Earlier today came the reveal from Nielsen about the top streaming titles for all of 2022, and while Netflix's Stranger Things being #1 may not have been that much of a surprise there were still a few others to be found. Of note in the Original Streaming titles chart is that only two streaming services were represented, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The later of these two streamers only had two titles on the top shows chart, The Boys and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. According to Nielsen's numbers, the former of these was the top show on the entire Prime Video platform, and the cast are thanking fans for giving them this honor.

3 DAYS AGO