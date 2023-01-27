Read full article on original website
23-Year-Old Mother-To-Be Killed in Staten Island DUIBridget MulroyStaten Island, NY
More Protests To Begin In Response To The Memphis Police Video ReleaseAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Boxing Program Provides Positive Influences & Mentorship to Kids in Atlantic City, TrentonMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerJersey City, NJ
Man With Crushed Eye Socket Due To Cops, Gets 6-Figure Sum In Settlement. Was The Amount Worth It?Chibuzo NwachukuJersey City, NJ
University Hospital Introduces $1.8B Facility Master Plan Draft
The leadership of Newark-based University Hospital (UH) presented a preliminary draft of a new $1.8 billion Facility Master Plan during the regular meeting of the board of directors. The meeting also acknowledged the service of interim President and CEO Mary K. E. Maples, who turned over control of the hospital to incoming President and CEO Ed Jimenez today.
This was named the best bakery in New Jersey
There are tons of local, mom and pop bakeries in New Jersey, so it’s had to say which is the best. The folks at Mashed.com didn’t let that deter them from naming the best bakery in each state. The winner for New Jersey is Balthazar Bakery in Englewood.
Fired social media manager goes rogue on N.J. city’s TikTok account
Graham Colligan was posting quaint video from Summit Diner just months ago, promoting the local business. But in the past few days, the tenor of his TikTok posts changed significantly. Suddenly, he was spouting off about his least favorite New Jersey malls, the high cost of local homes and alleged...
West Orange Statement on Synagogue Attack in Bloomfield
WEST ORANGE, NJ -- At approximately 3 a.m. on January 29, 2022, an unknown individual wearing a ski mask ignited and threw a hand-thrown incendiary weapon known as a “Molotov cocktail” at the front door of the Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield. Thankfully, the device did not work as intended and the damage was limited. Police are on-scene and working with all local law enforcement partners from Essex County, New Jersey Office of Homeland Security, and security partners from other Jewish Communal Security Programs in New Jersey and New York as well as the Secure Community Network. In the strongest terms possible...
N.J. school district forced teacher to quit over ‘crying spells’ in classroom, lawsuit says
A former teacher in the South Orange-Maplewood school district has filed a lawsuit claiming she was forced to resign after a transfer to teach special education without an aide caused her to have “crying spells” in the classroom. Sarah Barlow, 34, of West Orange, said in court papers...
Attempted Firebombing at Synagogue in Bloomfield Draws Condemnations, Concern
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Authorities are investigating after a man threw a Molotov cocktail at the front door of a synagogue in Bloomfield early Sunday morning, police said. Security footage shows a man approach the front door of the synagogue at 3:19 a.m., light the Molotov cocktail then throw it at the front door, Public Safety Director Samuel A. DeMaio said in a statement. The glass bottle broke but did not damage the temple, DeMaio said. An image from video posted by police shows a man dressed in a ski mask and dark clothing holding the incendiary device. Bloomfield detectives along with the Essex...
Former mayor sets sights on building massive charter school campus in Jersey City
Bret Schundler is thinking big. Really big. The former mayor of Jersey City and co-founder of BelovED Community Charter School and Empowerment Academy, has plans to build a massive six-acre campus that would house more than 2,000 students in four charter schools, including two state-of-the-art high schools.
Newark Schools Superintendent Non-Renewal Motion Shot Down By Board
A Newark school board member unsuccessfully raised a motion for the non-renewal of Superintendent Roger Leon's contract in the midst of an ongoing wave of controversy. "I serve the students and the parents in this community first and foremost. I would like us to make a motion to issue the Superintendent a letter of non-renewal before January 31 in order to reassess his contract," said board member Crystal Williams at the Thursday night board meeting following increased scrutiny about transparency regarding Leon's contract. "This gives the public the opportunity to voice their concerns as stated by state statute,” Williams said. “The voice...
South Orange and Maplewood Police Chiefs Advise of Increased Security for Jewish Houses of Worship
SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ – As many are aware, about 3am this morning, there was an act of Antisemitism in Bloomfield. An unknown male, wearing a facemask went up to the front door of Temple Ner Tamid and lit a glass bottle that was filled with a flammable liquid and something coming out of the top. The person lit the wick and threw the bottle at the front door. Fortunately, no damage was done as the bottle described as a Molotov cocktail did not ignite. He then took off down the driveway. Here in SOMA the Police Departments of both...
