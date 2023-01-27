Read full article on original website
Related
disneytips.com
Disney World Teases Upcoming Thrill Ride in This Video Update
Several new attractions and experiences are in the works at Walt Disney World with Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana coming later this year to EPCOT, and TRON Lightcycle / Run preparing to open this spring in the Magic Kingdom. As work continues to prepare both attractions for Guests, Disney...
disneytips.com
Showtimes Confirmed for the Return of Disney’s ‘Happily Ever After’ Fireworks
As the Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th-anniversary celebration draws to a close, Disney has begun sharing new details on the return of beloved experiences that have been missing since September 2021. Disney Enchantment, the current Magic Kingdom fireworks show, debuted on October 1, 2021, as a special offering during...
disneytips.com
Magic Kingdom to Close Early Today; Here’s What to Know Before You Go
Visiting Walt Disney World this week? That Magic Kingdom is closing early today, January 31, 2023, so you may need to make other plans if you were hoping to spend the evening in the Resort’s flagship Park. According to the My Disney Experience app and Disney’s official website, the...
disneytips.com
What Happened to the Star of This Magic Kingdom Restaurant?
The Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World is home to some of our favorite quick-service restaurants. From the New England-inspired eats at Columbia Harbor House to classic hot dogs, and corn dog nuggets at Casey’s Corner, this Disney Park truly has some of the best quick service eats. For...
disneytips.com
Can You ACTUALLY Buy a Car At EPCOT’s Test Track?
Test Track is one of EPCOT’s most popular attractions, a high-speed car ride that lets Walt Disney Word Guests experience a simulated journey through the testing procedures that General Motors uses to evaluate its concept cars. The thrill ride culminates in a high-speed drive around the exterior of the...
disneytips.com
Preview Dates Confirmed Ahead of TRON Lightcycle / Run’s Official Opening
The Walt Disney World Resort is currently preparing to open its next thrill ride with TRON Lightcycle / Run coming to Tomorrowland in the Magic Kingdom this spring. The attraction, which originally debuted in Shanghai Disneyland when this Disney Park opened in 2016, will allow Guests to “Enter the Grid,” and board the attraction for an immersive experience inspired by the classic film. With Imagineers putting the finishing touches on the ride, Disney has confirmed when previews will take place for select Guests to experience TRON Lightcycle / Run ahead of its opening date.
Comments / 0