Ars Technica

Report: Apple is planning both a foldable screen and a kickstand for the iPad

Normally reliable sources are predicting a quiet 2023 for the iPad, with few if any major upgrades. But that may just be setting the tablet up for a big update in 2024—supply-chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes Apple is working on a foldable iPad with a built-in kickstand for release at some point next year, along with a new version of the iPad mini in early 2024.
CNET

Here Are iOS 16.3's Best iPhone Features: iMessage Edits, Passkeys and More

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2023, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple dropped iOS 16.3 last week and brought a number of small but potent updates, including new wallpaper options and security keys for iCloud. iOS 16 has been out for nearly five months and is available for anyone with a compatible iPhone. Installing the new operating system software on your iPhone gives you loads of new features and settings, such as a more customizable lock screen, a way to edit sent messages and a magic photo editing tool. Plus, iOS 16 brings back the battery percentage icon.
The Verge

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 may cost more than its predecessor

It seems like Samsung’s planning on charging more for the upcoming Galaxy S23 than it did for the S22, at least in some parts of Europe. Reliable leaker Roland Quandt has been posting prospective prices for the phones at European retailers, and for some models it seems like there will be price jumps of 100 euros or more.
insideevs.com

So, Your Tesla Just Lost A Ton Of Value, But That's How Life Works

When Tesla raises its prices, people are upset, which is to be expected. When Tesla lowers its prices – which is rare, especially in the US – while many people are obviously excited, others aren't happy. The unhappy folks are typically those who already own a Tesla model that they paid more for. Not only are they likely jealous that someone got a much better deal on a Tesla than they did, but their resale/trade-in value instantly plummets.
Motley Fool

3 Supercharged Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Beyond

Tesla is starting the year proving just how far ahead of the competition it is. The EV leader has a potential way to recover lost margins with future vehicle upgrades. Two other stocks help spread the bet geographically as well as by product offerings. You’re reading a free article with...
Android Headlines

Galaxy S23 pre-order offers will include free storage upgrade

Samsung will offer a free storage upgrade if you pre-order the Galaxy S23 series, at least in some markets. Ahead of next week’s launch event, the company has updated the fine print on its official business portal for the UK detailing the promotion. It says buyers will get the larger storage variant for the price of the smaller storage variant if they pre-order the phones by February 16th. That essentially also confirms the rumored release date of February 17.
CNBC

Philips scraps 6,000 jobs in drive to improve profitability

Dutch health technology company Philips said on Monday it would scrap 6,000 jobs to restore its profitability. Chief Executive Officer Roy Jakobs told CNBC it was a "necessary intervention to help us to become competitive and lean in the way we go forward in the market." The company also says...
US News and World Report

Tesla Model 2 Expected in 2025

Tesla teased investors during a quarterly update earlier this month with mentions of future products, such as the long-awaited affordable Tesla Model 2 or Model C, that may, or may not, be unveiled on the March 1 Investor Day event. Spurring that speculation in part is a different January 2023...
TechCrunch

Jump on our limited two-for-one Disrupt 2023 presale offer

Right now — and for a limited time only — take advantage of our Disrupt 2023 ticket presale offer. Simply sign up right here to receive an exclusive two-for-one pass when we release tickets. You’ll save a serious chunk of cheddar. If you’ve attended TC Disrupt in...
CNET

The Meta Quest Pro Is Getting a Limited $400 Price Drop

It's been less than three months since the Meta Quest Pro first went on sale, and it's already getting a $400 discount. The new price, $1,100, isn't permanent: It's only for one week in the US, and two weeks in the UK (where the price is dropping to £1,300). But it's a notable reduction for a headset that was widely criticized for its high price when it debuted last fall.
TechCrunch

The latecomer advantage in startups

Sometimes, due to the nature of the startup game, we over index on “the new.” Companies want to build for the pain point you never dreamed to disrupt; VCs want to invest in an emerging trend before it becomes a household name; and those breaking into tech are told to lean into their earnestness, because you never know who is going to answer your cold email. In order for entrepreneurship to feel exciting and welcoming — not even be, but feel — new needs to be one of its loudest characteristics.

