Those who earn under around $32,800 will have $0 monthly payments under Biden's Student Loan Cancellation program
Anyone earning less than $32,800 per annum will reportedly have $0 in monthly payments under President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program. Under United States President Joe Biden's scheme for the forgiveness of Student Loans, those with annual incomes of less than $32,800 will not be required to make any monthly payments.
Quartz
There is no US debt crisis
Republicans in Congress are threatening once again to force the US to default because they lack the votes to enact their preferred fiscal vision. Yes, it’s debt ceiling season once again. For those not following along at home, US law imposes an arbitrary limit on the amount of money the government is allowed to borrow. Historically, this was intended to make borrowing easier. Today, it is a tool for brinksmanship, with Republicans threatening to block paying the bills they already voted to incur unless GOP demands for unspecific spending cuts are met.
Biden Says 'No President Added More to U.S. Debt Than Me' as Federal Debt is Set to Rise $16.411 Trillion from 2021-2032
In a recent speech, President Joe Biden stated that he had added more to the national debt of the United States than any other president in history, saying, "No President added more to the debt in 4 years than my President… I misspoke - 25% of our country’s entire debt."
Treasury to increase borrowing amid debt ceiling standoff
WASHINGTON — The Treasury Department said Monday it plans to increase its borrowing during the first three months of 2023, even as the federal government is bumping up against a $31.4 trillion limit on its legal borrowing authority. The U.S. plans to borrow $932 billion during the January-to-March quarter....
Ukrainian troops are calling the US military in the middle of shootouts with Russia for help fixing their artillery
This help line is a growing effort to give Ukraine vital advice on repairs and maintenance as it pushes weapons to their limits.
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of Delaware
On Sunday, Maria Bartiromo reported during a Fox News Sunday Morning Futures segment that there are 1,850 boxes filled with classified documents that President Joe Biden donated to his home state's university.
Trump Responds to Paul Pelosi Attack Video
The former president previously called the violent attack on Pelosi "a terrible thing."
abovethelaw.com
Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Brags About All The Courtroom Winning. No, She Will Not Be Taking Questions At This Time.
Fresh off being fined a million dollars and called out by a federal judge for abusive, bad faith litigation, Alina Habba is back on air to assure the MAGA faithful that he is winning BIGLY. The former president is doing so much winning he’s actually sick of it, Habba explained...
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
Jim Jordan Confronted With Trump Campaign's Link to Russian Oligarch
The GOP lawmaker recently urged Democrats to join Republicans in a newly formed subcommittee tasked to investigate the "weaponization" of the federal agencies.
Trump said he would build an 'impenetrable dome' over the US as he warned of a possible World War III
Donald Trump said World War III could involve nuclear weapons and World War I and World War II would look like small battles, by comparison.
Blinken urges Israel-Palestinian calm as violence soars
JERUSALEM — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Israel and the Palestinians on Monday to ease tensions following a spike in violence that has put the region on edge. The bloodshed has alarmed the Biden administration as it attempts to find common ground with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new right-wing government.
German economy shrank 0.2% in Q4, worse than expected
BERLIN — Germany's economy shrank by 0.2% in the fourth quarter compared with the previous three-month period, official figures showed Monday. The performance by Europe's biggest economy was worse than expected. Gross domestic product shrank for the first time since the first quarter of 2021 largely because of a...
China accuses Washington of abusing export controls
BEIJING — China’s government on Monday criticized U.S. controls on technology exports as a trade violation, after Japan and the Netherlands agreed to join Washington in limiting Beijing’s access to materials to make advanced processor chips they say can be used in weapons. The Foreign Ministry didn’t...
Should federal grants favor highway repair over expansion?
Arizona officials refer to a notoriously congested stretch of desert highway through tribal land as the Wild Horse Pass Corridor, a label that's less about horses than the bustling casino by the same name located just north of where the interstate constricts to four lanes. With the Gila River Indian...
Russian millionaire on trial in hack, insider trade scheme
BOSTON — A wealthy Russian businessman and associates made tens of millions of dollars by cheating the stock market in an elaborate scheme that involved hacking into U.S. computer networks to steal insider information about companies such as Microsoft and Tesla, a prosecutor told jurors on Monday. Vladislav Klyushin,...
