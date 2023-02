The Marquette women's basketball team (14-7, 7-5 BIG EAST) concludes a two-game road trip this week as it faces No. 19 Villanova (18-4, 9-2 BIG EAST) on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The Golden Eagles and the Wildcats will tip-off at 5:30 p.m. (CT) from Finneran Pavilion in Villanova, Pennsylvania. The game will be broadcast on FS2 with Sloane Martin (play-by-play), Kim Adams (analyst) and Meghan Caffrey (sideline) on the call. A link to live stats is available on GoMarquette.com.

VILLANOVA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO