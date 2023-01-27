Read full article on original website
RMI says utilities should model and plan for distributed solar adoption
The nonprofit consultancy RMI has recommended that utilities include in their resource plans granular projections of the adoption of distributed resources such as solar, storage, and electric vehicles. States that require utilities to prepare resource plans every few years are shown in light blue in the nearby map. Several utilities...
Facebook tops 1 GW of renewables procured through Apex Clean Energy
Apex Clean Energy announced an environmental attribute purchase agreement with Meta (Facebook) for the full capacity of the 195 MW Angelo Solar project in Texas. The project is expected to support 100% of Meta’s regional operations with renewable energy. Angelo Solar is expected to generate $31.7 million in tax...
Building new solar projects is less expensive than operating existing coal plants
The cost of operating existing coal power plants in the United States continues to increase while coal jobs, generation, and mining all decrease, according to a report released by Energy Innovation Policy & Technology, a a non-partisan energy and climate policy think tank. Coal-fired power generation has fallen 55% from...
Utility-scale solar opportunities and risks in a post IRA environment
In this article we look beyond the headlines of the Inflation Reduction Act and at some of its pitfalls and direct opportunities for solar developers. Apricum is best known in Europe and the Middle East, but the US represented 25% of group revenues last year. Our development clients eyeing the US should be mindful of the complexity in capturing these IRA-led opportunities. Solar development is not an all-you-can-eat feast; familiar challenges mean only a few strategies are likely to yield immediate results when trying to capitalize on these opportunities.
Sunrise brief: If approved, Ohio solar plant could be largest in nation
Over $500 million in tax revenue expected from 800 MW Ohio solar project The Oak Run solar project developed by Savion would create over 3,000 construction jobs and generate up to $504 million in tax revenue over its lifespan, 60% of which would fund local school districts. Non-profit group to...
Assistance for solar on low-income housing in Massachusetts
The Massachusetts-based Solar Technical Assistance Retrofit (STAR) program is entering its third phase with a goal to support the development of 3 MW of low-income housing solar. Launched by Resonant Energy, the Boston branch of Local Initiatives Support Corporation, and the Massachusetts Association of Community Development Corporations, the STAR program...
RFO alert: Clean Power Alliance seeks solar-plus-storage
Clean Power Alliance’s Power Ready Program is looking for developers who are qualified to build power resiliency in several Southern California communities. Founded in 2017, Clean Power Alliance in 2017, is a community choice aggregator (CCA) that is reportedly the fourth largest electricity provider in California. CCAs are entities formed by local governments to take over procurement of energy in their jurisdictions. In California, CCAs were formed with the mandate to procure clean energy faster than the state’s mandate and has exploded across the state. The alliance reports that it provides 100% renewable energy to three million people via 1 million customer accounts in 32 member communities across Los Angeles and Ventura counties, as well as the unincorporated areas of both counties.
