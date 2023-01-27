Read full article on original website
Related
HBO Max is debuting the most anticipated show of 2023 this weekend
I got caught up with HBO’s brilliant second season of The White Lotus a little late, but now that I’ve finished this addictive black comedy anthology from creator Mike White — and now that I finally know whose dead body that was floating past Daphne in Episode 1 — I’m ready for my next HBO binge. And, luckily, it’s coming sooner rather than later, in the form of the network’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us video game franchise that’s debuting this weekend.
The best Netflix show of 2022 just got renewed for Season 2
Netflix has confirmed that the hit show Wednesday has just been renewed for a second season. The streaming giant has confirmed the live action Addams Family spinoff series, which captivated viewers in the latter part of 2022, will be back. The company hasn’t confirmed it’ll be in 2023, but hopefully that’s the case.
papermag.com
Bella Ramsey Celebrates as HBO Renews 'The Last of Us'
The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey is celebrating the news of the HBO series' second season. Taking to Twitter, the 19-year-old Nottingham native, who identifies as nonbinary, reacted to the news with lyrics from Depeche Mode's "Never Let Me Down Again," writing, "I FORGOT ABOUT TWITTER FOR A SECOND but you heard about season two right? I’m taking a ride with my best frienddddd (again) :)"
7 best new movies to watch this week on Netflix, Hulu and more (Jan. 9-15)
The biggest movies of the week include Rob Lowe, truly topical horror, arguments between parents and fighter pilots.
11 best new movies streaming on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and more in 2023
We've been addicted to watching film at home, and we've compiled 11 of the best new movies on streaming that dropped in the biggest services in the last months.
nexttv.com
How Bad Was It? NBC Lost 7% of Its Primetime Viewers in 2021-22, and Still Led Linear (Chart of the Day)
As media conglomerates led by Warner Bros. Discovery conduct terrorized, ashen-faced retreats from the free-flowing red ink of the Streaming Wars, they should keep this in mind: Linear will provide them no safe quarterly shelter. The latest distillation of 2021-22 primetime average audiences by major broadcast and cable networks, assembled...
Popculture
Fox Renews 3 of Its Animated Series for 2 More Seasons
Fox renewed all three of its long-running animated hits for two more seasons. The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob's Burgers will continue airing on the network with new episodes through at least the 2024-2025 TV season. The renewal of The Simpsons will keep it going as the longest-running scripted American television show in history.
5 new shows to watch ASAP on Apple TV Plus, HBO Max, Peacock, and Hulu
All of the streamers keep us busy each week with new shows to write about and enjoy, and this coming week is no exception. Beyond our usual article running down the latest slate of Netflix releases worth checking out over the coming week, what you’ll find below is a selection of some of the biggest new titles worth watching on Hulu, HBO Max, and Apple TV Plus, among other platforms. Clear your schedules, because there’s a lot of great new TV to get to.
HBO's The Last of Us Renewed for Season 2 After Just 2 Episodes
You haven't seen the last of The Last of Us. Despite only airing two episodes so far, HBO has officially renewed Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey's video game adaptation for a second season. Executive producer and co-creator Craig Mazin celebrated the news in a statement. "I'm so grateful to [fellow...
HBO's 'The Last of Us' is really good. That doesn't mean other video-game TV shows will be.
HBO's "The Last of Us" doesn't feature the open worlds and role-playing of other games getting the TV treatment like "Mass Effect" and "God of War."
Digital Trends
The 5 best TV shows and movies you should watch if you liked HBO’s The Last of Us
HBO’s long-awaited adaptation of Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us has finally made its television debut. Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, the story follows a man who guides a teenage girl across the United States in the hopes of finding a cure for a fungal virus that has turned most of the world’s populace into flesh-eating zombies.
HBO orders Season 2 of 'Last of Us'
HBO has renewed its video-game adaptation, "The Last of Us," for a second season.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Last of Us’ scores a rapid-fire renewal after HBO confirms season 2
Thanks mostly to Netflix canceling fan favorite shows without a care in the world, viewers of any blockbuster-sized genre show tend to find themselves a little nervous waiting to discover the fate of their favorite series. Of course, The Last of Us was never going to be canceled, but that doesn’t mean official confirmation of a renewal is any less welcome.
Is ‘Distant’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
Directed by Josh Gordon and Will Speck, Distant is the latest science fiction comedy film to hit the big screen. Starring Anthony Ramos, Naomi Scott and Zachary Quinto, the movie follows asteroid miner Andy (Ramos) as his spaceship gets stuck and finds itself on an alien planet. Meanwhile, he connects with Naomi (Scott), a crew member trapped inside her pod, via radio, leading him on a journey to save her.
Milton Berle: A Look Back At "Uncle Miltie" And "Mr. Television"
According to CNN.com, comedian Milton Berle, who died at 93 in 2002, was "one of the pioneering legends of television known to a generation of devoted fans as "Uncle Miltie." "What a remarkable man, what a remarkable career," Bob Hope and his wife, Dolores, said in a statement at the time. "Eighty-eight years in show business, a brilliant comedian, an accomplished actor, a lifelong friend."
hypebeast.com
Everything Coming To and Leaving HBO Max in February 2023
With February 2023 just days away, HBO Max has shared its slate of new programming for the month. Next month will see the addition of Oscar nominees, including Sam Mendes’ Empire of Light and the HBO documentary All That Breathes. Subscribers can also catch the returns of Puppy Bowl XIX and Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, as well as shorts from the The American Black Film Festival. Meanwhile, February will be the final month to stream the likes of The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises, Coming To America and more.
How 5 major streaming services are cracking down (or not) on password sharing, from Netflix to Hulu
As Netflix prepares to charge for account sharing early this spring, other streaming services have been slower to take a stance on password swapping.
Netflix Pulls An HBO Max And Cancels Two Already Completed Movies
Netflix offloads two already completed movies intended for a streaming release, in a move that similar to HBO Max's.
ComicBook
The Boys Star Thanks Fans After Series is Crowned Prime Video's Top Show of 2022
Earlier today came the reveal from Nielsen about the top streaming titles for all of 2022, and while Netflix's Stranger Things being #1 may not have been that much of a surprise there were still a few others to be found. Of note in the Original Streaming titles chart is that only two streaming services were represented, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The later of these two streamers only had two titles on the top shows chart, The Boys and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. According to Nielsen's numbers, the former of these was the top show on the entire Prime Video platform, and the cast are thanking fans for giving them this honor.
Fox Entertainment & Hulu Ink New Deal For In-Season Streaming Rights To Network’s Shows
EXCLUSIVE: After lengthy negotiations, Fox Entertainment and Hulu have closed a new multi-year deal for in-season streaming rights to the broadcast network’s primetime series. The agreement also includes an extensive multi-platform marketing partnership. Under the pact, all Fox primetime entertainment programming – ranging from Family Guy and The Simpsons to The Cleaning Lady and new breakout drama The Accused to The Masked Singer and Next Level Chef — will continue to stream on the Disney-controlled Hulu the next day following their linear telecast. Additionally, the deal adds a new element — joint Fox and Hulu branding across all Fox marketing efforts...
Comments / 0