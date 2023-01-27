Read full article on original website
New-crop supply chains built
The world’s food supply depends on about 150 plant species. And of that total, just 12 provide three-quarters of the world’s food, according to the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations. The world could use new crops. But there are reasons why more haven’t come to...
Local growers still need more processing options
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Reliable processing for duck eggs, patients filling doctor prescriptions for fruits and vegetables at farmers markets, and challenges for small-acreage growers aren’t usually things Adam Nielsen hears about in his listening sessions for the 2023 Farm Bill. But these were among the topics that came...
Mishima Reserve looking for Angus producers
Angus cattle producers looking to improve their heifer development program and earn a premium on their calves may want to consider a Wagyu-based program that is looking to expand. Mishima Reserve, a company in Washington State, is partnering with Angus cattle ranches to produce Wagyu beef for their domestic and...
Fuel from the farm: Dairy farms a growing source of renewable fuel
Cows in southeastern South Dakota are powering vehicles in California. The process of turning manure into fuel is nothing new, but government incentives for curbing greenhouse gases have caused a boom in such projects, especially at dairy farms. Since June, a facility north of Beresford, South Dakota, has been making...
2023 plant disease outlook calls for vigilance
Despite the last several years of drought, which have decreased the prevalence of some crop diseases, Montana State University (MSU) researchers say producers still need to be vigilant in the 2023 season. “Looking back at 2022, the overriding theme is that the state was still in drought, so there was...
Looking at two possible spring wheat varieties from MSU
The 2023 Montana Ag Experiment Station’s Wheat Variety Release Committee will consider the releases of two new high-yielding hard red spring wheat varieties at the end of January. Jason Cook, Montana State University spring wheat breeder, and his team have developed the releases – MT1939 and MT1809 – and...
Tips for checking planter before spring planting
Ensuring a good start to the planting season starts with doing the prep work in the downtime between now and spring. “Checking your planter over and doing the maintenance ahead of time – the prep work – will make the spring startup process that much easier,” said Brad Niensteadt, senior product specialist with Kinze Manufacturing. “When you have done a lot of the maintenance ahead of time, everything will be ready to go as you get into field and are actually applying and putting seed in the dirt.”
To cull or not to cull?
Cull cows can account for 15-30% of an annual ranch income, so marketing them strategically is vital. “That’s a good chunk of change that these cows can bring in,” Olivia Amundson, cow-calf specialist for South Dakota State University Extension, said during a recent Cattle HQ podcast. The monthly...
