KCRG.com
National Motorcycle Museum announces plans to close
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - A staple of Jones County for over two decades will be closing its doors for good this year, according to its owner. The National Motorcycle Museum, located at 102 Chamber Drive near U.S. Highway 151, will close later this year after a decision by its board of directors. The museum, one of only a handful of its kind in the country, is a nonprofit organization that was founded by J&P Cycles’ John and Jill Parham.
KCJJ
Snowmobiler rescued from Coralville Reservoir
A snowmobiler had to be rescued on the Coralville Reservoir Sunday afternoon after falling through the ice. In a release from the City of North Liberty, their Fire Department and Johnson County Ambulance Service were dispatched just after 5pm for a report of a snowmobile and its rider that had fallen through the ice on the Reservoir. Arriving responders found a person in the water holding onto the ice in the reservoir just south of the Mehaffey Bridge Road bridge. Crews used ice rescue suits, a rapid deployment craft and ropes to execute the rescue.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Fire Department warn of ‘apparel’ scam
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Fire Department is warning citizens of a scam that’s hitting social media accounts in the area. Officials say bogus sellers are commenting on community posts and tagging various individuals trying to sell “CRFD shirts and other apparel.” These links are unauthorized spam and potentially dangerous. Officials warn viewers not to click them, and to report them if they are seen.
A New Bar & Restaurant is Opening Soon in Benton County
Shellsburg, Iowa is getting ready to welcome a new bar & restaurant! Local Edition is set to open within the next few weeks. It's not everyday that Benton County gets a new restaurant, but that day is coming soon! Local Edition will be taking over the former home of Coop's Roadhouse at 100 Pearl St SW in Shellsburg. The owner of the business is Kirby Patten, who also owns Rock Bar American Grill in Downtown Cedar Rapids.
KCRG.com
Garage has smoke and water damage after Cedar Falls fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Just before 9:00 a.m. Sunday morning Cedar Falls Fire rescue responded to a garage fire at 1305 Carol Court in Cedar Falls after receiving a 911 call. According to the call, smoke from the garage fire was moving into the attached home. The home’s owner...
You Can Meet All the Cedar Rapids Police Dogs This Weekend
If you've ever wanted to meet the brave dogs that serve the city of Cedar Rapids, here's your chance! The Cedar Rapids Police Canine Unit will be having their very own "meet and greet" this weekend. According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department Facebook page, Canine Officers will be on-hand...
KCRG.com
Hillcrest in Dubuque moving mental health center
KCRG.com
Groups gather to discuss Devonna Walker death at forum
KCJJ
Iowa City man found with thousands of dollars in stolen goods
An Iowa City man with a history of thefts was reportedly found with thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise at a storage unit. 27-year-old Jerome Brooks of the Quarters apartment complex on Highway 6 East was in possession of a storage unit at Black and Gold Storage on Waterfront Drive when police executed a search warrant on the morning of November 11th. Investigators reportedly located property tying Brooks to at least seven burglaries and thefts. The property, which was returned to their rightful owners, was valued at over $11,000. However, police say the property that wasn’t recovered ups the total substantially.
KCCI.com
6 nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa closing
Six nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa are shutting down. The facilities are all owned by Blue Care Homes, LLC. They were previously owned by QHC Management. They are located in four different cities, including Fort Dodge, Winterset, Humboldt and Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA)...
KIMT
Latest update on the snow moving through the area today.
He snow is falling across Iowa this morning, and will continue through the day. The heaviest of the snow is aiming for our North Iowa counties, where Cerro Gordo, Hancock, and Kossuth fall under a Winter Storm Warning. 3-6" of snow is expected along and south of I-90, with pockets of higher totals possible where the Winter Storm Warning is present. North of I-90, anywhere between a trace and 3" of snow is expected. Expect road conditions to deteriorate through the day as roads become completely snow covered. The snow will gradually taper off overnight tonight and the colder air will settle in. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero. Expect wind chill factors into the -20s and -30s by Sunday and Monday, with cold temperatures holding through next week.
