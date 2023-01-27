The U.S. distributed solar market, which typically involves projects less than 10 MW in capacity, doubled its market size to 8 GW from 2018 through 2022. Over the last four years, buildout has been pushed down by trade policy challenges, supply chain constraints, persistent labor shortages, and lifted by record-breaking retail electric rate increases and an increased consumer demand for clean energy.

INDIANA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO