocalists at one of the best outdoor venues in Montana. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Bonnie Raitt will bring her Just Like That… Tour to Montana for a concert at KettleHouse Amphitheater on September 8, 2023. Raitt is performing in support of her critically acclaimed 21st album Just Like That. She earned four Grammy nominations for the album and she also received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.
