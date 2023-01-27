ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office was seeking the public’s assistance in locating Anthony Ray Ortega, who is currently wanted for Felony Escape from Official Detention. According to the press release, Ortega was participating in the work-release program at the Casper Re-Entry Center (CRC). He failed to return on January 24 at 1 p.m. and was reported as an escapee by CRC staff to the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office at 5 p.m. Ortega was originally convicted of felony possession of a controlled substance.

