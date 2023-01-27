ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
calbears.com

Cal Football Spring Showcase And First Practice Dates Set

BERKELEY – Cal is slated to open spring football practice on March 11 and conclude a series of 15 official team workouts on April 15 with the annual Cal Football Spring Showcase. All events are free admission and scheduled to be open to the public at California Memorial Stadium.
calbears.com

No. 7 Cal Tops No. 22 Stanford to Improve to 8-0

BERKELEY – The No. 7 California women's gymnastics team improved to 8-0 Saturday afternoon defeating rival No. 22 Stanford 197.525-196.075. The Bears won all four events and had seven individuals win or tie for first place as they once again tied their ninth-highest team score in program history. For...
calbears.com

Bears Dealt Road Loss At Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) – Maxime Raynaud scored 15 points, Harrison Ingram had 14 and Stanford rolled to a 75-46 victory over California on Saturday night for its fourth straight win. Isa Silva's 3-pointer just before halftime gave the Cardinal a 31-20 halftime lead. Stanford pulled away early in the...
calbears.com

Freshmen Stand Out For Bears At Stanford

PALO ALTO – — Facing its first meet after the start of classes on campus, Cal men's gymnastics traveled to a raucous Burnham Pavilion on Saturday evening to share the floor with No. 1 Stanford and Team USA in the former's annual Stanford Open. The Bears finished the night with a total score of 390.100, with its vault lineup once again leading the way with a combined 70.450 points.
