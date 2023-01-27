Read full article on original website
Golfdom to open Rockville store
Golf megastores come and go, but they always seem to pop up in the Rockville Pike corridor. Golfdom is the latest to take a swing at the Montgomery County golfer market. It will open a new location at 12137 Rockville Pike, in the Pike Center. This is the former Pier...
5 Things to Know Today, Jan. 30, In Montgomery County
It’s Monday, Jan. 30 and it looks like a warm, cloudy day. Here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Bus Route Changes: The schedules for 44 bus routes have changed as of Sunday, Jan. 29. 2. Council President Briefing: Council President Evan Glass, joined by Councilmember...
Logging company catches fire in Franklin County, expected to burn for days
METAL TOWNSHIP, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A major fire is burning at a logging company in Metal Township, Franklin County tonight as more than 60 firefighters from various departments responded to the scene. Firefighters were at Gish Logging on Path Valley Road for 12 hours. Fire officials say...
MCFRS Respond to Little Bennett Campground After Person Pinned Between Vehicle and Tree
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to Little Bennett Campground in the 23700 block of Frederick Rd. in Clarksburg for the report of an injured person on Saturday afternoon. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, one person (adult) was pinned between a vehicle and a tree after a vehicle inadvertently rolled backwards. Nearby campers were able to assist the person prior to EMS arrival. One adult was transported to to the hospital with Priority 2, non-life threatening injuries. We will post an update when additional information is available.
Public comment period under way for I-95 ETL Northbound Extension, I-695 ramps toll rate range setting
BALTIMORE, MD—At Thursday’s meeting of the Maryland Transportation Authority Board, MDTA staff presented an updated proposal and public hearing dates as part of the toll rate range setting process for the new I-95 Express Toll Lanes (ETL) Northbound Extension and I-695 ramps. The toll proposal mirrors the existing ETL tolling plan.
$500 Monthly Payments To Arrive In Virginia This February Under ARISE Program
$500 worth of monthly payments will be arriving in the state of Virginia this February. The payments will be under the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity (ARISE) program. The city of Alexandria in Virginia has selected 170 residents to receive $500 in monthly payments for 24 months. Another...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road Closure on MD 68
HAGERSTOWN, MD (January 27, 2023) – On behalf of the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA), the Washington County Highway Department announces Maryland 68 at US 11 to Cedar Ridge Road will be closed on Saturday, January 28, 2023, and Sunday, January 29, 2023, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The closure is to remove the buildup of debris under the MD 68 bridge over the Conococheague Creek.
Early commuter routes delayed as loose guard dogs terrorize bus company
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — Some early bird commuter bus riders were delayed Friday morning in Southern Maryland, because a pair of aggressive guard dogs were roaming free, making it impossible for drivers to get to their bus safely and head out to start their routes, according to authorities in Prince George's County.
Mountain View Convenience Store Makes Major Changes
Mountain View Convenience Store in Thurmont is like a whole new place. Long-time business partners, Ashish Parikh and Gagan Rao, have poured time into giving Mountain View Convenience Store the revitalized look it has today. The store’s new facelift has all the features locals are looking for in a one-stop...
Heavy volumes of traffic expected in downtown Baltimore Monday due to Biden visit
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Department of Transportation announced there will be heavy volumes of traffic expected in downtown Baltimore and surrounding areas on Monday, Jan. 30 due to President Biden visiting the area. The heavy volume is expected in areas beyond the central business district from 11 a.m....
Smoking Cannabis to Better Train Police
Police officers watched as a group of people smoked joints and inhaled cannabis through pipes Thursday night. The officers paid up to $60 to the users for their drugs. This was not a crime scene. Instead, the officers and volunteers who had a medical marijuana card, joined together to learn how the drug affects users as they drive, walk and respond to questions.
Public Hearing Scheduled for an Amendment to the Master Plan of Historic Preservation for Two Sites on February 23
The Montgomery County Planning Board will consider the Edward U. Taylor School and Weller’s Dry Cleaning sites for historic designation at the Planning Board meeting on February 23, 2023. The public is invited to offer testimony during the public hearing either in person or virtually. At the meeting, the Planning Board will make a recommendation for or against designation which will be sent to the Montgomery County Council for their final decision. The last amendment to the Master Plan of Historic Preservation was the historic designation of the Potomac Overlook District in 2022. View the public hearing draft of the amendment.
Md. police use volunteers to test marijuana influence on drivers ahead of legalization
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — To prepare for the upcoming legalization of recreational marijuana in Maryland, medically certified volunteers agreed to consume marijuana so that authorities could analyze the difference between how cannabis impairs drivers versus how alcohol influences them. Volunteers from Montgomery County smoked or consumed marijuana while police...
Stacked Auto Haus opens for business in Sterling
A new automotive storage facility — one aimed at vintage and performance car buffs — but also open people with other valuable vehicles — has started doing business in Sterling. It’s called Stacked Auto Haus and it’s located on Shaw Road in Sterling. The Stacked team has...
Death Investigation Slows Traffic Along ICC
A death investigation created a backup along the ICC Saturday afternoon, just past mile marker 14 and before exit 16. Montgomery County police said they received a call for service at 2:01 p.m. at Hobbs Drive and Somerset Lane in Upper Paint Branch Park, where they found a body. "The...
Montgomery County Executive Elrich announce $800,00 awarded to nonprofit, organizations to deter hate crimes
Montgomery Co. Executive Marc Elrich will be joined by local leaders on Monday, Jan. 30. for the announcement of the awarding of $800,000 in grants.
No-Loiter Zone Around Woodbridge 7-Eleven Cuts Job Access for Day Laborers
A recent outbreak in violence around a 7-Eleven in Woodbridge, Virginia, is leading to big changes in the area. Around-the-clock police patrols and other steps have helped clear the trouble spot, but the crackdown also means dozens of day laborers are suddenly without a place to pick up work. Day...
WATCH: Cars seen doing donuts at busy downtown Silver Spring intersection
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Multiple cars were seen doing donuts in the middle of a busy intersection in downtown Silver Spring on Saturday night, video from the area shows. According to Montgomery County Police, officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to the intersection of Ellsworth Avenue and Fenton Street. The intersection...
Driver carjacked after vehicle rear-ended in Vienna
A driver was carjacked after their vehicle was rear-ended in Vienna, Virginia, on Saturday night. In a Facebook post, the Town of Vienna Police Department said the victim walked into a station around 10:30 p.m. Saturday to report they had been carjacked. The victim told police they were in the area of Park Street and Moore Avenue SE around 10 p.m. when their vehicle was rear-ended by a black Dodge Challenger.
