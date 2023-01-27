Read full article on original website
Chowly acquires online ordering company Koala
Chowly, a provider of order integration and other software for restaurants, is acquiring online-ordering company Koala. Koala powers the digital storefronts of tech-savvy chains like MOD Pizza and P.F. Chang’s. Chowly will offer it to smaller restaurants for the first time. “Our big focus is really taking what they’ve...
McDonald’s worker shares trick to get fresh chips – and it isn’t by asking for ‘no salt’
AN EX-MCDONALD’S employee has lifted the lid on how to get fresh chips - and it’s not by asking for no salt. Diners commonly ask their server for "no salt" on their fries in an attempt to get them made fresh. However, this isn’t totally necessary. Ex-crew...
Bad Daddy’s parent buys 5 units from partners for $4.4M
Good Times Restaurants, the owner of Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, will become the sole owner of five Bad Daddy’s units in the Carolinas after buying out its joint-venture partners for $4.4 million. The deal brings all of Bad Daddy’s traditional locations...
Subway’s late cofounder donates his half of the chain to his foundation
The next time you get a Subway footlong, it will be for charity. Peter Buck, who cofounded the sandwich giant with Fred DeLuca in 1965 and kept a 50% stake in the brand as it became one of the world’s largest restaurant companies, has left that interest with the foundation he and his wife Carmen started in the late 1990s, according to a press release.
Restaurants want to do more business in less space
The restaurant of the future is smaller. It might not have seats. And employees will likely need to take an extra walk after work to get their steps in. In their never-ending search for improved speed and efficiency, restaurant operators have been cutting the size of their buildings. A string of new prototypes revealed over the past two years have featured fewer seats, or no seats at all, and kitchens reconfigured so employees walk less.
McDonald’s sales accelerated last quarter, thanks to adult Happy Meals and the McRib
McDonald’s same-store sales rose 10.3% in the U.S. in the fourth quarter, the company said on Tuesday, as customers flocked to its restaurants for adult-oriented Happy Meals and McRib sandwiches. The Chicago-based burger giant said that its same-store sales improved thanks to “strategic menu price increases and positive guest...
Ruth’s Chris to close its Times Square location
Ruth’s Chris Steak House is closing its location near Times Square in Manhattan after 30 years, marking the end of a high-profile outpost for the 150-unit steak chain. Ruth’s lease at 148 W. 51st St. is expiring and the company has decided not to renew it, a spokesperson said. “We are actively exploring other opportunities in Manhattan, and we’ll announce more details when they become available,” the person said.
Openings and closings: Daniel Rose comes home to Chicago; Paul Iglesias showcases Colombian food in Oakland; and New York gets more Balkan street food
A new year always brings new restaurant openings, despite the weather and holiday distractions. In January we saw some long-awaited concepts come to fruition, including the celebrated chef Daniel Rose’s Le Select in Chicago, a partnership with Boka Restaurant Group. A Chicago native, Rose is known for the Michelin-starred Le Coucou in New York, Café Basque in Los Angeles and the restaurant La Bourse et La Vie in Paris. Boka is the multiconcept powerhouse behind Girl & the Goat, Laser Wolf in Brookyn, N.Y., and Momotaro in Chicago, among others.
How Steak and Ale and Red Lobster invented casual dining
Two of the restaurant industry’s oldest full-service chains have declared they’re not ready for the old concepts home. Steak and Ale and Red Lobster have both indicated in recent weeks that they’re set to pursue new beginnings in casual dining, the market they helped to create in the mid-1960s.
Silicon Valley’s CloudChef wants to be the Spotify of food
When Nikhil Abraham was a student at the Indian Institute of Technology in Bombay, he and some of his buddies became obsessed with a curious idea: What if you could make a record of taste the same way you can with sight and sound?. The ability to listen to a...
Casa Bonita is hiring 500 for planned reopening in May
If your career training includes cliff diving, here’s a job for you. The iconic restaurant Casa Bonita in Denver, which was acquired last year by the creators of the TV series “South Park,” is scheduled to finally reopen in May after a complete overhaul. The new-and-improved restaurant plans to hire more than 500 people in all kinds of positions, from front- and back-of-the-house staff to entertainers—including cliff divers, who perform by leaping into a pool fed by a 30-foot waterfall.
Just Salad is rewarding reuse with its latest earth-friendly promotion
Just Salad has launched a new promotion to reward customers who choose sustainable packaging. Throughout February, the New York-based salad chain is offering salads at the price of $8.99 for in-store purchases when customers use its branded reusable bowls. The MyBowl program allows customers to purchase a reusable bowl for $1. According to Just Salad’s founder and CEO, Nick Kenner, the goal of next month's promotion is to further incentivize reuse.
Wing concepts gear up for high demand and higher profits on Super Bowl Sunday
After two years of high prices and shrinking supply, Super Bowl Sunday promises to be a banner day for restaurants specializing in chicken wings. “Our wholesale jumbo wing quotations started the year at $.77/lb., which was the lowest start to the year since 1998. Values have rebounded some since then and are currently $.94/lb. but are still over 64% lower than in 2022,” said Matt Busardo, poultry market reporter at Urner Barry, a protein market resource for the food industry.
N.Y. restaurants press for on-site gambling
New York’s restaurants want a share of the jackpot their state is collecting from on-site gambling. The New York State Restaurant Association has asked state lawmakers to consider granting licenses for on-premise betting to eating and drinking places. “We understand sports betting terminals and kiosks might not have a...
