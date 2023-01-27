ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Halikut’ Preparing Grand Siyum In New York

As 300 Bochurim spend these past few weeks reviewing the Sichos, Halikut has announced the details of the Halikut Siyum to take place on Tes Shevat in Great Neck, NY. As the Bochurim spend these past few weeks reviewing the Sichos, Halikut has announced the details of the Halikut Siyum to take place on Tes Shevat.
GREAT NECK, NY
Mitzvah Tank Parade to Head Out From the Ohel

A parade of Mitzvah Tanks celebrating the 73rd year of the Rebbe’s nesius will head out on Wednesday, Yud Shevat, from the Rebbe’s Ohel to points across Queens and Long Island. For the second consecutive year, a parade of Mitzvah Tanks will head out from the Rebbe‘s Ohel...
QUEENS, NY
Yeshiva Dean Shares Personal Stories at Farbrengen

Head Shliach of New Jersey Rabbi Moshe Herson, farbrenged with the Morristown Yeshiva in preparation for Yud Shevat, sharing many personal stories and memories of the early years of the Rebbe’s nesius. Photos: Shmulie Grossbaum. At a farbrengen in preparation for Yud Shevat, Rabbi Moshe Herson, Head Shliach of...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Packed House at Father-Son Hachana in Morristown

Sweet sounds of learning and davening echoed through the auditorium at Cheder Lubavitch of Morristown, as hundreds of fathers and sons spent their Sunday morning preparing for Yud Shevat. Photos: Shmulie Grossbaum. Cheder Lubavitch of Morristown hosted its annual Hachana L’Yud Shvat Avos U’Bonim Program on Sunday morning.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Nyack Mashpia Teaches Basi Legani 5723 In-Depth

Nyack Mashpia Rabbi Yossi Klyne gave an in-depth shiur on concepts in the ma’amer Basi LeGani 5723 for 770 bochurim on Monday night. Watch a full replay. Nyack Mashpia Rabbi Yossi Klyne gave an in-depth shiur on concepts in the ma’amer Basi LeGani 5723 for 770 bochurim on Monday night. Watch a full replay.
NYACK, NY

