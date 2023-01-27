The restaurant of the future is smaller. It might not have seats. And employees will likely need to take an extra walk after work to get their steps in. In their never-ending search for improved speed and efficiency, restaurant operators have been cutting the size of their buildings. A string of new prototypes revealed over the past two years have featured fewer seats, or no seats at all, and kitchens reconfigured so employees walk less.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO