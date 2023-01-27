Read full article on original website
This Small Texas Town is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places on EarthTravel MavenSpring, TX
Veteran Texas Chiropractor Talks About Deploying to Rescue Navy SEAL Marcus LuttrellDr. Rob GarciaConroe, TX
Traffic stop leads to arrest of arson suspect wanted in connection with insurance fraudhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Brewery refuses to host an event for Kyle Rittenhouse attracting threatsAsh JurbergConroe, TX
Woman dies after crashing during a chase with Montgomery County Sheriff Deputieshoustonstringer_comWillis, TX
Woodforest National Bank acquires Town Center buildings on Lake Robbins Drive
Woodforest National Bank purchased two six-story office buildings in Town Center in The Woodlands at 1450 Lake Robbins Drive and 1330 Lake Robbins Drive. (Courtesy SVN J. Beard Real Estate-Greater Houston) Woodforest National Bank purchased two six-story office buildings in Town Center in The Woodlands at 1450 Lake Robbins Drive...
Seattle Street reconstruction progresses in Jersey Village
Seattle Street reconstruction is progressing in Jersey Village. (Courtesy Canva) A joint project reconstructing Seattle Street in the city of Jersey Village is slated to wrap up this summer. The project also includes water line replacement and new sewer lines for many homes in this area as well as new streetlights and sidewalks.
Chick-fil-A, Whataburger among tenants coming to Cypress Rosehill Road development
Chick-fil-A and Whataburger are among the tenants coming to a development located near Cypress Rosehill Road and the Grand Parkway. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Chick-fil-A, Whataburger and a multifamily housing complex are coming to the development near Cypress Rosehill Road and the Grand Parkway, Radius Development founder and principal Richard Buxbaum said via email Jan. 6. Buxbaum could not provide a timeline on the tenants.
Katy considers future land use, continued development ahead of finalized comprehensive plan
Gary Mitchell, president of planning firm Kendig Keast Collaborative, presented results from the Future City phase of developing the city of Katy's 2040 comprehensive plan at a Jan. 24 special meeting between City Council and the city planning and zoning commission. (Courtesy City of Katy) The city of Katy is...
New Pearland animal shelter, adoption center hosts grand opening
The new Shari D. Coleman Animal Shelter and Adoption Center will offer adoption services; hold impounded animals that are stray, abandoned or quarantined; and provide microchipping. (Courtesy Pexels) The new Shari D. Coleman Animal Shelter and Adoption Center held a grand opening event Jan. 21 at 8311 Freedom Drive, Pearland.
Truly Thrive Therapy provides mental health support at new location on Hwy. 105
Truly Thrive Therapy develops personalized plans to help clients achieve physical and emotional goals. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Truly Thrive Therapy opened Nov. 15 at 15260 Hwy. 105 W., Ste. 230H, Montgomery. Owner Eileen Borski is a license professional counselor and nationally certified counselor. The new business provides support for brain fog, anxiety, depression, anger outbursts, impulse control problems, ADD/ADHD, post-traumatic stress disorder, chronic pain, insomnia and migraine headaches, among other conditions, with methods such as IASIS Microcurrent Neurofeedback and eye movement desensitization and reprocessing.
bayoubeatnews.com
Mayor Sylvester Turner, Houston Health Department open Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center
Mayor Sylvester Turner and the Houston Health Department opened the first combined health and multi-service center in the Sunnyside community today, offering a new state-of-the-art facility to better support the underserved community. The new Sunnyside Health and Multi-service Center located at 4410 Reed Rd., offers more than 57,000 square feet...
Texas Parks & Wildlife awards over $9.8 million to enhance local parks
Under the Local Park Grant Program, Missouri City received a $750,000 nonurban outdoor grant for its Freedom Tree Park project. Proposed developments include a playground, a pergola, a multiuse trail, a labyrinth, interpretive signage, native landscaping and more. (Courtesy city of Missouri City) Local governments across Texas were awarded funds...
