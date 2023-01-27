ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

Chick-fil-A, Whataburger among tenants coming to Cypress Rosehill Road development

Chick-fil-A and Whataburger are among the tenants coming to a development located near Cypress Rosehill Road and the Grand Parkway. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Chick-fil-A, Whataburger and a multifamily housing complex are coming to the development near Cypress Rosehill Road and the Grand Parkway, Radius Development founder and principal Richard Buxbaum said via email Jan. 6. Buxbaum could not provide a timeline on the tenants.
CYPRESS, TX
Truly Thrive Therapy provides mental health support at new location on Hwy. 105

Truly Thrive Therapy develops personalized plans to help clients achieve physical and emotional goals. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Truly Thrive Therapy opened Nov. 15 at 15260 Hwy. 105 W., Ste. 230H, Montgomery. Owner Eileen Borski is a license professional counselor and nationally certified counselor. The new business provides support for brain fog, anxiety, depression, anger outbursts, impulse control problems, ADD/ADHD, post-traumatic stress disorder, chronic pain, insomnia and migraine headaches, among other conditions, with methods such as IASIS Microcurrent Neurofeedback and eye movement desensitization and reprocessing.
MONTGOMERY, TX
Houston Methodist Willowbrook to expand Tomball primary care clinic

With the expansion, the clinic will grow from around 6,000 square feet to nearly 14,500 square feet. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) The expansion of Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital’s primary care clinic located off FM 2920 is set to be complete by this summer, Andrew Cole, a regional administrator with the Houston Methodist physician organization, said in a Jan. 6 interview.
HOUSTON, TX
Iron 24 Fitness and Recovery now open in Conroe

Iron 24 Fitness and Recovery opened in January in Conroe. (Courtesy Iron 24 Fitness and Recovery) Iron 24 Fitness and Recovery opened in January at Conroe Shopping Center at 2206 I-45 N., Conroe, according to a release. The business is a gym and recovery center that is equipped with classic gym equipment, such as cardio machines, strength, free weights and a stretch area as well as an infrared sauna.
CONROE, TX
KHOU

Heavy rain leaves parts of Southeast Texas dealing with high water

HOUSTON — Rain and storms moved through the Houston area Sunday, leading to high water in some parts of Harris and Montgomery counties. On Monday morning, we were seeing some pretty significant problems in northwest Harris County from the rain. KHOU 11’s Ugochi Iloka was reporting for KHOU 11 Morning News from along Peek Road near Katy Hockley and West Road, where she noticed a car stuck in the water.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Fort Bend Star

Fort Bend ISD announces Teacher of the Year finalists

Fort Bend ISD has announced the finalists in the 2023 District Elementary and Secondary Teacher of the Year program. The FBISD Elementary and Secondary Teacher of the Year Judging Committees reviewed all campus entries and selected six elementary finalists and five secondary finalists. The 2023 District Elementary TOY Finalists:. Lindsay...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Houston, TX
