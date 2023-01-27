Read full article on original website
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
ChatGPT triggers Microsoft, Google billion-dollar AI brawl
Get ready for an AI brawl between Google and Microsoft. Microsoft said Monday it’s making a massive investment in OpenAI, the San Francisco maker of ChatGPT, the groundbreaking AI software that has taken the tech industry by storm. “We formed our partnership with OpenAI around a shared ambition to responsibly advance cutting-edge AI research and democratize AI as a new technology platform,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a statement. ...
business2community.com
Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service With ChatGPT Coming Soon
Microsoft is launching its Azure OpenAI service after a year of testing, and it’ll soon include ChatGPT — the AI-powered chatbot that’s enjoyed increasing popularity since last year. Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI service will allow businesses to integrate AI tools like DALL-E into their cloud apps. The...
Ars Technica
Report: Apple is planning both a foldable screen and a kickstand for the iPad
Normally reliable sources are predicting a quiet 2023 for the iPad, with few if any major upgrades. But that may just be setting the tablet up for a big update in 2024—supply-chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes Apple is working on a foldable iPad with a built-in kickstand for release at some point next year, along with a new version of the iPad mini in early 2024.
Hidden Google Pixel 7 Features That Will Make Your Phone Even Better
As far as flagship smartphones go, 2022's Google Pixel lineup stands out. Both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were well received by reviewers, praised for their cameras, AI magic, and decent value. On one hand, the former was criticized for not being much of an upgrade. While on the other, the Pixel 7 Pro didn't seem like that good of a deal, as it's basically a Pixel 7 with a 48MP zoom camera for $899.
Free Netflix: the streaming company has a free plan for everyone in mind
The pioneer company in the streaming service for movies and series on demand, has plans to offer a service 100% free of charge. Netflix has seen a significant drop in subscribers the last year, which has led to situations such as the cancellation of exclusive series on the platform. Even so, the platform has not given up and has made efforts to stay ahead with new plans and products such as free video games for its subscribers.
6 Tech and Electronics Items You’ll Probably Regret Buying
Americans are crazy for tech, and they're spending a fortune on it. According to the Consumer Technology Association, U.S. tech retail revenue will top $485 billion in 2023. Discover: 11 Grocery Items...
Google shouldn't release the Pixel 8
The smartphone market (and the world, for that matter) are in a weird spot. Maybe Google should skip the Pixel 8, and breath some fresh new life into the market in 2024.
How 5 major streaming services are cracking down (or not) on password sharing, from Netflix to Hulu
As Netflix prepares to charge for account sharing early this spring, other streaming services have been slower to take a stance on password swapping.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 🍿 Ad-supported streaming demystified
Is sitting through spades of ads worth it for lower streaming costs? We explore this and more. 🤣 Good day, and welcome back to the Daily Authority. I trust that you’ve had a great weekend! We’ve been revisiting episodes of Seinfeld on Netflix, which is probably the worst use case for HDR the world has ever seen. Thankfully, the remaster hasn’t affected the comedy.
Engadget
China's biggest search engine is to set launch a ChatGPT rival in March
Chinese search giant Baidu aims to introduce a ChatGPT-like AI service that gives users conversational results, Bloomberg has reported. It'll be based on the company's Ernie system, a large-scale machine-learning model trained over several years that "excels at natural language understanding and generation," Baidu said in 2021. Open AI's ChatGPT...
Free TV and movies could soon be available from YouTube
Some lucky YouTube users have been offered free TV streaming, as Google tests for a wider rollout.
Google wants to battle TikTok with 'applied AI' projects from Area 120
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The pure largess of Alphabet lends plenty of follow-up opportunities to stories like the axing of more than 12,000 jobs across its various properties. For one, we've seen proportionally deeper cuts to the team developing the up-and-coming Fuchsia OS as well as to projects at Google's Area 120 incubator. We're now learning of the Area 120 remnants that will be carried forward as well as the mounting of a potential offensive against the likes of Instagram and TikTok.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Apple Reality Pro at risk of becoming a "high-profile flop"
Accessory Apple Leaks / Rumors Software Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) The Reality Pro is projected to launch as a headset with signature Apple gloss and top-end specs, "ranging from dual 4K displays to a flexible OLED screen on the front that shows a user’s eyes", according to Mark Gurman - in fact, it may turn out as "a real marvel" among mixed-reality (MR) hardware, according to the famed Bloomberg contributor.
Vox
Microsoft is beating Google at its own game
Sara Morrison is a senior Vox reporter who covers data privacy, antitrust, and Big Tech’s power over us all. Microsoft appears to be on the cusp of being something it hasn’t been in a long time: cutting-edge. It’s a label the company lost a long time ago after a series of small startups grew to become Microsoft’s biggest competitors. Google, for example, started out as a nimble, innovative upstart and eventually bested Microsoft in browsers, email, and mobile operating systems. But now Microsoft might be the nimble, innovative company that bests Google in artificial intelligence. And it’s all thanks to OpenAI.
ChatGPT outpaces Instagram: 10 million daily users in just 40 days
ChatGPT, OpenAI's powerful artificial intelligence (AI) language model, has surpassed 10 million daily users in just 40 days, outpacing popular Instagram's initial rapid growth. This achievement is even more impressive when you consider that it likely represents at least 20 million monthly users, according to an industry expert. "ChatGPT at...
Ars Technica
Sony: Would-be PlayStation 5 buyers “should have a much easier time” now
In a blog post published on Monday, Sony hardware VP Isabelle Tomatis announced that there is now an "increased supply" of PlayStation 5 game consoles after more than two years of shortages. "If you’re looking to purchase a PS5 console, you should now have a much easier time finding one at retailers globally," she wrote.
The Google app is finally starting to look like it was made for Android 13
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google introduced the Material You evolution of its design language when it launched Android 12, and many of the company’s apps were quick to adopt the new, wallpaper color-based design. There is still work left to do two years later, though. The company’s flagship product, Search, is one of the last big apps to receive the makeover, but that’s finally happening with the current beta version 14.4, which is adding new design elements for all Android phones out there.
Wow! This Super Bowl deal slices $700 off awesome Sony OLED TV
The Sony Bravia XR A80K is one of the best OLED TVs you can buy, and now it's $700 off.
New Google AI can create stunning music from short prompts
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. OpenAI has recently seen a lot of success with ChatGPT's stunning capabilities, including writing academic abstracts, planning a holiday party, and even writing a song in the style of Australian singer-songwriter Nick Cave. So much so that ChatGPT has Google worried about the future of its search engine, prompting the company to develop an AI version of Google Search alongside other AI projects, such as image-creation technology, per The New York Times. It's no surprise, then, that Google is venturing into yet another uncharted territory: AI-generated music. The search giant has built an AI bot that can create music from text descriptions or even stories reflecting a certain epoch.