Glen Ridge mourns for Nathan Latifi
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge Congregational Church was filled with adults and pews of teenagers who filed in this past Monday, Jan. 23, for the funeral service of Nathan Latifi, 16, a Glen Ridge High School junior who died Jan. 16, the result of a single-car accident in Brookdale Park in Bloomfield. Among the mourners, Superintendent of School Dirk Phillips was seated in a back row of folding chairs, as was GRHS Principal John Lawlor. Thomas Mustachio, the church’s minister of music, accompanied the solemn silence with a piano prelude.
Shock as top-ranked NJ athlete collapses during game
A Roselle Catholic basketball player who is one of the top-ranked high school juniors in the country collapsed on the court Sunday afternoon during a game in Long Island. The crowd went silent after the 6-foot-8 junior forward Tarik Watson fell to the floor in the second quarter of a game against Long Island Lutheran in Brookville, New York, according to Newsday.
Infamous Wind Turbine May Have to Be Moved, Davis Tells TAPinto
BAYONNE, NJ - Bayonne's malfunctioning wind turbine meant to provide power to the city’s sewer operations may be located in the wrong place and may have to be moved, Mayor Jimmy Davis said. The turbine, which has barely functioned since its installation in 2012 has other serious problems including the fact that no one locally has the ability to turn it on or off, even during those rare moments when it functions. “We don’t have access to the switch,” Davis said, calling the nearly 400-foot-high turbine Bayonne’s own “white elephant,” meaning that it is useless. Davis said he has consulted with experts from...
New Details Emerge After Investment Banker From New Canaan Jumps To Death
A Connecticut father of three who jumped to his death from a rooftop bar in New York City had filed for divorce the day before his deadly leap. Fairfield County resident Dale L. Cheney, of New Canaan, jumped from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York at 135 West 45th St. in Manhattan on Wednesday, Jan. 25 around 6:30 p.m.
Saudi charged in NJ school bus heist threatened Jihad on Jews, ‘privileged whitey’
🔵 Before Bader Alzahrani stole a Livingston public school bus, he broke into a house across the street from the bus lot, officials say. 🔵 Investigators found a backpack with several journals containing threatening sentences written in English and Arabic. 🔵 The bus was recovered two days later...
Statement from Chief Ernesto Morillo
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ - The following statement from Ernesto Morillo, Chief of Police in South Orange Village was written by the Chief Morillo, shortly after he viewed the recording of the assault on Tyre Nichols by five former Memphis Police Officers. Chief Morillo reminds the community of the three words spoken by him at the time he was Promoted and Sworn in as South Orange Village Chief of Police: "Integrity, Professionalism, Compassion". He works every day to install these values in the minds and actions of the 45 members he leads on the South Orange Village Police Force. CONTINUED BELOW
‘This History Pertains to All of Us’: New Exhibit Chronicles Black Life in Westfield
WESTFIELD, NJ — Over the next month, several thousand students from Westfield’s public schools will visit an exhibit at the Center for Creativity at the Rialto that details African American History in Westfield from 1720 to the present. The temporary exhibition, which volunteers with the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Association of Westfield were putting the final touches on Friday, is open to the public during Black History Month and will feature a series of events, including talks and a jazz performance. “Now you have something in Westfield where people can identify and diversity is actually represented,” said Dawn Nichol-Manning, a volunteer with the...
N.J. bakery closing after 43 years in business
An iconic New Jersey bakery is closing after more than four decades. Dom’s Bakery Grand, a Hoboken baking staple, closed its doors for good on Saturday, Jan. 28. The 43-year-old bakery was located at 506 Grand St. “As many of you know, we have made the decision to close...
Female Boss Groped Montville Google Exec Who Was Ultimately The One Who Was Fired, Suit Says
Google is facing a lawsuit from one of its former directors, a New Jersey dad, alleging discrimination and retaliation from another director who allegedly harassed him at a company dinner in 2019. Ryan Olohan, 48, of Morris County, alleges in the suit he was fired from the massive company after...
Beloved New Jersey hot dog joint named among America’s best
New Jersey is well-known for so many amazing types of food, like pizza, bagels, diner burgers, and Italian food. But did you ever wonder if the New Jersey hot dog is getting enough love?. Well, here's some great news for the Garden State hot dog lover. One of our very...
