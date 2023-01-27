PALO ALTO – — Facing its first meet after the start of classes on campus, Cal men's gymnastics traveled to a raucous Burnham Pavilion on Saturday evening to share the floor with No. 1 Stanford and Team USA in the former's annual Stanford Open. The Bears finished the night with a total score of 390.100, with its vault lineup once again leading the way with a combined 70.450 points.

STANFORD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO