ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, WY

Comments / 0

Related
KSLTV

High winds forces late start for northern Utah school districts

Multiple northern Utah school districts are announcing late starts for Monday due to the high and cold winds hitting areas in Utah. The National Weather Service of Salt Lake City calls this a “wind chill” warning affecting the northern part of the state, forcing the Utah Highway Patrol to close certain roads.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Weather causing delayed starts for several schools across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Due to weather, many schools across the state are on two-hour delayed starts Monday, Jan. 30. Beginning with Logan City School District, the district made a Facebook post on Sunday, Jan. 29, declaring late starts for its schools. The school district’s half-day kindergarten and preschool...
LOGAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Frigid temperatures delaying some school start times

LOGAN, Utah — A number of schools in northern Utah will open on a delayed schedule. The Cache County School District. Box Elder School District is moving to a virtual learning day. In the Tooele District the Dugway school is on a 2-hour delay. The other schools in the...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Uinta County Herald

Gas chamber use at the animal shelter hot topic at city council work session

Opposing views on the use of gas chambers to euthanize cats and dogs at the Evanston Animal Shelter took up the majority of time at the city council work session on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Representing Wyoming Against Gas Chambers were: Madhu Anderson from Rock Springs, Steven Blunt from Green River and Sarah McBride-Kramer. The trio attended the meeting to provide information and make a plea to the city council to stop gas chamber use at the animal shelter.
EVANSTON, WY
wyo4news.com

Wyo4News Insights – Memorial Hospital Foundation

Welcome to Wyo4News Insights, a weekly feature highlighting community issues and events that shape our lives in Southwest Wyoming. Wyo4News insights airs each Sunday on 96.5 FM at 7:00 am, 106.7 FM at 9:00 am, 99.7 FM at 8:00 am, and 1360 AM at 8:00 am. Insights is sponsored by Genesis Alkali.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
ABC 4

More than 2,000 without power in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Over 2,000 are without power in Salt Lake City, according to Rocky Mountain Power. The power outage, which was first reported just after 4:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, affects thousands while Salt Lake City is blasted with arctic air bringing standing temps to around 10 degrees.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
wyo4news.com

Escapee Anthony Ortega from Casper arrested in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office was seeking the public’s assistance in locating Anthony Ray Ortega, who is currently wanted for Felony Escape from Official Detention. According to the press release, Ortega was participating in the work-release program at the Casper Re-Entry Center (CRC). He failed to return on January 24 at 1 p.m. and was reported as an escapee by CRC staff to the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office at 5 p.m. Ortega was originally convicted of felony possession of a controlled substance.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
KUTV

I-15 in Farmington closed following motorhome crash

FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — A motorhome that reportedly hydroplaned and slammed into the concrete median on I-15 shut down all five lanes of the interstate Sunday morning at 200 West. Sergeant Peterson with the Utah Highway Patrol told 2News that the motorhome was traveling at a speed that was...
FARMINGTON, UT
newslj.com

Parental rights bill advances in state Senate

ROCK SPRINGS —Senate File 117, “Wyoming Parental Rights in Education Act,” passed the Senate on second reading Thursday afternoon after getting an initial vote of support Wednesday. The majority of Wednesday’s debate focused on page 2, lines 1 through 18, which forbids educators from discussing gender identity...
WYOMING STATE
sweetwaternow.com

Casper Fugitive Arrested in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) arrested a Casper Re-entry Center escapee that the Natrona County Sheriffs Office (NCSO) reported had escaped on Tuesday. Anthony Ray Ortega, 23, was wanted for felony escape from official detention according to the NCSO. Ortega was participating in the work-release...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
KSLTV

Motorhome rollover blocks SB I-15 in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Utah — Lanes of Interstate 15 were closed Sunday morning when a motorhome was on its side. Near mile-marker 323 on southbound I-15, a motorhome was traveling too fast for the wet conditions and hydroplaned, hitting the concrete barrier and rolling onto its side, according to Sgt. Brian Peterson of Utah Highway Patrol.
FARMINGTON, UT
oilcity.news

Hundreds of miles of Wyoming highways closed early Friday ahead of major incoming storm

CASPER, Wyo. — Swaths of interstates and major highways are closed early Friday due to high winds and blowing and drifting snow. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs is closed as of 5 a.m. on Friday, and Interstate 25 is mostly closed between Cheyenne and Glendo. No unnecessary travel and black ice warnings are in place between Casper and Midwest.
WYOMING STATE
ABC 4

Utah police across the state warns of scam calls

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Scam calls from people impersonating police departments seem to be on the rise, as five police and sheriff departments across Utah warn of scam call reports within the last week. The Utah police departments all give the same warning: A caller demanding money...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy