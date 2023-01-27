Read full article on original website
Sunrise brief: If approved, Ohio solar plant could be largest in nation
Over $500 million in tax revenue expected from 800 MW Ohio solar project The Oak Run solar project developed by Savion would create over 3,000 construction jobs and generate up to $504 million in tax revenue over its lifespan, 60% of which would fund local school districts. Non-profit group to...
Community solar up, net metering down in 2023
The U.S. distributed solar market, which typically involves projects less than 10 MW in capacity, doubled its market size to 8 GW from 2018 through 2022. Over the last four years, buildout has been pushed down by trade policy challenges, supply chain constraints, persistent labor shortages, and lifted by record-breaking retail electric rate increases and an increased consumer demand for clean energy.
