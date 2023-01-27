ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

rockvillenights.com

Golfdom to open Rockville store

Golf megastores come and go, but they always seem to pop up in the Rockville Pike corridor. Golfdom is the latest to take a swing at the Montgomery County golfer market. It will open a new location at 12137 Rockville Pike, in the Pike Center. This is the former Pier...
ROCKVILLE, MD
mymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, Jan. 30, In Montgomery County

It’s Monday, Jan. 30 and it looks like a warm, cloudy day. Here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Bus Route Changes: The schedules for 44 bus routes have changed as of Sunday, Jan. 29. 2. Council President Briefing: Council President Evan Glass, joined by Councilmember...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

MCFRS Respond to Little Bennett Campground After Person Pinned Between Vehicle and Tree

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to Little Bennett Campground in the 23700 block of Frederick Rd. in Clarksburg for the report of an injured person on Saturday afternoon. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, one person (adult) was pinned between a vehicle and a tree after a vehicle inadvertently rolled backwards. Nearby campers were able to assist the person prior to EMS arrival. One adult was transported to to the hospital with Priority 2, non-life threatening injuries. We will post an update when additional information is available.
CLARKSBURG, MD
washco-md.net

TRAFFIC ALERT: Road Closure on MD 68

HAGERSTOWN, MD (January 27, 2023) – On behalf of the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA), the Washington County Highway Department announces Maryland 68 at US 11 to Cedar Ridge Road will be closed on Saturday, January 28, 2023, and Sunday, January 29, 2023, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The closure is to remove the buildup of debris under the MD 68 bridge over the Conococheague Creek.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
thecatoctinbanner.com

Mountain View Convenience Store Makes Major Changes

Mountain View Convenience Store in Thurmont is like a whole new place. Long-time business partners, Ashish Parikh and Gagan Rao, have poured time into giving Mountain View Convenience Store the revitalized look it has today. The store’s new facelift has all the features locals are looking for in a one-stop...
THURMONT, MD
mymcmedia.org

Smoking Cannabis to Better Train Police

Police officers watched as a group of people smoked joints and inhaled cannabis through pipes Thursday night. The officers paid up to $60 to the users for their drugs. This was not a crime scene. Instead, the officers and volunteers who had a medical marijuana card, joined together to learn how the drug affects users as they drive, walk and respond to questions.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Public Hearing Scheduled for an Amendment to the Master Plan of Historic Preservation for Two Sites on February 23

The Montgomery County Planning Board will consider the Edward U. Taylor School and Weller’s Dry Cleaning sites for historic designation at the Planning Board meeting on February 23, 2023. The public is invited to offer testimony during the public hearing either in person or virtually. At the meeting, the Planning Board will make a recommendation for or against designation which will be sent to the Montgomery County Council for their final decision. The last amendment to the Master Plan of Historic Preservation was the historic designation of the Potomac Overlook District in 2022. View the public hearing draft of the amendment.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
police1.com

Md. police use volunteers to test marijuana influence on drivers ahead of legalization

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — To prepare for the upcoming legalization of recreational marijuana in Maryland, medically certified volunteers agreed to consume marijuana so that authorities could analyze the difference between how cannabis impairs drivers versus how alcohol influences them. Volunteers from Montgomery County smoked or consumed marijuana while police...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
theburn.com

Stacked Auto Haus opens for business in Sterling

A new automotive storage facility — one aimed at vintage and performance car buffs — but also open people with other valuable vehicles — has started doing business in Sterling. It’s called Stacked Auto Haus and it’s located on Shaw Road in Sterling. The Stacked team has...
STERLING, VA
NBC Washington

Death Investigation Slows Traffic Along ICC

A death investigation created a backup along the ICC Saturday afternoon, just past mile marker 14 and before exit 16. Montgomery County police said they received a call for service at 2:01 p.m. at Hobbs Drive and Somerset Lane in Upper Paint Branch Park, where they found a body. "The...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Driver carjacked after vehicle rear-ended in Vienna

A driver was carjacked after their vehicle was rear-ended in Vienna, Virginia, on Saturday night. In a Facebook post, the Town of Vienna Police Department said the victim walked into a station around 10:30 p.m. Saturday to report they had been carjacked. The victim told police they were in the area of Park Street and Moore Avenue SE around 10 p.m. when their vehicle was rear-ended by a black Dodge Challenger.
VIENNA, VA
tourcounsel.com

Fair Oaks Mall | Shopping mall in Fairfax, Virginia

Fair Oaks Mall is a quiet place that you can visit if you want to go shopping at the best malls, outlets and shops in Washington. Its commercial offer is very wide, so you will find well-known brand stores, department stores, among other interesting options with good offers. Featured shopping...
FAIRFAX, VA

