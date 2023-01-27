ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Biden formally announces Ron Klain is stepping down as White House chief of staff and will be replaced by Jeff Zients

News Channel Nebraska
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
News Channel Nebraska

House Democrats targeted by McCarthy defend their committee assignments

The trio of Democrats whom House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has targeted for removal from committee assignments offered a unified rebuke in a joint interview on CNN that aired Sunday. Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell, who were stripped of their positions on the House Intelligence Committee, and Democratic Rep....
COLORADO STATE
News Channel Nebraska

First on CNN: 2 people who searched Trump properties for classified documents testified before federal grand jury in Mar-a-Lago probe

Two people who found two classified documents in a Florida storage facility for Donald Trump have testified before a federal grand jury in Washington that's looking at the former president's handling of national security records at his Mar-a-Lago residence, according to sources familiar with the investigation. The two individuals who...
FLORIDA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Trump sues Bob Woodward for releasing audio of their interviews

Former President Donald Trump has sued journalist Bob Woodward for copyright violations, claiming Woodward released audio from their interviews without Trump's consent. The former president has a long history of filing lawsuits that ultimately get tossed out of court. Woodward and the publisher Simon & Schuster said Trump's case is without merit.
News Channel Nebraska

New questions emerge about George Santos' old campaign filings

Freshman Rep. George Santos, whose finances and fabrications are under investigation, is facing new questions about the accuracy of the campaign reports filed during his unsuccessful 2020 bid for Congress. Someone named Stephen Berger, for instance, is described in the New York Republican's campaign filings as having contributed $2,500 on...
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Prospect for passing policing legislation in Congress remains low

The prospect for new bipartisan negotiations on Capitol Hill for legislation overhauling policing laws remains very low, despite calls from the NAACP, the Congressional Black Caucus and others for congressional action in the wake of the brutal police beating and death of Tyre Nichols. Previous talks broke down without a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

US says Russia is violating key nuclear arms control agreement

Russia is violating a key nuclear arms control agreement with the United States and continuing to refuse to allow inspections of its nuclear facilities, a State Department spokesperson said Tuesday. "Russia is not complying with its obligation under the New START Treaty to facilitate inspection activities on its territory. Russia's...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy