KSLTV
High winds forces late start for northern Utah school districts
Multiple northern Utah school districts are announcing late starts for Monday due to the high and cold winds hitting areas in Utah. The National Weather Service of Salt Lake City calls this a “wind chill” warning affecting the northern part of the state, forcing the Utah Highway Patrol to close certain roads.
SLC man drowns in Meadow Hot Springs
A Salt Lake City man drowned in a hot spring in Millard County on the evening of Jan. 28, according to Millard County Sheriff's Office.
kslnewsradio.com
Weather causing delayed starts for several schools across Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Due to weather, many schools across the state are on two-hour delayed starts Monday, Jan. 30. Beginning with Logan City School District, the district made a Facebook post on Sunday, Jan. 29, declaring late starts for its schools. The school district’s half-day kindergarten and preschool...
kslnewsradio.com
Frigid temperatures delaying some school start times
LOGAN, Utah — A number of schools in northern Utah will open on a delayed schedule. The Cache County School District. Box Elder School District is moving to a virtual learning day. In the Tooele District the Dugway school is on a 2-hour delay. The other schools in the...
capcity.news
Rolling closures in effect between Cheyenne and Evanston on Interstate 80 early Monday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Most of Interstate 80 in Wyoming is still under travel restrictions after a deadly multi-vehicle pileup on Saturday. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, rolling closures are in effect from Cheyenne through Evanston as of 6 a.m. Webcam images show miles of snow-packed roads. Closures...
Uinta County Herald
Gas chamber use at the animal shelter hot topic at city council work session
Opposing views on the use of gas chambers to euthanize cats and dogs at the Evanston Animal Shelter took up the majority of time at the city council work session on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Representing Wyoming Against Gas Chambers were: Madhu Anderson from Rock Springs, Steven Blunt from Green River and Sarah McBride-Kramer. The trio attended the meeting to provide information and make a plea to the city council to stop gas chamber use at the animal shelter.
Wandering elk, bobcats on porches, and wily coyotes running in Rose Park
While the presence of wildlife like deer and elk, and the predators that follow them, is not unusual in this mountainous region, deep snow has made this a particularly wild winter for animal visits. Read more.
Gephardt Daily
Liberty Park protest against police brutality turns into march on Salt Lake City streets
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — About 50 people marched along Salt Lake City streets near Liberty Park on Saturday afternoon to protest the killing of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers. Salt Lake City officers provided impromptu traffic control as an organized protest...
wyo4news.com
Wyo4News Insights – Memorial Hospital Foundation
Welcome to Wyo4News Insights, a weekly feature highlighting community issues and events that shape our lives in Southwest Wyoming. Wyo4News insights airs each Sunday on 96.5 FM at 7:00 am, 106.7 FM at 9:00 am, 99.7 FM at 8:00 am, and 1360 AM at 8:00 am. Insights is sponsored by Genesis Alkali.
ABC 4
More than 2,000 without power in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Over 2,000 are without power in Salt Lake City, according to Rocky Mountain Power. The power outage, which was first reported just after 4:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, affects thousands while Salt Lake City is blasted with arctic air bringing standing temps to around 10 degrees.
wyo4news.com
Escapee Anthony Ortega from Casper arrested in Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office was seeking the public’s assistance in locating Anthony Ray Ortega, who is currently wanted for Felony Escape from Official Detention. According to the press release, Ortega was participating in the work-release program at the Casper Re-Entry Center (CRC). He failed to return on January 24 at 1 p.m. and was reported as an escapee by CRC staff to the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office at 5 p.m. Ortega was originally convicted of felony possession of a controlled substance.
kjzz.com
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Temps stay low all day; coldest spot in country recorded in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A weekend snowstorm heralded the coldest day of 2023 so far, and the 2News Weather Team issued a First Alert Weather Day as the wind chill pummeled the state into what felt like arctic conditions. The bitter cold was made even more harsh as...
KUTV
I-15 in Farmington closed following motorhome crash
FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — A motorhome that reportedly hydroplaned and slammed into the concrete median on I-15 shut down all five lanes of the interstate Sunday morning at 200 West. Sergeant Peterson with the Utah Highway Patrol told 2News that the motorhome was traveling at a speed that was...
Wyoming Father-Son Team Work to Spread Awareness about Organ Donation Through License Plates
A father and son from Lyman have teamed up with Uinta County Senator Wendy Shuler to develop legislation to create a special license plate for the state of Wyoming to promote organ donation awareness. Last week Eric and Bryson Quinney testified in the senate transportation committee when they were discussing...
newslj.com
Parental rights bill advances in state Senate
ROCK SPRINGS —Senate File 117, “Wyoming Parental Rights in Education Act,” passed the Senate on second reading Thursday afternoon after getting an initial vote of support Wednesday. The majority of Wednesday’s debate focused on page 2, lines 1 through 18, which forbids educators from discussing gender identity...
sweetwaternow.com
Casper Fugitive Arrested in Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) arrested a Casper Re-entry Center escapee that the Natrona County Sheriffs Office (NCSO) reported had escaped on Tuesday. Anthony Ray Ortega, 23, was wanted for felony escape from official detention according to the NCSO. Ortega was participating in the work-release...
KSLTV
Motorhome rollover blocks SB I-15 in Farmington
FARMINGTON, Utah — Lanes of Interstate 15 were closed Sunday morning when a motorhome was on its side. Near mile-marker 323 on southbound I-15, a motorhome was traveling too fast for the wet conditions and hydroplaned, hitting the concrete barrier and rolling onto its side, according to Sgt. Brian Peterson of Utah Highway Patrol.
The very serious and totally definitive rating of cookies in Utah
Best cookies in Utah: Crumbl Cookie, Chip Cookie, Ruby Snap Cookie, Dirty Dough, Crave Cookie, Twisted Sugar cookies all withstood this taste test. Best dessert in Utah. Where to get cookies in Utah. Crumbl vs Crave. Crumbl vs Dirty Dough.
oilcity.news
Hundreds of miles of Wyoming highways closed early Friday ahead of major incoming storm
CASPER, Wyo. — Swaths of interstates and major highways are closed early Friday due to high winds and blowing and drifting snow. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs is closed as of 5 a.m. on Friday, and Interstate 25 is mostly closed between Cheyenne and Glendo. No unnecessary travel and black ice warnings are in place between Casper and Midwest.
ABC 4
Utah police across the state warns of scam calls
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Scam calls from people impersonating police departments seem to be on the rise, as five police and sheriff departments across Utah warn of scam call reports within the last week. The Utah police departments all give the same warning: A caller demanding money...
