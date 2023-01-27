Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The fourth armed attack took place in California on SaturdayRoxana AntonLos Angeles, CA
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Gunman opens fire in a posh LA area, leaving three people dead.Sherif SaadLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Former Pasadena Symphony Music Director Sues for Religious Discrimination
A former music director for the Pasadena Symphony Association who is member of Church of Christ, Scientist, is suing the association, alleging he was wrongfully stripped of his job in 2021 for seeking a religious and medical exemption to its mandatory coronavirus vaccination policy
Newly Renovated Placerita Nature Center Opens
The ribbon was cut Saturday for the new and improved nature center at Placerita Canyon in Santa Clarita. Local and state representatives were in attendance Saturday at the grand opening of the renovated nature center at Placerita Canyon, a place where park officials state 130,000 people visit each year. The center is a state park ...
Family calls for state investigation after woman dies during childbirth at Inglewood hospital
The family of a woman who died during childbirth earlier this month in Inglewood is calling on the state to launch an independent investigation into her death.
coloradoboulevard.net
L.A. County to Bring $45M in Relief for Small Property Owners
New rent relief program will benefit mom-and-pop property owners hardest hit by non-payment of rent. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion on Jan. 24 co-authored by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Holly J. Mitchell that establishes a $45M countywide relief fund for small property owners. During the...
LAPD Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing At Golden Valley
A Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) helicopter made an emergency landing at Golden Valley High School on Monday morning. Just before 11 a.m. Monday, an LAPD helicopter made an emergency landing at the football field at Golden Valley High School in Santa Clarita, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. The emergency landing was ...
Antelope Valley Press
Palmdale touts economic development success
PALMDALE — Palmdale is building on the economic development successes that earned it the 2021 Los Angeles County’s Most Business-Friendly City award in the 26th annual Eddy Awards, the city’s Economic and Community Development team reported, during a Jan. 18 presentation to the City Council. “Never be...
theregistrysocal.com
149-Unit Apartment Building Planned for South Central Los Angeles
New apartments are being planned for South Central Los Angeles, according to a recently submitted application. That application showed plans for a 149-unit apartment building located at 1915 to 1935 S. Los Angeles Street. Plans for the project come from Los Angeles-based Norman Family LP and includes a 177,645 square...
wjtn.com
6th mass shooting in 13 days rocks California
(LOS ANGELES) -- At least three people were killed and four injured in the second mass shooting to erupt in Los Angeles County in eight days -- the sixth in California this month, according to police. The latest shooting occurred Saturday in the upscale Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los Angeles,...
foxla.com
In Depth: Mass shooting aftermath
LOS ANGELES - Hal Eisner is joined by Christina Yang, the general counsel and pro bono director of Asian Americans Advancing Justice in Southern California. Yang talks about how the Monterey Park community is coping with the impact of this mass shooting. The organization immediately leapt into action to try...
Asbarez News
Arch. Yeprem Tabakian’s Last Consecration and Interment to Take Place on February 1 and 2
Western Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoyan, the Prelacy clergy, Religious Council, Executive Council, the Board of Regents, Armenian Schools and churches mourn the passing of the Prelacy’s former Prelate Archbishop Yeprem Tabakian, who passed away on Friday, January 20 after a short illness. Over the past five decades, the late...
Southern California Warehouse Boom Poses Environmental Costs for the Inland Empire
Drive east from downtown Los Angeles, and the scenery thins out. The land grows drier, the hills rougher. The desert encroaches. Beverly Hills and Hollywood are replaced by Pomona, Fontana, Rialto, Redlands. This is the Inland Empire, home to more than 4 million people and perched at the periphery of...
Alhambra marks Lunar New Year, honors man who disarmed Monterey Park shooter
A week after the slaying of 11 people at a Monterey Park dance studio, the neighboring city of Alhambra held a daylong Lunar New Year festival Sunday, including a special ceremony honoring the man who disarmed the Monterey Park gunman.
The Oldest House In California
The Avila Adobe: California's Oldest Recorded House. Located in the heart of Los Angeles, the Avila Adobe is believed to be the oldest house in California in recorded history. Built in 1818 by Francisco Avila, a wealthy rancher and political figure in Mexican California, the adobe is a testament to the rich history of the state and the early days of Spanish colonization.
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in California
CALIFORNIA - Regarding hot dogs, California has several great options. These spots include Pink's Hot Dog Stand in Los Angeles, Cupid's in Canoga Park, Top Dog in Berkeley, and Carney's in Hollywood. Each has its own unique menu and style.
Santa Monica Mirror
SMa.r.t Column: Widespread Issues Put Santa Monica in Danger
Following are 5 issues which, along with homelessness and crime, should take priority over all else in our city’s immediate future:. 1. Paramount is our city’s economic uncertainty! Historically, our city has been wealthy and looked upon with esteem. But sadly, this may significantly change after letting a volunteer with the city’s parks program – a pedophile – run loose for 20 years with the city being sued by the families involved! Santa Monica is in the process of paying $100 million dollars to date for the lawsuits already settled and is staring directly at another $100-200 million for the remaining lawsuits.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Phase 1 of LA County’s $54 Million Economic Opportunity Grant Program Now Open for Microbusinesses
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) has announced the launch of the first phase of the Economic Opportunity Grant (EOG) program for small and microbusinesses, and non-profit agencies in LA County. EOG will award more than $54 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds across 6,800 grants in a phased rollout to regions and organizations adversely affected by COVID-19.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in California
If you live in California and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in California that are known for preparing absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
beverlyhillscourier.com
Beverly Vista Middle School Visits JPL
Beverly Vista Middle School’s advanced STEM students and Science Olympiad team recently took a behind-the-scenes VIP tour of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory ( JPL) in Pasadena. Students, teachers, and all five BHUSD Board Members in two separate sessions were escorted around the lab by JPL engineers, and students toured Mission Control, visited the Mars Yard and the clean room, where they saw the Europa Clipper Spacecraft being assembled. Students also visited the Von Karman Museum, which houses replicas of the various spacecraft JPL has used to explore the solar system. Along the way, students were able to interact with JPL engineers and ask them questions.
San Fernando Valley community can shop for Japanese food at new Mitsuwa location in Northridge
The San Fernando Valley can experience a little taste of Japan at Mitsuwa Marketplace in Northridge.
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Irvine Rocked by News of Ongoing FBI Investigation Connected to Attempted Bribery of Irvine City Councilmembers
The case of former Orange County Democratic Party Executive Director and political consultant Melahat Rafiei continued to roil Irvine politics this past week, as the press and public strained to figure out which former City Councilmembers Rafiei allegedly tried to bribe in 2018 while the current City Council grappled with the issue of starting its own investigation into Rafiei.