KCJJ
Iowa City Police remove squatters from vacant home
Iowa City Police have evicted a pair of squatters they say had been living at a vacant residence. Officers were called to an address on Taylor Drive just after 5:30 Saturday night for two subjects breaking into a duplex. Investigators found 60-year-old Michael Johnson…who lists his address as Shelter House on Southgate Avenue…and 43-year-old Devon Perkins of Davis Street inside.
KCCI.com
Hazardous wind chills across Central Iowa through Tuesday morning
DES MOINES, Iowa — The snow from Saturday's storm has completed fallen across most of the state and now the cold temperatures have settled in Sunday morning. Local storm reports are still trickling in, but we managed to get 1 inch in Des Moines (this may be updated). Three inches was reported in Ames, and totals along the Highway 20 corridor measured up to 5-6 inches for places like Waterloo and Fort Dodge. Portions of Northwest Iowa received upwards of 9-10 inches of snow.
See Inside an Iowa Cave Where You Can Pan for Crystals and Gems
If you're a fan of caves and also love the idea of panning for gold, there's an Iowa cave you should know about. No, I can't help you with the gold, but you could walk away with some crystals and gems. I've never been to Crystal Lake Cave in Dubuque,...
KCJJ
Coralville man accused of stealing cans meant for charity fundraiser
A Coralville man faces charges that he stole cans that were being collected for charity. The suspect, 58-year-old David Latham of the Western Hill Estates manufactured housing community, was booked into the Johnson County Jail at 1:15 Saturday morning. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says on two different occasions last August, Latham stole cans meant for a youth wrestling club fundraiser from a collection area on North Croell Avenue in Tiffin. The wrestling club set up cameras at the site after the 2022 fundraising totals were almost $900 lower than the previous year’s total due to believed theft. Arrest records indicate Latham and his car were captured by the cameras stealing cans on multiple occasions.
KCRG.com
UnityPoint Health nurses honored on ‘2023 Great Iowa Nurses’ list
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health has announced over a dozen of its Iowa nurses are being recognized for routinely going above and beyond in order to ensure safe, compassionate care for their patients. Out of the 50 nurses named on the 2023 Great Iowa Nurses list, 16 of...
cbs2iowa.com
Inmate escapes work release program
WATERLOO, Iowa — Alexander Joseph Carman, convicted of Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon and other charges in Dubuque County, failed to report to the Waterloo Residential Correctional Facility as required Friday. Carman is a 19-year-old white male, height 5' 6", and weighs 138 pounds. Anyone with information on Carman's...
KCRG.com
Church holds GoFundMe for Amish family killed in Grundy County crash
DELHI, Iowa (KCRG) - A Delhi church is hosting a GoFundme in order to help the family of the four people killed after a van rolled over in Grundy County. At around 6:35 a.m. on January 27th, the Iowa State Patrol and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a crash involving a 2002 Chevrolet Express van on U.S. Highway 20 westbound near mile marker 189, or northeast of Wellsburg. Troopers believe that the van lost control, entered the median, and rolled over.
Cedar Falls Man Charged With Pig Neglect Pleads In Fraud Case
A Cedar Falls co-op manager has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to bank fraud. Nolan Otto DeWall was the manager and shareholder for the Black Hawk County grain cooperative. On top of that, he was also part owner of a trucking company in Dike. According to reports, in...
KCJJ
Out of state couple facing charges after being found with stolen mail
An out-of-state couple faces multiple charges after a search warrant executed at their hotel room found stolen mail. According to police, 34-year-old Don Basney of Clinton Township Michigan and 36-year-old Joann Soderberg of West Hollywood California were staying at the Radisson on 1st Avenue in Coralville on Saturday morning when they executed the warrant. The two were allegedly found with ingoing and outgoing mail from over 20 different Iowa City addresses. There were reportedly three outgoing checks for utility payments that were never delivered. A further search of Basney’s vehicle found additional pieces of stolen mail.
