Read full article on original website
Related
anash.org
Poconos Yeshiva Holds “Mashpia Panel”
Tomchei Temimim Lubavitch of the Poconos prepared for Yud Shevat with a unique “Mashpia Panel” and the compilation of a unique “Kovetz” of Torah essays. The weeks and days leading up to Yud Shevat are always marked in yeshivos with special learning initiatives and with an elevated atmosphere.
anash.org
Yud Shevat: 73 Years of the Rebbe’s Leadership
On Yud Shevat, 5710, the Frierdiker Rebbe was nistalek. One year later, on Yud Shevat 5711, the Rebbe accepted the mantle of leadership. The day is marked annually with the customs the Rebbe established and with chassidishe farbrengens. On Shabbos morning, Yud Shevat 5710 (1950), the Frierdiker Rebbe was nistalek....
Comments / 0