There is no US debt crisis

Republicans in Congress are threatening once again to force the US to default because they lack the votes to enact their preferred fiscal vision. Yes, it’s debt ceiling season once again. For those not following along at home, US law imposes an arbitrary limit on the amount of money the government is allowed to borrow. Historically, this was intended to make borrowing easier. Today, it is a tool for brinksmanship, with Republicans threatening to block paying the bills they already voted to incur unless GOP demands for unspecific spending cuts are met.
Treasury to increase borrowing amid debt ceiling standoff

WASHINGTON — The Treasury Department said Monday it plans to increase its borrowing during the first three months of 2023, even as the federal government is bumping up against a $31.4 trillion limit on its legal borrowing authority. The U.S. plans to borrow $932 billion during the January-to-March quarter....
Blinken urges Israel-Palestinian calm as violence soars

JERUSALEM — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Israel and the Palestinians on Monday to ease tensions following a spike in violence that has put the region on edge. The bloodshed has alarmed the Biden administration as it attempts to find common ground with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new right-wing government.
German economy shrank 0.2% in Q4, worse than expected

BERLIN — Germany's economy shrank by 0.2% in the fourth quarter compared with the previous three-month period, official figures showed Monday. The performance by Europe's biggest economy was worse than expected. Gross domestic product shrank for the first time since the first quarter of 2021 largely because of a...
China accuses Washington of abusing export controls

BEIJING — China’s government on Monday criticized U.S. controls on technology exports as a trade violation, after Japan and the Netherlands agreed to join Washington in limiting Beijing’s access to materials to make advanced processor chips they say can be used in weapons. The Foreign Ministry didn’t...
Should federal grants favor highway repair over expansion?

Arizona officials refer to a notoriously congested stretch of desert highway through tribal land as the Wild Horse Pass Corridor, a label that's less about horses than the bustling casino by the same name located just north of where the interstate constricts to four lanes. With the Gila River Indian...
Russian millionaire on trial in hack, insider trade scheme

BOSTON — A wealthy Russian businessman and associates made tens of millions of dollars by cheating the stock market in an elaborate scheme that involved hacking into U.S. computer networks to steal insider information about companies such as Microsoft and Tesla, a prosecutor told jurors on Monday. Vladislav Klyushin,...