5 more Fort Bend ISD campuses pass safety audit
A total of 22 Fort Bend ISD campuses have received audits. (Courtesy Pexels) Five more Fort Bend ISD campuses received state intruder detection audits since December, which all passed with no findings. FBISD police Chief David Rider provided the update to the board of trustees during its Jan. 23 meeting.
Humble City Council honors first responders for 2022 tornado response
Representatives from the North Hollow Homeowner’s Association presented city of Humble emergency responders with a plaque in honor of their response to the tornado that hit the city in January 2022. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact) Representatives from the North Hollow Homeowner’s Association presented city of Humble emergency responders with a...
46 new restaurants that opened in 2022 in The Woodlands area or are coming in 2023
Uptown Asian Fusion is open on Woodlands Parkway. (Courtesy Uptown Asian Fusion) The Woodlands area has seen the opening of several restaurants in 2022 and a few more have already announced plans for 2023. These listings are not comprehensive. B : Breakfast/brunch. H: Happy hour. K: Kids menu. Average entree...
This $6.95M Tanglewood mansion features the treehouse of your dreams
The Spanish-style Tanglewood home has a view of Houston's Buffalo Bayou in the backyard.
City of Humble eyes downtown revitalization project in 2023
In January 2020, the city held the first of several planned workshops to discuss revitalizing the downtown area, but those efforts were ultimately put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Andy Li/Community Impact Newspaper) The city of Humble will look to begin work on its long-planned downtown revitalization project...
Houston restaurateurs bringing new concept Southern Dough Baking Co. to downtown Katy
Southern Dough Baking Co. will open in the second or third week of February in downtown Katy. (Courtesy Tony Grassau) Locally owned business Southern Dough Baking Co. will open in the second or third week of February in downtown Katy at 908 Ave. B. The scratch-made Southern cafe will offer...
Houston Methodist Willowbrook to expand Tomball primary care clinic
With the expansion, the clinic will grow from around 6,000 square feet to nearly 14,500 square feet. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) The expansion of Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital’s primary care clinic located off FM 2920 is set to be complete by this summer, Andrew Cole, a regional administrator with the Houston Methodist physician organization, said in a Jan. 6 interview.
Iron 24 Fitness and Recovery now open in Conroe
Iron 24 Fitness and Recovery opened in January in Conroe. (Courtesy Iron 24 Fitness and Recovery) Iron 24 Fitness and Recovery opened in January at Conroe Shopping Center at 2206 I-45 N., Conroe, according to a release. The business is a gym and recovery center that is equipped with classic gym equipment, such as cardio machines, strength, free weights and a stretch area as well as an infrared sauna.
Heavy rain leaves parts of Southeast Texas dealing with high water
HOUSTON — Rain and storms moved through the Houston area Sunday, leading to high water in some parts of Harris and Montgomery counties. On Monday morning, we were seeing some pretty significant problems in northwest Harris County from the rain. KHOU 11’s Ugochi Iloka was reporting for KHOU 11 Morning News from along Peek Road near Katy Hockley and West Road, where she noticed a car stuck in the water.
Fort Bend Star
Fort Bend ISD announces Teacher of the Year finalists
Fort Bend ISD has announced the finalists in the 2023 District Elementary and Secondary Teacher of the Year program. The FBISD Elementary and Secondary Teacher of the Year Judging Committees reviewed all campus entries and selected six elementary finalists and five secondary finalists. The 2023 District Elementary TOY Finalists:. Lindsay...
Katy ISD approves 2024-25 instructional calendar, makes amendments to 2023-24 calendar
Katy ISD board of trustees reviewed and approved the 2024-25 instructional calendar and minor changes to the 2023-24 calendar at a Jan. 23 meeting. (Asia Armour/Community Impact) At a Katy ISD school board meeting Jan. 23, trustees approved the instructional calendar for the 2024-25 school year. The instructional calendar lists...
Kata Robata owners bringing new sushi concept to former location of Vincent's in Montrose
A new sushi concept is coming to the former location of Vincent's in Montrose and is slated to open in the spring. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) Katami—a sushi-focused concept—is coming to Montrose this spring at 2701 W. Dallas St., Houston. The brand is chef Manabu Horiuchi, nicknamed chef Hori,...
