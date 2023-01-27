Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
Sweet new Walmart deal puts the 'old' Apple Watch Series 7 back on the map
Remember the Apple Watch Series 7? Of course you do. After all, we're talking about a very well-reviewed wearable device that's still less than a year and a half old, not to mention that its design was not exactly radically changed for the new and (subtly) improved Apple Watch Series 8.
Apple fans warned over ‘quiet’ iPhone change overnight that’ll cost you
IF you're thinking about trading in your old Apple products to reduce the cost of a new iPhone, think again. Apparently Apple are now giving you less for your money. According to Mac Rumors, the value of iPhones traded-in has gone down by up to $80. It's not clear if...
Cult of Mac
M1 iPad Air looks irresistible after a $99 discount
Apple’s excellent M1 iPad Air is down to its lowest price of $499.99 on Amazon after a $99 discount. This is the same price the tablet was available for during last year’s Black Friday. You can get a similar $99 off on the 256GB and cellular variants of...
Cult of Mac
Foldable iPad with a carbon fiber kickstand could launch in 2024
Apple’s foldable iPad could feature a carbon fiber kickstand. While expensive, carbon fiber is more durable and will help keep the device’s weight in check. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes the foldable iPad might launch in 2024 with an all-new design. Foldable iPad with a kickstand may launch in...
Cult of Mac
Man shed MacBook Pro rig craves Studio Display [Setups]
To the age-old question “Is a computer setup ever really done?” the answer is obviously “no.” There’s always something to add or something to fix, and once you do that it’s time to update something else (even if you don’t technically “need” the latest thing).
Cult of Mac
App Store prices going up in the UK and other countries in February 2023
App Store prices will soon go up in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Colombia, Egypt, and a few other countries. The hike will come into effect starting February 13, 2023. The changes will apply to both prices of apps and in-app purchases (IAP). Recurring subscriptions are not affected, though. iPhone...
Cult of Mac
Generate SEO-optimized content instantly with Juice.ai
The capabilities of artificial intelligence are amazing and ever-expanding, but how can you best get it to work for you? Juice.ai demonstrates how with a tool that can get you started on your marketing journey. And it’s now on sale for just $39. Get unique content instantly. This lifetime...
Cult of Mac
These discount drones provide impressive range and clear visuals
The joys of flying are something many of us recall from childhood, and likely came about when we first looked down from an airplane and saw sprawling clouds, cities and oceans below. Now, even as an adult, you can relive that sense of awe from the comfort of land by exploring the skies with this diverse array of drones.
CNET
If You Have an Apple Watch, You Can Monitor Your Blood Pressure From Home
You already know how important it is to monitor your blood pressure on a daily basis if you're worried about high blood pressure or have hypertension. If you own an Apple Watch ($701 at Amazon), you already have a good starting point for tracking your blood pressure at home. Daily...
Cult of Mac
Get 20% off iPad styluses and tips already much cheaper than Apple’s
If you recently got an iPad, you probably want a stylus so you can write and draw on it more precisely than you can with your fingertips. But Apple Pencil 2 might set you back $129. So how about something similar for less than half the price?. A good option...
Cult of Mac
HomePod 2 wait times stretch out until March
Order the recently unveiled HomePod 2 from the online Apple store today and it might not arrive until March. Preorders for the revived version of Apple’s full-size smart speaker have surpassed the launch-day supply. There seems to be some pent up demand for the product. Apple HomePod 2 is...
Cult of Mac
What to check before you power on an old Macintosh
When you pick up a classic Macintosh (or a vintage computer of any kind) that hasn’t been used in a while, you need to check it out before plugging it in and turning it on. Capacitors on old motherboards fail and leak over time; you DO NOT want to run power to a computer if this has happened; you could easily fry the motherboard.
Apple Is in Real Trouble
Wall Street thought Apple would mostly dodge the tech downturn. Maybe they are wrong.
Can 5G Really Be Used As A Home Internet Service?
Though it took longer than anticipated, fifth-generation wireless technology — more commonly called 5G — is now available throughout the U.S., as are devices designed to take advantage of the faster mobile broadband option. With the rise of 5G networks came a new type of service from a number of providers, including Verizon and T-Mobile: 5G home internet.
makeuseof.com
Qwant vs. DuckDuckGo: Which Search Engine Is More Private?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Qwant and DuckDuckGo are two privacy-focused search engines that promise not to track you. A key part of their appeal is helping you avoid the privacy-violating practices that are all too common among major search engines.
