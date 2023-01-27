ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1390 KRFO

The Movie “Fargo” Was Almost Named After a Different Town in Minnesota

The 1996 movie Fargo almost was named after a different town entirely. The movie stars Frances McDormand as Marge Gunderson, a Minnesota police chief investigating a triple homicide that takes place after a desperate car salesman (William H. Macy) hires two criminals (Steve Buscemi and Peter Stormare) to kidnap his wife in order to extort a hefty ransom from her wealthy father (Harve Presnell).
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Fans of Popular Restaurant in Minnesota Furious At HUGE Announcement

Who knew that the world would get their panties in a bunch when you took their favorite type of soda away? Oh wait, we live in America. This is where grown adults act like toddlers on Twitter when something changes and they don't get their way. And those adult temper tantrums were fun to watch after a popular Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin restaurant announced a HUGE change for our taste buds.
MINNESOTA STATE
d1sportsnet.com

Grant Stec commits to Wisconsin

4 star tight end Grant Stec has committed to Wisconsin. The 6-6, 220 pound Stec, from Harry D Jacobs High School in Algonquin IL, chose Wisconsin over 15 offers. He is rated the No. 10 tight end in the 2024 class and No. 212 overall. January 29, 2023.
MADISON, WI
NHL

Shakopee to Host Hockey Day Minnesota 2025

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild, along with Bally Sports North and Minnesota Hockey, today announced that Shakopee will host Hockey Day Minnesota 2025, presented by UnitedHealthcare. "Shakopee is honored and thrilled to showcase our charming city at Hockey Day Minnesota 2025," said Hockey Day Minnesota 2025 Chair Matthew...
SHAKOPEE, MN
KOEL 950 AM

Country Star Abruptly Cancels Iowa Show

Fans were left frustrated after one country star's last minute show cancellation. Country music legend Tanya Tucker had big plans of hitting the road in 2023. Unfortunately, those plans had to be put on pause due to some serious concerns. Tucker ended up postponing two of her upcoming shows one...
DAVENPORT, IA
AM 1390 KRFO

Is It Illegal In Minnesota To Make Whoopee In Your Vehicle

For some people, the thrill of hooking up with someone in a public place is worth the chance of getting caught. For others, this might be their only opportunity to have a little privacy like in their vehicle. If so hopefully you can find a secluded area where no other people are around or you could be getting a knock on the window from the police.
MINNESOTA STATE
247Sports

BREAKING: Wisconsin DL Jace Gilbert commits to Iowa State

Iowa State landed its first commitment of the class of 2024 Friday night, as defensive lineman Jace Gilbert of Arrowhead (WI) made his commitment to the Cyclones. Gilbert is a three-star on 247 Sports' system, with a grade of 87, and is the seventh-ranked player in Wisconsin in the class of 2024.
AMES, IA
Agriculture Online

Pro athletes purchase Iowa farmland

Investment in farmland by high-profile billionaire buyers like Bill Gates and Warren Buffett has prompted high-net-worth groups, most recently top professional athletes, to follow the trend to diversify their investment portfolio and hedge against inflation, experts say. Most recently, a group of about 25 athletes pooled $5 million for an...
IOWA STATE
ESPN Sioux Falls

Minnesota Twins Unveil New Target Field Celebration Sign + Revolving Baseball Medallion

When you go to a game at Target Field this upcoming season, you'll notice some cool and innovative changes!. The Minnesota Twins announced Friday that their partnership with Dimensional Innovations is bringing the newest, technologically-enhanced additions to the Target Field experience. Fans will be treated to an updated Minnie & Paul celebration sign with the words “Win! Twins!” rising above the ballpark in centerfield, and the club’s “TC” mark encased in a revolving, illuminated baseball medallion sitting atop the rightfield tower.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy