The Walt Disney World Resort is currently preparing to open its next thrill ride with TRON Lightcycle / Run coming to Tomorrowland in the Magic Kingdom this spring. The attraction, which originally debuted in Shanghai Disneyland when this Disney Park opened in 2016, will allow Guests to “Enter the Grid,” and board the attraction for an immersive experience inspired by the classic film. With Imagineers putting the finishing touches on the ride, Disney has confirmed when previews will take place for select Guests to experience TRON Lightcycle / Run ahead of its opening date.

1 DAY AGO