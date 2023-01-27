Giants' Shea Tierney will interview for Buccaneers' OC job

New York Giants quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney will interview with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their vacant offensive coordinator position.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo was the first to report news on the interview.

Tierney has been working under Giants head coach Brian Daboll since 2018 with the Buffalo Bills and was with him at Alabama in 2017. In Buffalo, he worked as the offensive assistant and was later promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach.

With the Crimson Tide, Tierney served as an offensive analyst.

Prior to his time with Alabama, the Giants and the Bills, Tierney served as a graduate assistant at NC State and football analyst and coaching intern with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tierney has widely been credited with helping quarterback Daniel Jones break out in 2022 and would likely be considered an offensive coordinator replacement with the Giants should current OC Mike Kafka take a head coaching position elsewhere.

If Tierney accepts a job elsewhere, the Giants could potentially turn to Davis Webb as the quarterbacks’ coach.